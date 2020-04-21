Business
US Oil Price Drops To $10 As Coronavirus Hits Demand
United States oil prices dived to 22-year lows under $11 yesterday after crashing 40 per cent in a market flooded with crude as demand evaporates in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ahead of Wall Street opening, the US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May delivery sank to $10.77 — the lowest level since 1998.
Trade, however, was also technically driven as investors closed out their positions ahead of the May contract expiry yesterday. The June contract was down 9.7 per cent at $22.60.
“The real problem of the global supply-demand imbalance has started to really manifest itself in prices,” said Rystad Energy analyst Bjornar Tonhaugen.
“As production continues relatively unscathed, storage is filling up by the day. The world is using less and less oil and producers now feel how this translates in prices.”
The European benchmark contract, London Brent North Sea oil for June delivery, was down 6.5 per cent at $26.27 per barrel.
Signs that the coronavirus may have peaked in Europe and the United States failed to lift Asian and European financial markets generally.
Traders are instead becoming more and more concerned that oil storage facilities are reaching their limits, as stockpiles continue to build owing to the crash in demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Analysts said this month’s agreement between OPEC and its peers to slash output by 10 million barrels a day was having little impact because of the virus lockdowns and travel restrictions that are keeping billions of people at home.
WTI was hit particularly hard as its main US storage facilities in Cushing, Oklahoma, were filling up, with Trifecta Consultants analyst Sukrit Vijayakar saying refineries were not processing crude fast enough.
There are also plenty of supplies from the Middle East with no buyers as “freight costs are high”, he told AFP.
AxiCorp’s Stephen Innes added: “It’s a dump at all cost as no one… wants delivery of oil, with Cushing storage facilities filling by the minute.
“It hasn’t taken long for the market to recognise that the OPEC+ deal will not, in its present form, be enough to balance oil markets.”
But market analyst Patrick J. O’Hare noted that the collapse in oil prices is not just a problem for the energy sector.
“It’s also a problem for the financial sector and investor sentiment in general, as weakening oil prices increase angst about solvency risk, geopolitical risk, and social unrest in countries that are heavily reliant on oil revenue,” he said in a note to clients.
Stock markets were mostly lower despite governments starting to consider how and when to ease the lockdowns that have crippled the global economy.
Italy, Spain, France and Britain reported drops in daily death tolls and slowing infection rates, while Germany began allowing some shops to reopen and Norway restarted nurseries.
Mounting evidence suggests that the lockdowns and social distancing are slowing the spread of the virus.
That has intensified planning in many countries to begin loosening curbs on movement and easing the crushing pressure on national economies.
Business
Okrika Community Cries Out Over NNPC Gas Leakage
The people of Ibuluya-Ama, a community in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State, has raised the alarm over a gas leakage from a Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) pipeline in the area.
The Community Development Committee (CDC) chairman in the area, Mr Temaso Benjamin, who spoke to newsmen, said the leakage started on Sunday.
According to him, “the pipeline that criss-crossed the community from NNPC down to the NNPC Jetty has a heavy leakage because they are discharging from NNPC jetty to NNPC headquarters itself. It started around 2:30 am of which the whole community is just being enveloped with the smell of fuel odour”
He expressed worry that the lives of people in the area were now in danger as they have continued to inhale the dangerous substance.
Benjamin lamented that NNPC, the owners of the pipeline, never bordered to show up at the site of the leakage.
According to him, “the surprising thing is that, even NNPC that has the equipment can not come around with fire ambulance to control what is happening here”.
He, however, commended the security agencies for keeping order in the area.
On his part, the Chairman of Okrika Local Government Council, Mr. Philemon kingoli, raised concerns over incessant gas leakages in the area, saying the area has experienced gas leakage for the fourth time over a period of two years.
He said, “it is unfortunate that in less than two years, we are having the fourth leakage and this is not a pleasant situation”.
Kingoli expressed worry over the inability of the NNPC to change the pipes after more than fifty years since they were installed and called on the authorities to look into it.
“Where are the authority, the refinery, to please take the lives of our people very serious and do something about this? That for 50 years, pipes will stay without changes is something that can not happen in any part of the world”, he said.
He advised residents on the dangers of scooping petroleum products from broken pipes.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
Business
Expert Decries Absence Of Technology To Boost Electricity Distribution
An Engineer, Kenechukwu Agu, has decried his inability to deploy the technology that could boost revenue for electricity distribution companies (DISCOS) and slash the electricity bills for consumers, three years after it gained endorsement of the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).
The technology was approved by NERC in 2017 for use. The Commission had gone further to recommend that its pilot scheme project should begin with Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) before it could be replicated to the other DISCOS across the country.
The design is expected to eliminate electricity theft; lead to an era of slash in electricity bills (tariff) across the nation, create employment; stimulate the economy and revamp the power sector by making it more profitable for investment.
Speaking with journalists in Enugu, Agu, the Managing Director of EVANPOWER Engineering, said the Nigerian Breweries Plc has refused to pay for his blueprint even after consenting to having custody of it and appropriating it.
In addition, Agu said the Nigerian Breweries Plc also refused to pay for all the works his company executed in the Access Control Systems project at Ama Brewery, Enugu.
Agu insisted that the “confiscation of his blueprint and the refusal” by the Nigerian Breweries Plc to pay for it alongside the works we executed on the Access Control Systems at Ama Brewery has stalled the implementation of his technology for the nation and jeopardized his company operations.”
Agu said that the Nigerian Breweries Plc is indebted to him to the tune of over N753million made up of over N3millon for works on the Access Control Systems, as well as N750million for non consented custody and appropriation of his intellectual property without his knowledge, consent, permission, authority and approval.
Business
Petrol Subsidy Removal, A Game-Changer -LCCI
The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has said that the decision by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to put an end to fuel subsidy will be a game-changer for the oil and gas sector and the economy.
The Director-General, LCCI, Dr Muda Yusuf, said in a statement on Sunday that the impact on the economy would be invaluable.
He said, “However, it is vital to ensure that this new policy direction will be entrenched so that there will be no contemplation of any form of reversal.
“We are aware that similar attempts to undertake this crucial reform in the past had not been successful. However, we are confident that in the current dispensation, this will not be the case.”
He said urgent steps should be taken to consummate the reform process with an appropriate legislative framework, adding that such a legislative review would reconcile the initiative with some extant laws.
According to Yusuf, examples of such legislation are those setting up the Petroleum Subsidy Fund, the Petroleum Product Pricing and Regulatory Agency and the Petroleum Equalisation Fund.
He said, “It is imperative to ensure clarity on access to foreign exchange for petroleum marketers to import petroleum products.
“Operators [who are currently in a quandary on this matter] are eagerly awaiting guidelines from the Central Bank of Nigeria on this critical aspect of access to forex for the importation of petroleum products.”
The LCCI commended the NNPC’s pronouncements on the future involvement of the private sector in the operation of the countries’ moribund refineries.
“This is another laudable initiative which will ensure that these national assets are put to use for the growth and development of our economy,” Yusuf said.
According to him, one of the critical elements of the oil and gas sector reform, particularly the downstream sector, is the complete deregulation of the sector.
He noted that this was the spirit of the Petroleum Industry Bill, “which, regrettably, has got stuck in the legislative processes for close to two decades.”
He said the reform of the downstream sector would free resources for investment in critical infrastructure such as power, roads, the rail systems, health sector and education sector.
Yusuf said, “Nigeria has been in the business of oil for over 50 years, but we don’t have any private refineries operating on a commercial scale. This is a big issue.
“No oil-producing country imports refined petroleum products on a scale that we do in Nigeria. It is inexcusable.”
He added that it would unlock the huge private investment potential in the sector, especially in petroleum product refining.
