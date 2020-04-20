Politics
Rivers’ COVID-19-Free Status Excites Wike
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has expressed excitment over the treatment and discharge of the first two coronavirus cases in the state.
In a State Broadcast Saturday, Gov Wike said: “Following the treatmemt and discharge of the second case in our treatment centre, I am very delighted to announce that there is presently no single case of the presence of coronavirus in our state.
“This is real good news we must all celebrate and thank the Almighty God for answering our prayers and shielding our state from the dreadful epidemic, which has caused so much death and untold human misery across the world”
The State Chief Executive stated that even though the state has no case for now, it will continue to work hard to ensure that the people are protected from the virus.
Stressing that it was not yet Uhuru, Governor Wike said,” we must therefore not be tempted or pressured to lower our safeguards until the threat is eradicated and we are totally and completely safe and free from this pandemic”.
He appealed that while the state Government was doing its best, citizens must not relent in their own responsibility to keep the virus away from the state .
The Governor announced a total lockdown of parts of Port Harcourt, the state capital for lack of compliance with the order on shutting business activities by some residents of the areas.
Among the areas affected by the lockdown order as announced in the broadcast were: Creek Road including Prison Junction, Nembe Water Front, Cultural Center, Yam Zone and Ahoada Street all in Old Port Harcourt Township Area.
In Diobu Area, affected areas include Education Bus Stop, Kalabari by Udi Street, Afikpo Street, Gambia Street, the entire Ikoku Spare Parts Zone, Rivers State University Round About, and Abali Park, under the Flyover, (both descending and ascending).
He explained that the State Government was constrained to place the areas under total and complete lockdown because carrying on unrestrained business activities in the areas would endanger the lives of the people of the state.
He remarked that though the measures were painful, the remained the right steps to take to check the spread of the coronavirus in our dear state.
The Governor said the State Government was monitoring the level of compliance to restriction on Social gathering in all the 23 local government areas in the state and threatened to take appropriate measures against communities not adhering to the order on social distancing.
Also last week, the Rivers State Governor commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari who died recently of COVID-19 related complications.
Wike described the late Kyari as a patriot, trustworthy, humble and caring leader who contributed immensely to the development of the country.
Encommiums continued to pour on the Rivers State Governor following the proactive steps taken to check the spread of coronavirus in the state, with the Nigerian Liquifeid Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) hailing the Governor for actions taken to protect the people of the state.
General Manager, Corporate Services, of NLNG, Sir Joseph Alagoa said the governor had done well in the fight against coronavirus.
He made the commendation last Friday at the presentation of palliatives for Rivers people to the state Government.
In a similar manner, the Rivers and Bayelsa States Chapter of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) also applauded the Rivers State Governor for taking the right steps in the fight against coronavirus.
Chairman of the Chapter, Senator Adawari People, said “So far, all the steps that have been taken by the Rivers State Governor have been very positive.
“We are glad to note that we have not recorded more incidents than what we have.
“Even those who were declared positive have now been treated and they are negative. This is worth celebrating”.
MAN also made donation to the people of the state through the Rivers State Government.
Another major event in Government House Port Harcourt last week was the release of the 22 Exxon Mobile Staff arrested for entering Rivers State from Akwa Ibom State in violation of the Executive Order by the governor.
Attorney -General and Commissioner of Justice, Prof Zaacheaus Adango, said the 22 company Staff were officially released without charges yesterday.
Chris Oluoh
IBB Condoles Buhari, Describes Late Kyari As Patriotic
The Former Military President of Nigeria, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, yesterday condoled President Muhammadu Buhari over the demise of his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, who died from complications of Coronavirus disease.
Babangida in his message to the President described Kyari as a very dedicated, conscientious, forthright, roundly qualified, astute and patriotic servant of Nigeria.
According to him, as Chief of Staff, he preoccupied himself with always standing by you as a loyal staff, a friend and an adviser, who always answered the call to duty.
“He was ready to always render you necessary support in line with the policy principles and objectives of your administration.
”I have no iota of doubt that Kyari had performed all his tasks creditably to your absolute satisfaction, believing in his capacity and competency, he was honest, simple, humble and transparent.
“He was always putting the people, the nation and your good self frist in all his actions and duties.
“Undoubtedly, you and his family will miss Kyari the most, as Muslims, we believe and accept that we shall all return to Allah, the Supreme Giver of Life,” he said.
“It is stated in the traditions of our beloved Prophet Muhammad, that whosoever dies as a result of an epidemic affliction is a martyr and I fervently pray it shall be so for Kyari.
“I pray that Allah will accord him the reward and honour as a martyr. Additionally he also passed on one of the most auspicious days for Muslims, namely Friday.”
Babangida said that the president had lost a great ally, friend, admirer and compatriot who served him and the nation with extreme loyalty and patience.
He urged the president, as a committed Muslim with depth of faith and as a gallant military officer who fought to unite this country, to “please remain steadfast in the challenging tasks heaved upon you, our country and people by the COVID-19 epidemic.
“I pray for the quick end of this deadly scourge,” he added.
He also prayed Allah to shower His mercy and forgiveness on Kyari by placing him among the dwellers of His Highest Paradise.
“And to his immediate family, I pray Allah to grant you the fortitude to bear this loss of a decent man with equanimity,” he said.
NSCIA, Etsu Nupe Commiserate With Buhari Over Kyari’s Death
The Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari.
In a condolence message, the NSCIA Secretary-General, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, on Saturday in Abuja, said: “the council received with profound shock and sadness the passing of Malam Abba Kyari”.
The apex Islamic body described the late chief of staff as an excellent administrator who was committed to the overall development of the nation through dedicated and loyal service.
NSCIA prayed Almighty Allah to grant the deceased aljannatul firdaus as well as the family the fortitude to bear the loss.
“ It is the prayer of the Ummah in Nigeria that Almighty Allah would grant the departed Chief of Staff Al-jannah Al-firdaus” he said.
Similarly, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, commiserated with the President over the death of Kyari.
The traditional ruler also prayed to almighty Allah to grant late Kyari aljannatul firdaus and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.
Abba Kyari Was Patriotic, Modest -Minister
The Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Omotayo Alasoadura, has described Mallam Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, as a patriot and a man of modesty.
Alasoadura stated this in a condolence message made available to newsmen yersterday in Akure by his media aide, Mr Dayo Joseph.
The minister said that the late Chief of Staff was highly dedicated to the sustenance and well-being of the country.
Alasoadura stated that Kayri’s demise was a rude shock and a loss not only to the Nigerian government but the entire people.
According to the minister, Kyari was a thorough bred professional who handled the affairs at the Presidency with a high sense of commitment and loyalty.
Alasoadura, who prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, urged his family, the president and other members of the Federal Executive Council to take solace in the fact that Kyari lived a life dedicated to the service of the country and its people.
