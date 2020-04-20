Business
COVID-19: Young Farmers Urge FG To Reposition Agribusiness
The Nigerian Young Farmers Network (NYFN) has urged the Federal Government to reposition the country’s Agribusiness sector for youth participation owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The national coordinator of the network,Mr Promise Amahah, made the call yesterday in Abuja, while speaking to newsmen.
“There is a critical need for a National Emergency Food Strategy as the pandemic had caused oil price to crash which will affect country’s major source of revenue.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the major gaps in Nigerian Food Security approach.
“We can’t continue to be reactionary to such developments as a nation. We must begin to plan long term and shore up our capacity across board to strengthen our food systems.
“The current average age of a Nigerian farmer is 55 years based on World Bank Microdata 2019 and the average life expectancy of a Nigerian is between 55 and 56 years.
“This statistic is traumatic and evidently underscores the need for urgent repositioning of the sector. As far as I’m concerned, no young farmers, no adequate food, no adequate food, no future.
“It is time for deliberate efforts to integrate young people into the process of food production if we must build resilience against unforeseen circumstances like the current pandemic” he said.
Amahah noted that his Network provided a veritable platform for youth mobilisation and engagement in agribusiness adding that youth participation would accelerate food security and sustainability considering the demographic advantage.
He said NYFN was ready and willing to collaborate with the government to mobilise youth in the country into farming business to gurantee food security.
The coordinator disclosed that his network had developed a strategy known as G.E.A.R which means Gather, Equip, Activate and Release.
“We understand that the first tool for building formidable food systems is data gathering. Data is the single most important resource for Food Security and Modern Agricultural Development.
NSE Maintains Bullish Trend, Investors’ Networth Rallied By N191bn
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained bullish trend last Friday with the market capitalisation rising further by N191 billion due to Nestle gain.
Speficially, the market capitalisation which opened at N11.754 trillion rose by N191 billion to close at N11.945 trillion.
Also, the All-Share Index which opened at 22,554.84 grew by 366.75 points or 1.63 per cent to close at 22,921.59.
Market watchers attributed the persistent four-day rally to activities of institutional investors who were taking advantage of low price of stocks to increase their stake in the market.
Nestle Nigeria dominated the gainers’ table with a gain of N53.80 to close at N967 per share.
Nigerian Breweries trailed with N2.90 to close at N32.35, while BUA Cement garnered N2.45 to close at N31.85 per share.
Conoil appreciated by N1.55 to close at N17.40, while NASCON improved by 85k to close at N9.35 per share.
Conversely, Ardova topped the losers’ chart with a loss of N1.10 to close at N10.10 per share.
Cadbury came second with 70k to close at N6.30, while Lafarge Africa dipped 40k to close at N11.60 per share.
Flour Mills was down by 30k to close at N21.20, while Oando dipped 26k to close at N2.62 per share.
In spite of the growth by market indicators, volume of shares traded by investors closed lower.
Consequently, investors bought and sold 231.61 million shares valued at N2.61 billion transacted in 4,521 deals.
This was in contrast with 379.11 million shares valued at N4.33 billion traded in 5,985 deals last Thursday.
The banking stocks remained the toast of investors with FBN Holdings emerging the most active, exchanging 47.69 million shares worth N219.71 million.
United Bank for Africa followed with 36.53 million shares valued at N220.47 million, while Guaranty Trust Bank accounted for 32.85 million shares worth N686.88 million.
Zenith Bank sold 29.89 million shares valued at N445.81 million, while Fidelity Bank accounted for 16.28 million shares worth N33.29 million.
CACOVID’s Contributions Hit N25.8bn -CBN
The Nigeria Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), has so far realised about N25.8 billion to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
The update of the contribution as at April 17, was made known in a document released by the Director, Communications of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Mr Isaac Okorafor, on behalf of the coalition in Abuja last Friday.
The document containing the list of contributors showed that the donations were made by institutions and individuals across the country.
Our correspondent reports that CBN and Aliko Dangote were so far the highest contributors of two billion naira each.
Abdul Samad Rabiu (BUA Sugar Refinery), Segun Agbaje (GTB), Tony Elumelu (UBA), Oba Otudeko (First Bank), Jim Ovia (Zenith Bank), Herbert Wigwe (Access Bank) and Femi Otedola of Amperion Power Distribution donated one billion naira each to the fund.
Also, Deji Adeleke of Pacific Holding Ltd. made a donation of N500 million.
It will also be recalled that Union Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc, Standard Chartered Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Citi Bank Nigeria Ltd, FCMB, Fidelity Bank, ECOBank, African Steel Mills donated N250 million each and Multichoice Nigeria Ltd. contributed N200 million.
The list also indicated that some Nigerians made donations of N1,000, N500, N200, N100, N50 and as little as N1.0 to the fund.
Okorafor said the coalition was grateful to all the institutions and individuals that had generously donated to the relief fund.
“We urge others to consider contributing to this national solidarity to provide not only medical equipment and materials but to render urgently needed palliatives to the poor and vulnerable segments of our society.
“We hereby restate our commitment to full disclosure and accountability for all donations made,” he assured.
Nigerian Wins Swiss Govt’s Entrepreneurship Prize
A Nigerian entrepreneur, Chidi Nwaogu, has won the Migration Entrepreneurship prize organised by the Human Security Division (HSD) of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs,FDFA.
The announcement was made by Seedstars, a Swiss-based private group of companies with a mission to impact people’s lives in emerging markets through technology and entrepreneurship, at its first online Seedstars Summit last week, with over 5,000 people in attendance.
Nwaogu was among the 10 winners of the prize for entrepreneurs with social business models in countries and regions prone to strong migration movements, offering innovative solutions that reduce the vulnerability of migrants, thereby alleviating the pressure for people to move through irregular channels.
For his contributions to the growth of the tech ecosystem in Nigeria, Nwaogu, a serial tech entrepreneur and software developer, won the 2018 African Entrepreneurship Award, the 2019 Africa 35.35 Award for Entrepreneurship, 2019 Young Leaders Award for Media and Entertainment, and the 2019 Bizz Business Excellence Award.
Nwaogu who is the co-founder and CEO of Publiseer, a digital platform that has helped about 5,000 independent and under-served African writers, musicians, and filmmakers, earn above the minimum wage and live above the poverty line from the sales of their creative works, was described as one of the “Young Innovators making Africa great in 2019”.
The Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs’ Human Security Division is responsible for the promotion of peace and human rights.
It focuses on the security of the individual, protecting people against violence, war, and acts of arbitrary treatment and also works towards ensuring that policy on migrants and refugees is based on human dignity.
The 30-year-old Acumen Fellow 2020 (West Africa) who has also been shortlisted for the 2019 Unilever Young Entrepreneurs Award, among others, expressed his appreciation to the organisers.
