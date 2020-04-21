Sports
Ex-S’Eagles’ Player Banned For Match-Fixing
Former Super Eagles midfielder, Dickson Etuhu has been banned from all football-related activities in Sweden for five years following his involvement in a match-fixing scandal.
The 37-year-old was accused of offering a bribe to his former AIK Stockholm team-mate and reserve goalkeeper Kenny Stamatopoulos to fix a game against Swedish club Gothenburg in May, 2017.
Stamatopoulos was understood to have been offered around £180,000 to under-perform after an injury to the club’s No1 and flagged the approach, meaning the match was postponed.
Etuhu denied the allegations but after a lengthy investigation, he was found guilty in November, 2019.
And the Swedish FA has now reacted to the incident slapping the Nigerian with a five-year ban, but he escaped a prison sentence.
This however, means Etuhu will not be allowed to engage in Football in Sweden until April 13, 2025.
Ex-striker Alban Jusufi, who retired in 2013 has also been banned.
A statement from the Swedish FA read:
“The disciplinary board has decided to suspend two people because they have deliberately tried to persuade a football player to underperform in one of the team’s matches.
“Through their actions, these people have violated the anti-match fixing regulations and they are therefore, suspended for five years.
“The ban includes training, competing or performing any assignments in any sports.”
Etuhu featured for Fulham, Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City, Preston North End amongst others during his 17 years playing career.
The Kano-born ex-midfielder made his debut for Nigeria in 2007 and recorded 33 caps before quitting international football in 2011.
He represented the Eagles at three major tournaments – Ghana 2008 AFCON, Angola 2010 Afcon as well as the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.
Udube Urges LMC To Complete NPFL Games
Abia Warriors Coach, Willy Udube has called on the League Management Company to factor into any proposed plan the recovery window for clubs to commence training before the kick off to continue the current campaign.
Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, Udube said the league organisers should ensure clubs get two to three weeks of recovery and training period before the kick off to signal the continuation of the current NPFL season.
“Even if the league is going to kick off very soon, at least two or three weeks has to be given to clubs to prepare so that’s the only thing I think will make clubs to sit up very important.
So they cannot just start playing matches, they have to give the clubs sometime to recuperate and put the players in shape for the task ahead.”
Israel-Based Striker Ready To Dump Nigeria
James Adeniyi has stated that he is ready to feature for another country rather than his country of origin and birth after efforts to make the cut to play for the Nigerian senior national team has proved abortive.
Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, Adeniyi said it is rather very difficult after having to wait for so long without success and revealed that he has had contact from Togo sometimes ago and was close to considering the offer before a development that made him changed his mind.
He thereafter, added that he had an Albania passport from his time in Albania and will now welcome a national team invitation from Albania or any other country at this point in his career.
“It’s something that is difficult because I wasn’t playing in England or in top Europe and I wanted to play for Togo national team one time because their coach was talking with one of my teammates but something came up back then and I couldn’t play for them then and again I had an Albania passport as well. If they invite me I will play for them.”
‘Heartland Won’t Cut Players’ Salary’
Heartland boss, Fidelis Ilechukwu has slammed Nigeria football clubs that are cutting off their players due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The news of players’ salaries reductions dominated the media in the past few weeks and has also generated controversies.
When asked by Tidesports source if Heartland is also planning to cut the salary of their players, Ilechukwu distanced his club from such an act and insisted that it is wrong for any club to cut the salary of their players.
“For now Heartland is not part of such clubs, because the management has not told me that and it is very wrong if any club is reducing players’ salaries,” he told Tidesports source
National league side, Yobe Desert Stars have announced pay cut for their players until further notice, while Nigeria professional football league side Dakkada reportedly placed their players and coaches on half salary.
