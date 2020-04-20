Niger Delta
IYC Urges FG To Probe Pollution Of N’Delta Coastal Waters
The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) last Saturday urged the Federal Government to probe the reported pollution of the Niger Delta coastline that led to massive death of fishes and sanction the polluters.
The Chairman of IYC Transition Implementation Committee, Mr Kenedy Olorogun, told newsmen that the leadership of the group was worried that the increased toxicity of the waters was causing massive death of fishes.
He said that the Atlantic coastline across Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom States was littered with dead fishes, a development that posed danger to the predominantly fishing settlements close to the coastline.
“The coastal communities and surrounding communities are presently facing severe cases of oil pollution and other toxic substances in the midst of the global pandemic.
“At the moment, marine life and the lives of the people of these coastal areas are under severe threat.
“The entire water body surrounding these communities has been severely despoiled by oil spillage and other toxic substances.
“There are unconfirmed reports that some of the major oil companies operating in these areas may have discharged very dangerous toxic substances into their rivers and creeks; coupled with oil spills which have resulted in the death of marine and aquatic life.
“These multinationals operating in the region are careless about the environmental and economic impact of their oil explorative and extractive activities. Their major goal is profit and not safety.
“The leadership of IYC will not sit idle and watch any community in Ijaw land or Niger Delta being destroyed by the avarice and greed of people who have not and are not contributing to the economic wellbeing of the country.
“The council is calling on relevant government institutions and agencies to swiftly come to the aid of these Ijaw communities to mitigate the effect of the oil pollution and the discharge of toxic substances that are presently destroying aquatic and marine life”.
COVID-19: Civil Servants Shun CRSG’s Resumption Order
Senior civil servants in the employ of Cross River State Government have shunned Governor Ben Ayade’s directive of getting back to work.
Ayade in a press release ref: GO/PRESS/012/VOL.I/ 179, signed by the Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the Governor, Christian Ita had directed all senior civil servants on Grade Level 10 and above to resume work on Tuesday, April 14.
But TheTide investigation reveals that majority of the workers in the state employment were yet to resume work after 72 hours the governor directed them to do so.
The workers were asked to proceed on two weeks holidays following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our correspondent, who went round various government offices including ministries and parastatals last week, observed that some of the workers were yet to report on duty.
At the old and new secretariats as well as other ministries, few workers were seen at their respective offices as some of them said they cannot risk their lives by coming to work.
Speaking, a senior civil servant, who refused to give his name said, “It would have been better for government to allow this coronavirus to leave before asking civil servants to resume. We are scared of our lives and that of our families.
“When one comes out for work, we cannot stop meeting other people and these are the people we do not know their health status as far as COVID-19 is concern. We may also carry items that are infected with COVID-19 while working.
“All the offices need to be fumigated before we resume normal work.
“You cannot ask workers to resume work after offices were shut down for some weeks. These offices need treatment too,” he stated.
Another worker who appeared very casual said, “Do you think that with this COVID-19, I can come and sit there (pointing at his ministry) and work? I came to see how things are but not to resume work.
“Let government do the needful by fumigating all the offices. Governor Ayade had announced that N500million was set aside for curbing of COVID-19 as well as millions of other donations that came in, let government utilise these money to protect the lives of its citizens.
“There are two things, announcing what you intend to do and effectively utilising the money for the purpose it was meant for. We the senior civil servants and the low cadre are watching to see what the governor would do with these money.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
COVID-19: MOSOP Mourns Saro Wiwa’s Late Son In UK
The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) has expressed shock at news of the death of Menegian Saro- Wiwa, one of the sons of late environmentalist, Ken Saro-Wiwa in the United Kingdom due to complications related to COVID-19.
MOSOP in a statement signed by its Chairman, National Transition Council, Chief Keeper Gbaranor and made available to TheTide in Port Harcourt said Saro-Wiwa died on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Chief Gbaranor said the news of Menegian’s death was received from his (the deceased) twin sister, Noo, who confirmed that he died of the novel coronavirus infections, noting that he had other underlining health conditions before contracting COVID-19.
MOSOP quoted Noo (late Menegian’s twin) as saying, “We said goodbye to my brother, Gian, on Monday. He had COVID-19 combined with underlying health conditions. Gian was the smartest and most talented out of all of us: a champion sprinter at school, a poet, an artist, budding engineer, a self-taught guitarist and pianist. But mental health issues limited his life from age 16 onwards”, she said.
MOSOP also quoted Noo as saying she took a photo of him few months previously before the deceased was hospitalised, saying, “we were singing Hysteria by Def Leppard, a song we both love.
“Although, the side-effects of medication altered his athletic physique, this photo (referring to the said photo she took of him) still captures Gian’s essence: a kind and beautiful soul, always wanting the best for his family, always praying for our future success while being eternally optimistic about his own,” she stated.
Chairman of the MOSOP National Transition Council, Chief Gbaranor in his statement described Menegian’s death as devastating, and painful to the Ogoni people.
According to him, “This is so devastating, sad and painful to the Ogoni people and compatriots in the struggle for justice, a course championed by our leader and hero, Ken Saro- Wiwa.
“MOSOP sympathises and shares the pain with the immediate family and calls on the entire Ogoni people to pray for the remaining members of the Wiwa’s family.
Lockdown: NPDC Donates N25m Food Items To Delta Communities
The Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) has donated food items worth over N25 million to Delta communities to cushion the effects of the lockdown order in the state.
The items were presented to the 30 beneficiary communities yesterday in Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South Local Government Area.
Manager, Government, Community Relations and Security, NPDC/NDW OML34 JV Sheidu Aiguedo, represented Chief Operating Officer of the NPDC/NDW OML34 AMT, Chief Edirin Abamwa at the event.
Abamwa said that other communities in Udu, Ughelli North and Warri South Local Government Areas would also benefit from the gesture.
He said that the palliatives included 350 bags of Rice, 350 bags of Garri and 350 bags of Beans among others.
“Prior to this time, both NPDC and ND Western have made enormous contributions to Delta State Government in preparation for this COVID-19 pandemic.
‘The whole idea is to help government in case of any possible outbreak in the state.
“As it is today (yesterday), the state has recorded four cases and the good thing is that government has a reasonable level of preparedness courtesy of our own contributions.
“We thought it wise to donate these food items to the communities because of the lockdown.
“Also, because government needs some level of support to help alleviate the suffering the people may be going through as they obey the sit-at-home order by the government.
“What we have here is 350 bags of Rice, 350 bags of Garri and 350 bags of Beans. This is costing the company well over N25 million.
“The food you are seeing today will go to about 30 communities that cuts across three local government areas,” he said.
