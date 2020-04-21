Covid-19: Ondo PDP Chieftain Provides Succour For The Needy

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on the federal government to build a strategic crude oil reserve with massive storage capacity that can hold at least a month’s worth of Nigeria’s OPEC production capacity.

Atiku, in a statement he personally signed, yesterday said, “If we build such infrastructure, we will not have to sell our crude at a production loss. We will be in a position to stockpile the product in our reserve until such a time as prices improve.

“The global oil market continues to suffer from the vagaries of the coronavirus pandemic, as prices continue to crash due to the sudden, massive and unexpected drop in worldwide demand for crude oil.

“The features market for commodities is a turbulent one, due to unforeseen hazards that come and go. Today, it is COVID19; tomorrow, it will be something else.

“It is time for Nigeria to protect her economy from being tossed to and fro by circumstances beyond our control. We must assert our sovereignty, by exerting more influence over the global trade in crude oil and other features”.

Atiku observed that other countries take similar measures to protect their economy, citing North American and European countries as example.

Those countries, he said, have such internal controls to protect almost every sector of their economy, stressing that Nigeria cannot be left behind.

Atiku said the country must be in business in the best interest of the economy.

“I would also strongly recommend that we discuss with our partners in the Organisation of Petrol Exporting Countries and obtain a concession, whereby we can defer our daily quota, such that when we undersell, due to a crash in the price of crude oil, we can oversell when the prices stabilize, subject to the condition that we balance out our quota.

“Nigeria’s oil industry remains more susceptible to outside influences, than to internal control. This measure can flip that, and make our oil industry more stable, even when there is global instability. This will translate to greater economic independence on our part,” he added.