News
FG Extends Closure Of Int’l Airports
The Federal Government, yesterday, said that the closure of all the international airports in the country would be extended by two weeks due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika via his Twitter handle.
However, the government had said emergency and essential flights could be operated from any of the airports within the period.
While disclosing the extension of the current closure, Sirika said the airports would no longer open for commercial operations on April 23 due to the extended lockdown in the three cities.
He said, “As a result of the extension on lockdown by Mr President, it is no longer possible for us to open our airspace and airports for normal operations by the April 23, 2020.
“They will remain closed for a further two weeks. This subject to review as appropriate.”
The Federal Government had on March 21 announced the closure of all the country’s airports to all international flights as part of the intensive measures being taken to prevent the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.
News
N’Delta Leaders Condemn Smear Campaign Against Monguno
Community leaders in the Niger Delta have warned against attacks on the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (rtd), who is now overseeing the Niger Delta Presidential Amnesty Programme following the suspension of Prof. Charles Dokubo as coordinator.
The Niger Delta leaders, under the auspices of the Forum of Progressive Niger Delta Leaders (FPNDL), condemned what they described as smear campaign in the social media to discredit the NSA and the caretaker committee constituted by the Federal Government to manage the amnesty programme.
In a statement by its President, Chief Akpakpakiri Amakamu; and Secretary, Chief Kpokoye Morris, the FPNDL said peddling unfounded allegations against high-ranking government officials and respected individuals was criminal, counter-productive and portrayed the Niger Delta people in bad light.
It said, “These blatant lies sponsored and recycled over time by self-styled leaders of the Niger Delta who hold the erroneous belief that the amnesty programme is their source of livelihood, should be stopped forthwith.
“It is unfortunate that they have gone a step further by dragging the names of respected top government officials in the mud in their desperation to be appointed coordinator of the amnesty programme.
“We shall expose them henceforth if they continue on this ignoble path. The recent allegation is a dangerous and wicked lie calculated at splashing mud on the NSA.
“General Monguno is a highly respected, disciplined and incorruptible military officer with impeccable and enviable records as the Chief of Defence Intelligence, Commander, Brigade of Guards and Defence Attaché, among other top flight positions he held in a career that spanned over three decades. He is reputed to abhor corruption and cannot encourage fraudulent practices”, the forum added.
News
New CP Assures Rivers Residents Of Improved Security
A new Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Gobum Mukan has assumed office with a firm promise to pay unreserved priority to the safety and protection of lives and properties of residents of the state.
Mukan stated this shortly after he took over the mantle of leadership of the command from the outgoing Commissioner of Police, Mustapha Dandaura, yesterday, at the state police headquarters in Port Harcourt.
It would be recalled that Dandaura had, last Friday, been redeployed to Forces Headquarters as CP Provost with immediate effect.
Mukan assured the people and residents of the state of his administration’s determination to build on the achievements of his predecessor to sustain the war against criminals and other crimes across the state.
The new police boss further assured that he would discharge his duties with utmost integrity and professionalism, adding that the police under watch in state would be repositioned to attach premium on human rights’ protection.
He solicited the cooperation and support of every citizen in the state through the dissemination of timely information to the police for prompt action.
Mukan is the 41st Commissioner of Police and succeeds Dandaura, who has been in the state for a few months.
The new CP was appointed on March 15, 1988 as Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police, and hails from Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State.
He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree (B.A HONS) in History, from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.
Mukan has attended various professional courses both home and abroad, and is an Alumnus of the American International Law Enforcement Academy, Washington, D.C., USA, with a Certificate in Diplomatic Protection.
He has served the Force in various capacities, among which include Divisional Crime Officer, B Division, Bukuru, Plateau State.
By: Akujobi Amadi
News
No Approved Vaccine For COVID-19 In Nigeria -WHO
The World Health Organisation (WHO), yesterday, insisted that there was no approved vaccine in Nigeria or any part of Africa for the treatment of novel Coronavirus, saying that researches were still ongoing on the deadly viral disease.
The WHO Immunisation Team Lead, Dr. Fiona Braka, who gave this indication in Abuja, said that Covid-19, being a new disease, has no ready vaccines, adding that public safety was the key consideration of WHO campaign for now.
“Covid-19 is a new disease, and as such, there are no ready vaccines available to be deployed for the control of the pandemic.
“However, a lot of research and scientific works are ongoing to develop vaccines, but these usually take time to ensure that it is safe for use in the wider population and also effective for control of the pandemic.
“Public safety is a key consideration in this process,” the WHO team lead said.
Braka said that the claims of vaccines developed for the Covid-19 were untrue and not to the knowledge of the WHO.
“WHO is not aware of vaccine for Covid-19 in Nigeria.
“There is a large scientific study (clinical trial) involving many countries to review the effectiveness of some drugs for the treatment of Covid-19 going on at the moment.
“The result of this clinical trial will help understand the efficacy of these drugs and may inform the review of the case management guidelines,” she said.
On the assessment of Nigeria’s performance in curbing the spread of Covid-19, Braka said that the world health body’s partnership with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had been helpful.
“Nigerian Government through the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and supported by WHO had developed a preparedness plan for Covid-19 and was implementing this plan when the first case was reported.
“A network of five Covid-19 testing laboratories was set up before the confirmation of the first case and has since been expanded to six additional laboratories over the past two weeks, making a total of 11 laboratories currently.
“From the onset of the outbreak, WHO has developed clinical guidance with input from clinicians around the globe, including in Nigeria.
“These resources include the updated Clinical Management Guidance for Covid-19, the Clinical Care training materials, and the Global Covid-19 Clinical Data Platform, the data tool which makes it possible for WHO to collect core clinical data from hospitalised patients to inform understanding of Covid-19.
“The guidance is continually reviewed, as more evidence becomes available.
“The government has scaled up isolation facilities capacity at state level to ensure readiness to receive Covid-19 patients,” she said.
Braka said that there would be more close observation, while the guidelines of operations of all the agencies assisting in the curbing of Covid-19 would be updated.
“The guidance of the clinical data platform will be continually reviewed, as more evidence becomes available.
“The government has scaled up isolation facilities capacity at state level to ensure readiness to receive Covid-19 patients and all these helped with the containment of the first cluster of cases.
“With the return of more Nigerians from countries where the outbreak was reported, more cases have been reported and these have been more challenging to contain.
“The government at national and state levels have provided leadership for the response and more needs to be done at the state level as the cases continue to increase,” she said.
Braka, however, listed the key areas of interventions for curbing Covid-19 to include non-pharmaceutical, such as social distancing, surveillance, contact tracing, among others.
“The key areas of interventions required now are non-pharmaceutical interventions like social distancing, hand washing and respiratory hygiene.
“Others, in addition to rigorous surveillance, are case identification, laboratory diagnosis, contact tracing and isolation and care for all confirmed cases.
