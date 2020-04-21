Niger Delta
COVID-19: Edo Govt Clears 105 Suspected Cases
Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia, says the state is making steady progress in the management of coronavirus.
Okundia assured that the remaining eight active cases of COVID-19 were being managed at different isolation centres across the state with good response to treatment.
Speaking to journalists in Benin City, the Commissioner said the state had also discharged six persons who have tested negative twice to the virus, and exited another 387 persons, comprising 105 Persons of Interest (POIs) and 282 line-listed contacts, who tested negative and have completed the compulsory 14-day follow up.
‘With the multipronged strategy, Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration ways of handling the pandemic is yielding positive results, the state is scaling up facility-based screening across the 18 Local Government Areas ( LGAs) of Edo and commencing community mobile-based screening for COVID-19 in Oredo LGA, to obtain data on how to further contain the virus.
According to him, "While Edo has recorded 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19, we have discharged six patients who tested negative twice for the virus. The remaining eight cases are still on active treatment and are responding well to treatment. Four of the cases are receiving treatment and follow up at home while one is presently at Stella Obasanjo Hospital Isolation Centre (SOHIC), two are at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) Benin City and one at Irrua Specialist Hospital (ISTH). So far, the state has had 100 percent recovery from the cases admitted and managed at our isolation facilities.
"As we celebrate the successes recorded in the management of COVID-19 in our dear state, it is pertinent to note that compliance with the government's stay-at-home and social distancing directives, as well as other precautionary measures, are non-negotiable in the fight against the spread of the virus. Wash your hands regularly with soap under running water, use alcohol-based sanitizers, and try to get screened at any of our centres across the state. If you must go out, wear facemasks and avoid large gatherings of persons."
Suspected Killers Of Naval Officer Arrested In C’River
Five alleged killers of Naval Sub-Lieutenant, David Igbashal have been arrested by the Zone 6 Headquarters of the Nigeria Police in Calabar, Cross River State.
The victim, according to a statement by the command, was abducted on February 22, 2020, while he was on his way from Calabar to Makurdi in Benue State to make arrangements for his wedding.
The Public Relations Officer of the Zone 6, Calabar, Nigeria Police, DSP Nelson Okpabi, issued the statement on Sunday in Calabar.
According to him, the arrest was made on April 18, 2020, by a team led by Superintendent Emmanuel Ukwenya of the Zonal Anti-Corruption/X-Squad set up by Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Mr Zaki Ahmed.
Okpabi said the squad recovered the remains of the late Igbashal at Omuogodu Akpu in the Ngbo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, a community at war with the neighbouring Agila village in Benue State.
He added, “The team, which acted on credible information, arrested five suspects in connection with the crime and they confessed to the heinous crime.
“They also took the detectives to the site, where the murdered officer was buried. Meanwhile, investigation is in top gear and the suspects will be arraigned accordingly.”
He said the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 6 Headquarters, Calabar, “is using this opportunity to condole with the Nigerian Navy for the loss of the young officer, while calling on members of the public to obey the government/the NCDC directives and stay safe.
“He also assured them of adequate security in these trying times and urged them to report suspected person(s)/incidents to the police without hesitation.”
Don Berates Wike’s Critics Over Oil Workers’ Arrest
A university teacher, Dr. Sofiri Peterside, has faulted claims that the Rivers State Government was confrontational for arresting oil workers who allegedly violated the State Executive Order aimed at checking the spread of the novel COVID-19 pandemic.
Recall that the State Government by the governor has released the 22 staff of Exxon Mobil who were initially arrested, saying the decision of government was based on interventions from prominent Nigerians;
But Peterside who is a senior lecturer, Department of Sociology at the University of Port Harcourt and Acting Director, Prof. Claude Ake School of Government, UNIPORT, while speaking in a live Radio programme in Port Harcourt monitored by TheTide, said the law permits the Rivers State Government to issue executive orders, especially as these orders are meant to protect Nigerians resident in the State.
“I do not subscribe to the view that the Rivers State Government is being confrontational. The law permits the Government to issue executive orders. And of course in any event, these orders are meant to protect the citizens, Nigerian citizens who are resident in Rivers State.
“So if there are rules and regulations laid down by the Government for the purpose of protecting everybody in this State, those laws need to be respected. After all what is governance all about? It is about bringing happiness to the greatest number of the people.
“So the lower the number of infected persons in this state, the better it is for the State. I agree that government executive order or government directives in certain respect can pose serious hardship. But I think those hardship are temporary. What we need to think about is the long term effect and the benefits of those directives.
“I think that is what is important; after all we are operating a federation. Even though Nigeria is a federation in name and not actually in terms of the practice. I think that is the problem. I have a different view when people say that the Rivers State Governor is confrontational.
“Why is it that those directives, those executive orders IN Lagos, Ogun State ng out.are obeyed? Why is that in Rivers State these orders are not obeyed? Don’t forget that this State also contributes enormously to the general revenue base of our country. So consequently it is also very prone because of the kind of economy that it operates, the oil economy and which has expatriates coming and going in and going out.
“Which is wrong if there is a mechanism put in place and the government of the state also put on notice so and so persons are coming so that at the point of entry every person will be screened,” he stated.
By: Dennis Naku
Coronavirus: Information Boss Assures On Expeditious Distribution Of Stimulus Packages
The Chairman, Cross River State COVID-19 Publicity and Advertisement Sub-Committee and Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Comrade Asu Okang, has assured Cross Riverians and residents of the State of the government’s resolve to expeditiously distribute stimulus packages to vulnerable population of the State.
Comrade Okang gave the assurance at the official flag-off of State-wide distribution of stimulus packages across the State by Governor Ben Ayade, held recently at the State Food Bank Headquarters, CROSPIL premises, Calabar.
The Commissioner told newsmen that just as Governor Ayade was proactively tackling COVID-19 in Cross River State, the same alacrity is channeled in order to get palliatives across different segments of the vulnerable population of the State.
The COVID-19 Publicity and Advertisement Sub-Committee Chairman further emphasized that the quantum effort of Governor Ayade towards keeping the State free from the Coronavirus pandemic, which has seen him constituting an all-encompassing State Covid-19 Task Force, empowered it with 500 million and provide about 100 vehicles to smoothen operations, adding that such a team would not renege on its mandate of tackling the virus headlong and providing succor to the vulnerable, especially at this period of global health emergency.
Comrade Okang re-assured the people of the State that under adequate monitoring and security, every item meant for the people as palliatives must get to the people and fulfill the purpose it was meant to achieve.
By: Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
