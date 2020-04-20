Rivers’ COVID-19-Free Status Excites Wike

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has expressed excitment over the treatment and discharge of the first two coronavirus cases in the state.

In a State Broadcast Saturday, Gov Wike said: “Following the treatmemt and discharge of the second case in our treatment centre, I am very delighted to announce that there is presently no single case of the presence of coronavirus in our state.

“This is real good news we must all celebrate and thank the Almighty God for answering our prayers and shielding our state from the dreadful epidemic, which has caused so much death and untold human misery across the world”

The State Chief Executive stated that even though the state has no case for now, it will continue to work hard to ensure that the people are protected from the virus.

Stressing that it was not yet Uhuru, Governor Wike said,” we must therefore not be tempted or pressured to lower our safeguards until the threat is eradicated and we are totally and completely safe and free from this pandemic”.

He appealed that while the state Government was doing its best, citizens must not relent in their own responsibility to keep the virus away from the state .

The Governor announced a total lockdown of parts of Port Harcourt, the state capital for lack of compliance with the order on shutting business activities by some residents of the areas.

Among the areas affected by the lockdown order as announced in the broadcast were: Creek Road including Prison Junction, Nembe Water Front, Cultural Center, Yam Zone and Ahoada Street all in Old Port Harcourt Township Area.

In Diobu Area, affected areas include Education Bus Stop, Kalabari by Udi Street, Afikpo Street, Gambia Street, the entire Ikoku Spare Parts Zone, Rivers State University Round About, and Abali Park, under the Flyover, (both descending and ascending).

He explained that the State Government was constrained to place the areas under total and complete lockdown because carrying on unrestrained business activities in the areas would endanger the lives of the people of the state.

He remarked that though the measures were painful, the remained the right steps to take to check the spread of the coronavirus in our dear state.

The Governor said the State Government was monitoring the level of compliance to restriction on Social gathering in all the 23 local government areas in the state and threatened to take appropriate measures against communities not adhering to the order on social distancing.

Also last week, the Rivers State Governor commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari who died recently of COVID-19 related complications.

Wike described the late Kyari as a patriot, trustworthy, humble and caring leader who contributed immensely to the development of the country.

Encommiums continued to pour on the Rivers State Governor following the proactive steps taken to check the spread of coronavirus in the state, with the Nigerian Liquifeid Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) hailing the Governor for actions taken to protect the people of the state.

General Manager, Corporate Services, of NLNG, Sir Joseph Alagoa said the governor had done well in the fight against coronavirus.

He made the commendation last Friday at the presentation of palliatives for Rivers people to the state Government.

In a similar manner, the Rivers and Bayelsa States Chapter of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) also applauded the Rivers State Governor for taking the right steps in the fight against coronavirus.

Chairman of the Chapter, Senator Adawari People, said “So far, all the steps that have been taken by the Rivers State Governor have been very positive.

“We are glad to note that we have not recorded more incidents than what we have.

“Even those who were declared positive have now been treated and they are negative. This is worth celebrating”.

MAN also made donation to the people of the state through the Rivers State Government.

Another major event in Government House Port Harcourt last week was the release of the 22 Exxon Mobile Staff arrested for entering Rivers State from Akwa Ibom State in violation of the Executive Order by the governor.

Attorney -General and Commissioner of Justice, Prof Zaacheaus Adango, said the 22 company Staff were officially released without charges yesterday.

Chris Oluoh