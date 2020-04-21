Business
Market Closure: Traders Adopt Survival Strategy
As markets in Rivers State remain closed due to lockdown occasioned by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, traders in the state have devised another strategy for survival.
The Tide learnt that many traders now transact their businesses in the early hours of the day to avoid being tracked by security agents.
The Tide’s investigation revealed that trading and business transactions in many parts of the state such as Rumuokoro and Rumuosi commence as early as 4.00am, and terminate before 6.00am everyday.
A petty trader who operates in Rumuosi, but patronises the Rumuokoro market, told The Tide under condition of anonymity that she used to wake up from bed every 3.00am to prepare for market who she said usually begins by 4am.
According to her, any day she got late to the market, she would not find things easy to buy, as a lot of transactions may have been carried out before her arrival.
Also speaking to our correspondent on the issue, Mr Chidi Obasi who trades on wears at Rumuokoro, said the early morning market favours those that trade on foodstuff, as people’s attention are now more on what they will eat.
“At 4.30 am, the market is already full of transactions, and before the day breaks, people have finished their business transactions, and that is why it is early morning market “, he said.
It was learnt that many petty traders within Rumuokoro and Obio Akpor area patronize the Rumuokoro morning market to refill their foodstuffs shops.
Many of these traders are always seen on daily basis at bus stops between 6.00 and 7.00am returning from market with their goods for resale to their customers within their areas.
By: Corlins Walter
We’ll Pay Nigerian Airways’ Workers Soon, FG Promises Again
The Federal Government has pledged that it would soon pay former workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways Limited.
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who made the pledge in Abuja during the daily briefings on updates on COVID-19 on Monday, said the names of those who had not been paid were currently being compiled.
He said the government had paid about 50 per cent of those owed by the defunct airline, adding that the payment was done despite the paucity of funds in the country at the time it was made.
“The President asked us to pay about 50 per cent of the affected workers then and they were paid,” Sirika stated.
The minister had stated in March 2018 that the N45bn severance package of former workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways Limited would be paid after the Easter holiday that year.
Sirika had said, “Every expenditure of government needs a legislative stamp, including that for Nigeria Airways pensioners.
“The House of Representatives has already dealt with the matter and passed it. So, once they pass it at the Senate, which is after Easter, we will go ahead and pay.”
He added, “The money has been provided and we are willing to pay, but we have to legalise it by going through the National Assembly to approve and stamp it.
“It is the requirement of the law and this government will always do things in accordance with the law. So, we will pay the workers.”
Responding to a question at the briefing, the minister stressed that the remaining workers of the defunct airline would get their pay soon, although he did not mention any specific time.
Group Seeks Clarity On Petrol Subsidy Removal
The Nigeria Natural Resource Charter (NNRC) has said that the recent decision by the Federal Government to take off subsidy on petrol was unclear.
It explained that with the announcement, it could not ascertain if the government was ready to or already pursuing liberalisation or deregulation of the downstream petroleum sector. Therefore, the group called for clarity on the situation.
Despite the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele Kyari reportedly stating that the practice of subsidising petrol consumption in Nigeria was over and that government would no longer fund such, the NNRC said that the government’s position remained ambiguous.
The group explained that no clear policy statement on the situation has been made so far by the government, adding that such declaration did not indicate if the government was in it for a long-term or momentarily on the back of the impacts of Covid-19 on global oil prices.
Speaking during a virtual workshop with journalists, a member of NNRC’s Expert Advisory Panel (EAP), Ms. Ronke Onadeko, stated that it was important to consider the likely scenarios that could play out after the world and global oil industry is over with the impacts of Covid-19 and oil prices begin to go up.
Onadeko explained that other aspects of the supposed removal of petrol subsidy that the government has not clarified included the potential impacts of the devaluation of the naira on pump price of petrol; that is if the global economic recession forces the country to devalue the naira.
She also noted that oil marketing firms would likely consider the risk of resuming petrol importation if they have no sufficient assurance that, “the government is serious this time and will not go back,” to subsidising petrol when oil prices go up again.
“What regulations and roadmap would make a successful liberalisation and eventual deregulation?” Onadeko asked, while insisting that clarity on the roles of the NNPC, Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), marketers and consumers would need to be made in the process.
She also stated that the cost of foreign exchange (forex) which oil marketers often require to import petrol, cost of funds, and bridging claims often administered by the Petroleum Equalisation Fund (PEF) would also need to be addressed to ascertain the true intentions of the government in this regards, in addition to potential traditional opposition to the policy.
“If prices rise back because the naira is further devalued and there is civil unrest, what could be the government’s reaction or response?”, Onadeko asked, while stating that these are some of the challenges and open questions about the subsidy removal that the government needed to clarify.
Commission Accuses MDAs, Contractors Of Submitting Varying, Suspicious Records
Assessment of the annual budgets of Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government revealed ‘suspicious discrepancies’ in figures submitted by contractors and the supervising MDAs.
The Fiscal Responsibility Commission, which reported this development, said the irregularities were unearthed in the course of the monitoring of the budgets of MDAs by the Budget Office of the Federation.
The 2018 Annual Report and Audited Accounts of the FRC said the discrepancies were more prominent in the ministries of Power, Works and Housing, Niger Delta Affairs, Water Resources and Aviation.
Section 30 of the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2007 mandates the Budget Office to monitor and evaluate MDAs annual budgets, assess the attainment of fiscal targets and report to the Joint Finance Committee of the National Assembly and the FRC.
In fulfilment of the mandate, the Ministry for Budget and National Planning conducted physical inspection of selected capital projects across the six geo-political zones of the country.
Highlighting key observations of the exercise, the FRC, in the report, said, “The submission of financial transcript by some MDAs and that of contractors often showed discrepancies in figures that gives room for suspicion.
“This was noticeable in many agencies, particularly Power, Works and Housing, Niger Delta Affairs, Water Resources and Aviation ministries.”
The report stressed the “need to reconcile financial transcripts of contractors with the supervising ministries to ensure uniformity in submitted figures for transparency and accountability”.
The report added that adjustment of MDAs’ projects and programmes by the National Assembly without conceptualisation and design in most cases distort the implementation of the budget.
According to the report, most of the projects included in the budgets of the MDAs by the National Assembly are outside their (MDAs) core mandates.
The report said MDAs wasted government resources by engaging in the procurement of items that were left to be vandalised at the project sites.
Inadequate funding and poor planning were also identified as factors that undermined budget implementation in the MDAs.
The report said, “Seasonal weather conditions have negative effects on the capital budget implementation.
“Often, releases do not factor in the seasonal periods, resulting in poor performance of the budget cycle.
“The major challenges faced by MDAs revolved around inadequate funding for the budget.
“This has caused a lot of setbacks in the implementation of capital projects and programmes.”
It added, “The implementation of MDAs capital projects/programmes was marred by the late approval of the budget by the National Assembly.”
“This resulted in the late release of funds which came almost at the tail end of the third quarter of the fiscal year.”
A total of N2.87tn was allocated to capital spending in the 2018 budget to cater for economic and structural reforms through the provision of critical infrastructure such as roads, power, housing, rail and aviation sectors.
The Budget Implementation Report of the Budget Office concerning 2018 capital performance for MDAs as at 30th June, 2019, showed that a total of N1.86tn was released and cash backed to MDAs for 2018 capital projects and programmes.
The sum of N1.45tn was released while N328.54bn was released as capital supplementation and N43.56bn as Sukkuk proceeds.
