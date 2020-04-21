Politics
Buhari Mourns Ex-Attorney-General, Akinjide
President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with government and people of Oyo State over the passing on of an illustrious son, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Richard Akinjide.
According to a statement by the President’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina in Abuja, yesterday, President Buhari condoled family members, friends, professional and political associates of the legal icon.
He noted that the deceased had made remarkable impact on the country as Minister of Education in the First Republic, Minister of Justice and Attorney General in the Second Republic and member of Judicial Systems Sub-committee of the Constitutional Drafting Committee of 1975-1977.
The president joined the Olubadan of Ibadan, Court, Nigerian Bar Association and entire Judiciary in mourning the legal luminary, affirming that he used his rich experience and knowledge in serving the country and humanity.
President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would grant the departed eternal rest and comfort his family.
Politics
Diri Presents N242.187bn 2020 Appropriation Bill
Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, yesterday presented the state’s 2020 budget estimate to the state Assembly.
Presenting the appropriation bill christened Budget of Consolidation for Prosperity,the Governor stated that N51.646 billion is earmarked for personnel cost while N52.327 billion is budgeted for overhead.
Diri said N91.478 billion is for consolidated revenue funds charges just as N46.75 billion is appropriated for capital expenditures.
Further breakdown of the budget proposal shows that the Ministry of Works and Transport has the highest figure of N8.6 billion while Agriculture received N 8 billion respectively.
Education got N 2.1b,Health received N 1.75b while power and Water Resources had N800 million each.
Others are: Housing and Urban Development, N640 million; Sports N580 million while the Ministry of Trade,Industry and Investment was allocated N430.938 million.
Speaking on his plan for the year, Governor Diri restated his desire to work proactively in cushioning the economic hardship in the state through deliberate engagement with the federal government, the Central Bank of Nigeria as well as multinational establishments such as the World Bank and others.
The governor assured Bayelsans that his administration would sensitise, as well as mobilise the people of the state to participate in Small and Medium scale Enterprises, SMEs, just as he pledged to give agriculture a boost.
He emphasised that to actualise his aspiration as contained in the budget,he intends to create special programmes and projects targeted at wealth creation, re-assuring that the existing health facilities in the state would be upgraded to be able to contain emergencies at all times,saying the state would sustain the efforts so far taken to prevent and control Covid-19 which he said the state still remains free from.
Politics
COVID-19 Palliative: Oyo APC Expresses Gratitude To Buhari
The Oyo State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for donating 1,800 bags of rice to Oyo State Government as COVID-19 lockdown palliative.
The Congress’ Publicity Secretary, Dr AbdulAzeez Olatunde, expressed the gratitude in a statement made available to newsmen, yesterday in Ibadan.
Our source recalls that the president had recently ordered the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS) to release the bags of rice to state governments as part of its palliatives.
The NCS had earlier released 6,000 bags of rice to four South West states out of which Oyo got 1,000 bags.
The consignment, handed over by Mrs Helen Ngozi of NCS, was received and inspected on behalf of the state government by Mrs Olaide Lasisi, the coordinator, the state Operation Co-ordinating Unit.
Olatunde said that the APC appreciated the federal government “for walking its talk by fulfilling its purpose of governing without bias through the donation.”
The party expressed optimism that Gov. Seyi Makinde would not only distribute the rice immediately, but also add the donations received from individuals as well as corporate organisations.
It also called on the state government to ensure the distribution was done without political bias, stressing that the distribution of the palliatives was already late.
Politics
COVID-19: Atiku Advocates Strategic Measure For Economic Survival
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has called on the federal government to build a strategic crude oil reserve with massive storage capacity that can hold at least a month’s worth of Nigeria’s OPEC production capacity.
Atiku, in a statement he personally signed, yesterday said, “If we build such infrastructure, we will not have to sell our crude at a production loss. We will be in a position to stockpile the product in our reserve until such a time as prices improve.
“The global oil market continues to suffer from the vagaries of the coronavirus pandemic, as prices continue to crash due to the sudden, massive and unexpected drop in worldwide demand for crude oil.
“The features market for commodities is a turbulent one, due to unforeseen hazards that come and go. Today, it is COVID19; tomorrow, it will be something else.
“It is time for Nigeria to protect her economy from being tossed to and fro by circumstances beyond our control. We must assert our sovereignty, by exerting more influence over the global trade in crude oil and other features”.
Atiku observed that other countries take similar measures to protect their economy, citing North American and European countries as example.
Those countries, he said, have such internal controls to protect almost every sector of their economy, stressing that Nigeria cannot be left behind.
Atiku said the country must be in business in the best interest of the economy.
“I would also strongly recommend that we discuss with our partners in the Organisation of Petrol Exporting Countries and obtain a concession, whereby we can defer our daily quota, such that when we undersell, due to a crash in the price of crude oil, we can oversell when the prices stabilize, subject to the condition that we balance out our quota.
“Nigeria’s oil industry remains more susceptible to outside influences, than to internal control. This measure can flip that, and make our oil industry more stable, even when there is global instability. This will translate to greater economic independence on our part,” he added.
