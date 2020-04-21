Editorial
Lockdown: In Support Of Free Power Supply
Apparently jolted by the excruciating effects of the nationwide lockdown on Nigerians, occasioned by the outbreak of Coronavirus pandemic in the country, the National Assembly (NASS) recently mooted the idea of giving free electricity to Nigerians for two months.
The idea seems to be the most populist conjecture and act of parliament from the Nigerian legislature since the country returned to democracy in 1999 which, if implemented, will serve as the best single elixir to the Nigerian masses during this critical period.
It is gratifying to also note that the power distribution companies (DISCOs) have aligned with the NASS’ proposal but with a proviso.
Speaking through their umbrella body, the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors (ANED), the power firms said they were aligning with NASS and Federal Government’s efforts to provide free electricity for two months as a palliative for the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on Nigerian electricity consumers. They were, however, quick to clarify that the Federal Government, and not the DISCOs, would pay for the two-month bills.
The Executive Director and spokesperson for ANED, Sunday Oduntan, said, “The energy to be supplied for the two months is not free from the DISCOs but is being paid for by the Federal Government in partnership with NASS.
“As such, the ability for the DISCOs to go forward is subject to the stimulus package being passed by the National Assembly and signed into law by Mr. President.
“While this palliative seeks to mitigate the economic challenges that Nigerians are being subjected to during this COVID-19 period, it is our hope that we do not lose sight of the no-cost reflective tariff challenges that the DISCOs continue to suffer under”.
He said further that customers may not enjoy the free electricity supply until NASS finishes its discussion with the Federal Government.
The Tide also supports the NASS’ proposal. We consider the two-month free electricity supply as a necessary buffer to Nigerians at this critical period.
Our worry, however, is the unclear picture coming from all the parties involved in the bargain. From all indications, it is apparent that no decision has been taken by the Federal Government on the issue.
Instances of this abound from the reactions of the Federal Government to the position of DISCOs that the government would pick the bill for the two months. The Federal Government, through a verified Twitter handle of the Ministry of Power, said the two-month free power supply to Nigerians was still a mere conjecture that has not received the imprimatur of the government.
“Please note: “NO DECISION has been taken by the Federal Government to provide Nigerians with FREE ELECTRICITY for 2 months. If and when that becomes a reality, it shall be announced officially.
“Be rest assured that FG is exploring ways to ameliorate any hardship on Nigerians”, the statement said.
Another evidence that lends credence to the Federal Government’s lackadaisical posture on the issue came from the power generating companies (GENCOs). Reacting to a recent statement credited to the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, that the Federal Government had paid over N200 billion for power supply in the country to offset GENCOs’ gas bill, GENCOs denied knowledge of the payment.
The Executive Secretary of the Association of Power Generating Companies, the umbrella body for GENCOs, said she was not aware of any N200 billion payments, explaining that what GENCOs have received is payment for energy produced and consumed for 2019.
“GENCOs have not received any funds of any nomenclature – palliative, stimulus or Coronavirus funds. We are currently being paid the money owed for 2019. We take exceptions to our name being used to score political points”, she said.
The Tide considers the conflicting reports coming from all the stakeholders in the power industry as confusing and unfortunate. We hope that the whole proposal to provide Nigerians free electricity for two months is not a hoax designed to give Nigerians false hope. We, therefore, call on the Federal Government to come out with a clear position on the issue.
We are not unaware of the various efforts being put in place by the Federal Government and various state governments to cushion the hardships being inflicted on Nigerians by the lockdown, but we strongly believe that one of the best stimulus packages for a vast majority of Nigerians is free electricity supply.
Saving Nigerians the cost of paying for two-month utility bills would have the highest impact on the entire strata of the Nigerian society, especially at this period when over 80 percent of the citizenry have been overstretched by the economic lockdown.
We, therefore, call on both NASS and the Federal Government to work out modalities with the GENCOs, transmission company (TCN) and DISCOs and save Nigerians the burden of paying for electricity, not just for two months, but as long as the lockdown lasts. This will go a long way in mitigating the economic challenges facing millions of Nigerians at this critical period.
Meanwhile, we urge DISCOs to be more efficient and effective in distributing electricity to Nigerians during the sit-at-home period to reduce boredom and to enable Nigerians access information on COVID-19.
Against Maltreatment Of Nigerians In China
Nigerians and some African blacks living in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, home to Asia’s largest African diaspora, were extruded onto the street by the authorities of their host country, following the recent uptick in the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Some Nigerians have allegedly been summarily evicted by their landlords in Guangzhou at the behest of the police and were denied access to medical facilities and hotels where they sought alternative refuge. Also, they were being denied food at restaurants, corralled into quarantine, forcibly tested for the virus and their passports confiscated. These are unacceptable diplomatic conduct, and thus, condemnable in all ramifications.
They were accused of being the purveyors of the virus even when some of them had no recent travel history. Among the victims are businessmen, travellers and students. After the initial recovery from the pandemic, China recorded 108 confirmed new cases as of April 12 in a few cities, sparking fresh concerns.
For several years, China and Nigeria have been inextricably intertwined. China executes critical projects across the country and has remained one of Nigeria’s enormous trading partners. Both countries have worked so closely that eighty per cent of Nigeria’s bilateral debt is owed to China. That is why the Asian giant consistently stresses the significance of Sino-Nigeria alliances.
Co-operations between Nigeria and China risk irrevocable disruption if the Chinese government proceeds with downplaying deeply rooted racial predispositions and dismisses the international outrage at the treatment of Nigerians in particular and Africans in general.
The clampdowns on Nigerians and black people in that country, ostensibly to forestall a re-emergence of COVID-19, is xenophobic, deeply entrenched in a longstanding resentment toward Africans in the Asian country. Anti-African sentiments in China are active and date back to decades, manifesting in riots aimed at Africans in 1988-1989 in Nanjing.
Although we concede that Chinese authorities could quarantine anyone found to have contracted COVID-19 regardless of nationality, we think that the isolation or eventual deportation of any Nigerian or foreigner who tests positive to the virus but flagrantly flouts strict sequestration rules, should be a joint undertaking between both countries.
But the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said the allegations had been investigated and found to be untrue, blaming the issue on “communication gap.” At a joint news conference, both governments pledged renewed commitment to combating the pandemic and bridging the line of communication henceforth. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said the row had been resolved without giving any details. This is wrong.
This treatment of Nigerians abroad evokes many ideas about national values, foreign relations, human rights, diplomacy and law. Consequently, the Federal Government should seek remedies for these breaches against its citizens. A thorough investigation should be conducted to get the Chinese authorities to halt the ill-treatment and abuse of hapless and helpless Nigerians in that country.
Truth is that the ugly experiences of Nigerians in other climes constitute a sad reflection of the government’s affliction of their own citizens on home soil. Nigerians are daily subjected to the negative effects of massive official corruption, wanton human rights abuses, name-calling, extreme poverty, among others, by a government they elected to protect them.
In 2016, President Muhammadu Buhari came under intense fire for his comments in an interview with a reputable tabloid in the United Kingdom (UK) where he claimed that Nigerians were unwelcome by other countries because of their reputation for crime. If our President could make such an extremely adverse remark about his people, how would the average Nigerian be perceived by other nationals?
Only lately, Nigerians residing abroad who indicated interest in returning home on account of the COVID-19 pandemic were asked by the federal government to bear the expenses of their evacuation to Nigeria. We deem this exceptionable and advise the government to emulate the glowing examples of Britain and the United States who bore the cost of evacuating their own citizens from COVID-19 endemic nations.
Since the long-term friendship between China and Nigeria is widely acknowledged, we advise that this relationship must not be deprived of mutual respect. Even under the current universal emergency situation, it is imperative that China accords Nigeria due respect as a sovereign nation and an equal partner in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is our stand.
SIP: Time For Forensic Audit
Recently, the leadership of the National Assembly (NASS) blew the lid off the Social Investment Programme (SIP) of the Federal Government when it faulted the way the programme was being implemented and called for an enabling legislation in line with global best practices, particularly with respect to the disbursement aimed at assuaging the plight of poor Nigerians against COVID-19.
According to its leadership, NASS noted that “The SIP has gulped over N2 trillion since 2016 when the special intervention fund was created as annual budgetary allocation targeted at the poor. The sum of N500 billion was provided in the budget every year since 2016. Also, in the wobbly 2020 budget, the sum of N500 billion was voted for the SIP, unfortunately, the conditions set by officials most times excluded poor Nigerians for which the initiative is intended.”
Making their reservations about the scheme at a meeting with the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, and top officials of the ministry, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, made it clear that the SIP established in 2016 under the Presidency but which is now under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, needed a reform to make it more efficient and effective.
But in a swift response, the Presidency debunked the claim attributed to the Senate President and Speaker of House of Representatives that N2 trillion had been expended on the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) of the Buhari administration and tried to give hints on why the programme was being attacked by lawmakers.
Explaining further on the allegations, the Special Adviser to the President on Social Investments, Mrs. Maryam Uwais, in a statement claimed that although the total appropriation by NASS from inception, for the 4 NSIPs, is N1.7 trillion, the actual funds released for the NSIPs between January 2016 and October 2019 (when the NSIPs were handed over to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development), amounted to N619.1 billion, constituting 36.4% of the total appropriation from the NASS.
According to her, “The monies released for the N-SIPs can be further broken down into 14.03% (2016); 35% in 2017; 43.5% in 2018 and 57.8% (as at Sept 2019) of the N500 billion in 2016 and N400 billion appropriated for the subsequent years. It should be noted that for 2017 to 2020, the sum of N100 billion was appropriated specifically for the National Housing Fund hosted by the Federal Ministry of Finance.
“The National Cash Transfer Programme (including the development of the National Social Register by the National Social Safety Net Coordination Office) 1,491,296 poor and vulnerable households comprising 6,056,872 individuals in 33 States and 620,947 cash transfer beneficiaries; and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (managed by the Bank of Industry); a total of 2,279,380 TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni beneficiaries.” Uwais said her response was to set the records straight and clear the misrepresentations created by the comments attributed to the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Without prejudice to the claims made by the Presidency in defence of the allegation of the NASS leadership, The Tide is of the view that the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari has finally demonstrated that its Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) have failed. This is evident in the slashing of allocation to the SIPs by a massive 94 per cent in the proposed 2020 budget. It will be recalled that the projects had been the flagship of the Federal Government’s claim to be a progressive government, a government which cares for the poorest of the poor. Indeed, the government had presented them consistently as evidence that it is committed to ensuring inclusive and equitable sharing of economic prosperity.
Regrettably, for over three years, the government has claimed that they are the largest social protection programme in Nigeria’s history supposedly to be massive empowerment programmes designed to meet the needs of poor and vulnerable Nigerians. The government claimed that it had directly provided employment, supported small businesses and alleviated poverty through the SIP’s four main projects, namely: N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfers, National Home-Grown School Feeding, and Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programmes (GEEP).
The cash transfer and school feeding programmes sought to promote school enrolment and reduce absenteeism in school or promote health through immunizations. Unfortunately, they never went beyond the pilot stage in the states. What is more, the government’s enterprise and empowerment scheme became notorious for the ‘Tradermoni’ initiative which saw Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visiting local markets and sharing money to select traders during the election season. Not a few considered it a form of vote buying.
In spite of the limited coverage, problems of wrong targeting and leakage issues, we doubt that the programmes have been beneficial to the disadvantaged Nigerians who have had the opportunity to participate in them. Indeed, in many countries in Africa, Latin America and Asia, such intervention programmes have been used to break the vicious circle of poverty and improve the productivity of the poor. Nigerians expect the government to strengthen and expand the roll out of the programmes, given the increasing level of poverty in the country.
Indeed, a study by the Brookings Institution showed that Nigeria overtook India as the poverty capital of the world last year. While the number of Nigerians falling into extreme poverty grows by roughly six people every minute, poverty in India continues to decrease. At present, an estimated 5.3 per cent of Indians or 71.5 million people live below the poverty line. The World Poverty Clock puts the number of Nigerians below the poverty line at 91.9 million.
While we sympathise with the government that the SIPs have not delivered as promised, we think the solution is to institute a forensic audit to ascertain the actual amount sunk into the programme since inception and its level of impact on poor Nigerians. From every indication, it is clear that the whole scheme was not properly conceived and the programmes have been riddled with corruption.
As Maryam Uwais, the special adviser to the president, noted, 80 per cent of payments for social investments have come from the looted funds recovered from former Head of State, Sani Abacha. The remaining 20 per cent came from credit from the World Bank. The forensic audit should address all these issues. Social protection for the vulnerable is a must for any government that aspires to decent citizenship and inclusive growth and development.
Security Personnel And Rights Of Nigerians
Following the confirmation by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) of the index case of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria on February 27, 2020, the federal and some state governments, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration, intensified efforts to contain the spread of the virus with the implementation of NCDC Guidelines on personal hygiene and social distancing.
However, because of rising cases of the virus from March till date, President Muhammadu Buhari announced total lockdown of FCT, Lagos and Ogun States to give seal to the affected governments’ initial tough restriction of movements and public gatherings. In the same token, other state governments have issued ban on public gatherings, closed their borders, schools, markets, and other public places, including imposition of curfew in some cases, and enforcement of subsisting NCDC Guidelines to curb the spread of the pandemic.
To ensure compliance with the directives, security personnel, including the military and paramilitary operatives were drafted to enforce the law. But the security personnel’s law enforcement strategy has sparked outrage and condemnation from millions of Nigerians, who have complained about the application of brute force, crass human rights abuses and brazen show of impunity and unmitigated lack of discipline against unarmed civilians across states.
In his reaction, the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, appealed to law enforcement agencies to avoid any act of torture, cruelty, inhuman and other degrading treatments against the citizens as they enforce compliance to the federal and state governments’ directives to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the country.
He drew attention to Article 2 of the Convention Against Torture and other Cruel Inhuman or Degrading or Punishment which explicitly states that “each state party shall take effective, administrative, judicial or other measures to prevent acts of torture in any territory under its jurisdiction… No exceptional circumstances whatsoever, whether a state of war, a threat of war, international political instability or any other public emergency, may be invoked as a justification of torture. It is imperative to note that an order from a superior officer or public authority cannot provide an alibi for any security personnel to perpetuate acts of torture or cruel treatment against innocent citizens.”
Similarly, the Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, tasked Nigerian authorities to adopt a rights respecting approach and give clear instructions to security agencies not to abuse their powers as the nation tightens its effort to tame the COVID-19 pandemic, which compelled the authorities to impose lockdown and inter-state movement restrictions.
“While acknowledging the size of the challenge and efforts made by authorities to fight COVID-19 across Nigeria, we are also concerned by reports and videos circulating on social media showing violations of human rights, that include beatings by law enforcement agencies tasked with ensuring compliance with the lockdown,” she said.
The AI added, “As the nation observes the lockdown, the rights of citizens must be respected and protected, including the right to health care, security, and access to sufficient food and water. The lockdown must have a human face; enabling people to have access to vital needs and relief for those who can no longer earn a living since the majority of Nigerians are daily earners and live below poverty line. The national response to COVID-19 must be inclusive to ensure that prisoners, internally displaced persons and other marginalized and vulnerable communities are not left out at any stages of the fight against the virus”.
The Tide shares these concerns, and joins millions of Nigerians, civil society and rights groups who feel similar sentiments to challenge authorities of the various security agencies and the military to ensure that their personnel deployed to manage the situation play by the rules, and ensure that innocent civilians are not unnecessarily assaulted, humiliated or embarrassed while struggling to manage their lives in this difficult time. The sentiments are borne out of the desire to ensure that the nation’s democracy is nurtured to maturity as one of the strongest in the world.
We agree with the response of Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, that, “All police officers deployed for the enforcement of these restriction orders must be professional, humane and tactful, and must show utmost respect to the citizenry”.
While we affirm the measures taken by the federal and state governments to tame this contagious disease as well as the efforts of various health workers who have exhibited professional and patriotic zeal to contain the pathogene and ensure the safety of all Nigerians, we believe that security personnel deployed to enforce the restrictive social distancing measures must be tactful. These measures are in the interest of the public and, therefore, should not in any way be abused by those charged with the responsibility of enforcing them. Civilians too must respect uniform personnel deployed to enforce the law, and always obey extant government directives in order not to be found wanting.
This is why we appeal to law enforcement agencies across the country to ensure that they carry out their lawful duties in this regard without unduly violating the rights of Nigerians. In particular, any act of torture, cruelty, inhuman and other degrading treatments should not be employed in enforcing compliance. We, therefore, caution security agencies to be courteous and ensure they do not unleash punishment that will further inflict pains on the already traumatised members of the public. Respect for other people’s rights must be paramount, irrespective of the circumstances. And intimidating innocent civilians with guns procured with taxpayers’ money must not be tolerated anymore. That is our stand!
