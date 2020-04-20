Politics
IBB Condoles Buhari, Describes Late Kyari As Patriotic
The Former Military President of Nigeria, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, yesterday condoled President Muhammadu Buhari over the demise of his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari, who died from complications of Coronavirus disease.
Babangida in his message to the President described Kyari as a very dedicated, conscientious, forthright, roundly qualified, astute and patriotic servant of Nigeria.
According to him, as Chief of Staff, he preoccupied himself with always standing by you as a loyal staff, a friend and an adviser, who always answered the call to duty.
“He was ready to always render you necessary support in line with the policy principles and objectives of your administration.
”I have no iota of doubt that Kyari had performed all his tasks creditably to your absolute satisfaction, believing in his capacity and competency, he was honest, simple, humble and transparent.
“He was always putting the people, the nation and your good self frist in all his actions and duties.
“Undoubtedly, you and his family will miss Kyari the most, as Muslims, we believe and accept that we shall all return to Allah, the Supreme Giver of Life,” he said.
“It is stated in the traditions of our beloved Prophet Muhammad, that whosoever dies as a result of an epidemic affliction is a martyr and I fervently pray it shall be so for Kyari.
“I pray that Allah will accord him the reward and honour as a martyr. Additionally he also passed on one of the most auspicious days for Muslims, namely Friday.”
Babangida said that the president had lost a great ally, friend, admirer and compatriot who served him and the nation with extreme loyalty and patience.
He urged the president, as a committed Muslim with depth of faith and as a gallant military officer who fought to unite this country, to “please remain steadfast in the challenging tasks heaved upon you, our country and people by the COVID-19 epidemic.
“I pray for the quick end of this deadly scourge,” he added.
He also prayed Allah to shower His mercy and forgiveness on Kyari by placing him among the dwellers of His Highest Paradise.
“And to his immediate family, I pray Allah to grant you the fortitude to bear this loss of a decent man with equanimity,” he said.
Politics
NSCIA, Etsu Nupe Commiserate With Buhari Over Kyari’s Death
The Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff, Malam Abba Kyari.
In a condolence message, the NSCIA Secretary-General, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, on Saturday in Abuja, said: “the council received with profound shock and sadness the passing of Malam Abba Kyari”.
The apex Islamic body described the late chief of staff as an excellent administrator who was committed to the overall development of the nation through dedicated and loyal service.
NSCIA prayed Almighty Allah to grant the deceased aljannatul firdaus as well as the family the fortitude to bear the loss.
“ It is the prayer of the Ummah in Nigeria that Almighty Allah would grant the departed Chief of Staff Al-jannah Al-firdaus” he said.
Similarly, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, commiserated with the President over the death of Kyari.
The traditional ruler also prayed to almighty Allah to grant late Kyari aljannatul firdaus and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.
Politics
Abba Kyari Was Patriotic, Modest -Minister
The Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Omotayo Alasoadura, has described Mallam Abba Kyari, the late Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, as a patriot and a man of modesty.
Alasoadura stated this in a condolence message made available to newsmen yersterday in Akure by his media aide, Mr Dayo Joseph.
The minister said that the late Chief of Staff was highly dedicated to the sustenance and well-being of the country.
Alasoadura stated that Kayri’s demise was a rude shock and a loss not only to the Nigerian government but the entire people.
According to the minister, Kyari was a thorough bred professional who handled the affairs at the Presidency with a high sense of commitment and loyalty.
Alasoadura, who prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased, urged his family, the president and other members of the Federal Executive Council to take solace in the fact that Kyari lived a life dedicated to the service of the country and its people.
Politics
Ayade Mourns Late Abba Kyari
The Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has expressed profound shock and sadness over the death of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari.
Governor Ayade said he was utterly depressed by the sad news.
In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, Governor Ayade described Kyari’s departure as a great loss to the nation.
“We have lost a great statesman, a consummate professional and an exceptionally brilliant mind. Our nation has lost one of its best,” he said.
According to Ayade, “Abba Kyari was a patriotic statesman, who was diligent and meticulous; uncommonly accommodating, a great listener who was ever receptive to anyone who came across him.
“My heart and prayers are with the family at this very difficult moment. I pray for the repose of Mallam Kyari’s soul,” he stressed.
Friday Nwagbara, Calabar
