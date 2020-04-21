Don Berates Wike’s Critics Over Oil Workers’ Arrest

A university teacher, Dr. Sofiri Peterside, has faulted claims that the Rivers State Government was confrontational for arresting oil workers who allegedly violated the State Executive Order aimed at checking the spread of the novel COVID-19 pandemic.

Recall that the State Government by the governor has released the 22 staff of Exxon Mobil who were initially arrested, saying the decision of government was based on interventions from prominent Nigerians;

But Peterside who is a senior lecturer, Department of Sociology at the University of Port Harcourt and Acting Director, Prof. Claude Ake School of Government, UNIPORT, while speaking in a live Radio programme in Port Harcourt monitored by TheTide, said the law permits the Rivers State Government to issue executive orders, especially as these orders are meant to protect Nigerians resident in the State.

“I do not subscribe to the view that the Rivers State Government is being confrontational. The law permits the Government to issue executive orders. And of course in any event, these orders are meant to protect the citizens, Nigerian citizens who are resident in Rivers State.

“So if there are rules and regulations laid down by the Government for the purpose of protecting everybody in this State, those laws need to be respected. After all what is governance all about? It is about bringing happiness to the greatest number of the people.

“So the lower the number of infected persons in this state, the better it is for the State. I agree that government executive order or government directives in certain respect can pose serious hardship. But I think those hardship are temporary. What we need to think about is the long term effect and the benefits of those directives.

“I think that is what is important; after all we are operating a federation. Even though Nigeria is a federation in name and not actually in terms of the practice. I think that is the problem. I have a different view when people say that the Rivers State Governor is confrontational.

“Why is it that those directives, those executive orders IN Lagos, Ogun State ng out.are obeyed? Why is that in Rivers State these orders are not obeyed? Don’t forget that this State also contributes enormously to the general revenue base of our country. So consequently it is also very prone because of the kind of economy that it operates, the oil economy and which has expatriates coming and going in and going out.

“Which is wrong if there is a mechanism put in place and the government of the state also put on notice so and so persons are coming so that at the point of entry every person will be screened,” he stated.

By: Dennis Naku