Jonathan, Wike, Others Condole Buhari Over Abba Kyari’s Death

The former military President of Nigeria, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, yesterday, condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari over the demise of his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari.

Babangida, in his message to the President, described Kyari as a very dedicated, conscientious, forthright, roundly qualified, astute, and patriotic servant of Nigeria.

According to him, as chief of staff, he pre-occupied himself to always stand by you as a loyal staff, friend, and adviser, who always answered the call to duty.

Babangida said: “He was always ready to render you the necessary support in line with the policy principles and objectives of your administration.

“I have no iota of doubt that Kyari had performed all his tasks creditably to your absolute satisfaction believing in his capacity and competency, he was honest, simple, humble, and transparent.

“He always puts the people, the nation, and your good self first in all his actions and duties.

“Undoubtedly, you and his family will miss Kyari the most, as Muslims, we believe and accept that we shall all return to Allah, the Supreme Giver of Life.

“It is stated in the traditions of our beloved Prophet Muhammad, that whosoever dies as a result of an epidemic affliction is a martyr, and I fervently pray so it shall be for Kyari.

“I pray that Allah will accord him the reward and honour as a martyr.

“Additionally, Kyari also passed on one of the most auspicious days for Muslims, namely Friday.”

Babangida said that the President had lost a great ally, friend, admirer, and compatriot who served him and the nation with extreme loyalty and patience.

He urged the President, as a committed Muslim with a depth of faith and as a gallant military officer who fought to unite this country, to take solace in the legacies left behind by Kyari.

“Please, remain steadfast in the challenging tasks heaved upon you, our country, and people by the Covid-19 epidemic. I pray for the quick end of this deadly scourge,” he said.

He also prayed to Allah to shower His Mercy and Forgiveness on Kyari by placing him among the dwellers of His Highest Paradise.

“And to his immediate family, I pray to Allah to grant you the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss of a decent man with equanimity,” he said.

Also, the former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan condoled with the President and the Kyari family over the death of the late chief of staff, who was buried earlier on Saturday in Abuja.

A statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Buhari also received condolence messages from Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State on behalf of the Progressive Governors Forum, Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong on behalf of the Northern Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi on behalf of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum as well as Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman of Kawra State and Senator Umar Ibrahim Kurfi.

Similarly, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

A statement by the state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, in Port Harcourt, last Saturday, quoted Wike as stating that “the death of Abba Kyari was a great loss not only to President Buhari but the entire nation”.

He described him as a patriot, trustworthy, humble and caring leader who contributed immensely to the development of the country.

In the same vein, the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.

A statement by Acting Chief Press Secretary to the Bayelsa State Governor, Mr Daniel Alabrah, said, Diri also condoled with the Kyari family, saying his departure was a huge loss to Nigeria.

He prayed for the repose of his soul and for his memory to be blessed continually.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, had last Saturday, received several messages of condolences from foreign and national leaders over the death of Abba Kyari, his late chief of staff.

A statement by Garba Shehu, indicated that the President received telephone calls from Ghanaian President, Nana Akuffo-Ado, and President Muhammadou Youssoufou of Niger Republic.

He also received calls of condolences from ex-President Yayi Boni of Benin Republic and two former Nigerian Heads of State, Generals Yakubu Gowon and Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Buhari also received similar messages of condolence from the embassies of friendly countries, including Egypt, Chad and Liberia, as well as US President Donald Trump.

Messages were also received from Governors Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State; Yahaya Bello of Kogi State; Prof Babagana Zulum of Borno State; Abubakar Bagudu, Kebbi; Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State; former governors of Katsina, Sa’idu Barda; Zamfara, Abdulaziz Yari; and Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara as well as the former Senate President, Ken Nnamanni; the Sultan of Sokoto, Dr. Sa’ad Abubakar 111; and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Samson Ayokunle; and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal.

The Emirs of Kazaure, Najib Hussaini Adamu; Gwandu, Gen Muhammadu Ilyasu Bashar (rtd); and that of Machina, Alhaji Bashir Al-Bashir Bukar; APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu; the Chairman of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia; President, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote; and the Executive Secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, Amb Mamman Nuhu; were among the early callers.

Calls to the President were also received from Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi; former ministers, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma; and Gen Ike Umaru Sanda Nwachukwu; Senators Monsurat Sunmonu; and Kabiru Marafa as well as Pastor Tunde Bakare.