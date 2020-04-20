News
Wike Commiserates With Buhari Over Abba Kyari’s Death
The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has on behalf of the Government and good people of Rivers State, commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.
Governor Wike, in a statement he personally signed, described the death of the late Abba Kyari as a great loss not only to President Buhari but the entire nation.
”The late Mallam Abba Kyari was a patriot, trustworthy, humble and caring leader who contributed immensely to the development of the country”, he said.
Attacks On Nigerians: African Envoys Threaten Reprisal Against Chinese
African diplomats have threatened to shut down their consulates following the racist attacks and maltreatment of Nigerians and other Africans by Chinese officials in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China.
The African Consuls-General, in a protest letter to the Chinese Government, noted that Africans were being denied hotel accommodation upon arrival in Guangzhou, adding that they were also subjected to an additional 14-day quarantine at various isolation centres after being cleared and issued an appropriate certificate of release by the Centralised Quarantine and Medical Observation.
They warned Beijing that their home countries might retaliate against Chinese nationals, if the stigmatisation of Nigerians and other Africans was not speedily resolved.
A viral video had shown some Nigerians in Guangzhou being evicted from their homes and hotels, and chased down the streets by Chinese policemen.
The Nigerians complained that they were placed under compulsory 14-day quarantine, adding that despite testing negative for Covid-19, the authorities insisted that the quarantine period would be extended by another two weeks, a directive they resisted.
The Chinese officials were also said to have confiscated the passports of the Nigerians.
A video of Head of the Nigerian Consulate in Guangzhou, Mr Razaq Lawal, tackling a Chinese official for seizing the passports of some Nigerians, later surfaced on the Internet.
Following the incident, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, had summoned the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian, twice in a week to express the displeasure of the Federal Government on the development.
The minister said the government would hasten the evacuation of Nigerians in China and also demand compensation from the Chinese authorities.
But taking up the matter with Beijing, the African diplomats accused China of discriminating against their nationals, warning that the situation could degenerate if not properly handled.
In line with Article 5 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations 1963, they called on the Chinese Foreign Affairs Office to intervene and address the complaints.
The Consuls demanded a prompt reversal of Guangdong’s policy on “the selective attack on Africans as well as unannounced visits to homes after the working hours.”
They also asked the Chinese authorities to direct hotels to accommodate Africans and stop forcible eviction of the nationals from their apartments.
The diplomats stated, “In the consequence that the issues are not properly resolved promptly, the African Consulates-General will be left with no option but to communicate to our home country the racial bias and discrimination against Africans in China.
“We would also bring the same to the attention of the international community – United Nations, International Criminal Court, International Court of Arbitration, World Health Organisation, Amnesty International, African Union, among others.
“We would have no option but to retaliate the same ill-treatment meted out on our nationals to the Chinese nationals in our various countries; close all the African Consulates in Guangzhou until further notice, and engage in general street protest by the African Consulates-General and nationals,” the diplomats warned.
Bandits Kill 47 In Katsina …Buhari Reacts
The Katsina State Police Command says bandits have killed 47 people in early morning attacks on communities in three local government areas of the state.
The command’s Spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen, yesterday, in Katsina.
He said that the bandits carried out the attacks in Dutsinma, Danmusa and Safana local government areas about 12:30am on April 18.
The command spokesman did not give further details but said that police, Army, Air Force, civil defence and DSS personnel had been deployed to restore normalcy in the affected communities.
Earlier, the Katsina State Police Command had claimed that 29 died in the reprisal attacks on Saturday between the local vigilantes popularly called ‘Yan Sakai’ and unrepentant bandits from the forests of Safana and Dan Musa local government areas of Katsina State
The Police Public Relations Officer for the Katsina State Command, Superintendent Gambo Isa told newsmen that some group of Yan Sakai attacked Fulani settlements at Danmusa, which prompted over 300 bandits from the forest to attack Kuyaji village on motorcycles.
He informed they killed over 14 persons at Kuranchi Dutsin-ma LGA and another five or six persons, respectively.
He said ‘’At Makaurachi and Danya village in Safana LGA, they killed 15 and 4 persons respectively. The total number of persons they killed are 29.
‘’The Commissioner of Police has deployed operatives to the affected locations ,including personnel from the police, military and even air craft by the Nigeria Air Force to engage the bandits, right now normalcy has been restored to the area’’.
Investigations in Safana, Dutsin-ma and Danmusa LGAs revealed that the bandits drew the first blood when they rustled cattle from the respective villages on Friday night.
But villagers resisted them by burning Fulani settlements and chasing their remnants in the mainland away back to the forest.
The bandits, in the forest, on learning about what happened to their fellow brothers, gathered about 300 hundred of them and started attacking the Hausa farmers.
The police, however, denied knowledge of any attack on truckloads carrying palliatives to Dutsinma.
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, last night, condemned the latest attacks by bandits in three local government areas of Katsina State that left 47 persons dead.
Reacting to the incident, the President said he was deeply saddened by the latest development, and called on Nigerians not to despair because “this administration is ever determined to defeat and crush these criminal elements taking advantage of the lockdown to attack their victims.”
In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, President Buhari said he will not tolerate this large-scale killing of innocent people by the bandits, adding that “in line with my commitment to the security of the people, these attacks will be met with decisive force.”
Police Competing With COVID-19 In Killing Nigerians -ULC
The President of the United Labour Congress of Nigeria (ULC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, has said police officers were competing with Coronavirus on who/what will kill more Nigerians.
The labour leader said there was a need for President Muhammadu Buhari to instruct the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to call his men to order.
Ajaero’s reaction followed several instances and videos of police and other security agents manhandling Nigerians in the name of enforcing the Covid-19 lockdown regulations in some state of the federation, including Abuja.
So far, no fewer than 18 people have been recorded killed by the security agents.
However, lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN) wrote the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), stating that 21 persons have so far been killed in the first 14 days of the Coronavirus lockdown in Nigeria, as against the 18 that was reported.
Reacting, Ajaero said that his stand was obvious.
He said this while commiserating with the President over the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, from Coronavirus-related complications.
According to Ajaero, “President Muhammadu Buhari will notice that the security agencies, especially the police, seem to have engaged in an unhealthy competition with Covid-19 to see who kills Nigerians more.
“Please, instruct the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, to rein in his men to stop the killings all over the nation. It may just be the trigger for social upheaval in our nation, if it continues unabated.
“We urge the President to ensure that all Nigerian workers whether in the private or public sector, are paid their wages and salaries at this period of great distress.
“It is important that the rights of Nigerians are respected to the hilt as battle Covid-19.”
On Kyari’s death, the UCL leader said it has provided an avenue for the nation to reflect on its infrastructure, among others.
In a letter of condolence to President Buhari and the immediate family of late Kyari, he said: “In death, Abba Kyari teaches us as a nation to take a serious look at the various national infrastructure that we have allowed to become decrepit over the years, especially our healthcare delivery system.”
He also spoke on workers’ welfare: “This is why as a nation we must treat our healthcare personnel and those on essential duty fairly.
“It is clear that as we battle Covid-19 pandemic, the people that really matters are the workers who are on the frontline of this battle — the healthcare chain, electricity and energy workers, the food and fruit sellers and those who we erroneously consider inconsequential.
“It has taught us the importance of providing insurance cover for the health workers, electricity and energy workers and, in fact, the journalists who daily keep us informed of the battle while we stay at home.”
