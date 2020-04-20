News
COVID-19: We’re Awaiting FG’s Palliatives -Plateau Govt
Plateau State Government says it has not received any palliative from the Federal Government to cushion the effect of coronavirus in the state.
State Deputy Governor, Prof. Sonni Tyoden, disclosed this while inaugurating the state committee on palliatives in Jos yesterday.
Tyoden, who is also the Chairman of the Committee said, “Plateau has not received any palliative from the Federal Government, but we have information that the palliative is on the way. As soon as we take delivery of them, we will commence distribution.”
The Deputy Governor said that only the poor and the vulnerable citizens would benefit from the palliatives during distribution.
He commended the citizens for their high level of compliance on the measures already taken by the government to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the state.
Our correspondent reports that Plateau state which has been on total lockdown since last week is yet to record any confirmed case of COVID-19.
However, the state had investigated ninety-nine cases and isolated twenty-three others as earlier confirmed by the Governor, Simon Lalong.
Rivers PFN Gets New Exco
The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rivers State Chapter has a new executive.
The development was sequel to the expiration of tenure of the Apostle Zilly Aggrey-led executive on 13th April.
The new leadership include, Rev. Dr Minaibi Dagogo-Jack as Chairman, Pastor Soji Oni, Vice Chairman, Rev Dr Silas Jude Nwafor, Secretary and Rev Joseph Okoh, Treasurer.
A statement issued and signed by the outgone State Chairman, Apostle Zilly Aggrey urged PFN members in the state to accord the new executive the necessary support to take the body to a greater height.
The outgone Chairman eulogised PFN members for the rousing support they accorded him in the last 10 years of his administration, and stated that, henceforth all official and unofficial correspondence, dealings, inquiries, information, assignments, meetings, etc., partaining to PFN in the state, emanating from members, other religious blocs, Rivers State government and her agencies, should be made to the office of the current state chairman.
The outgone chairman thanked all PFN members most especially, the state out-gone State Executive Council (SEC), State Advisory Council (SAC), LGAs Coordinators, and the 23 LGA chairmen and their executives, other religious blocs, the state government security agencies, para-military bodies, the media, NGOs for the support and cooperation they accorded him in the last 10 years.
Apostle Aggrey prayed that God will grant the new executive the indelible wisdom and know-how to pilot the affairs of the body in the state in the next four years.
COVID-19:RIVPA Hails Foundation For Donating Palliatives To Media Houses
The Rivers State Independent Publishers Association (RIVPA), says it is humbled by the extension of the distribution of alcohol-based hand sanitisers to local media houses by the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, describing the gesture as unprecedented and commendable.
RIVPA in a statement by its Chairman, Pastor Jerry Needam said it was thoughtful and insightful of O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation to recognise the frontline position of journalists in the campaign efforts to sensitise citizens especially residents of rural communities on Coronavirus pandemic.
The statement noted the risks involved besides the implication of news dissemination in the face of the economic hardship occasioned by the pandemic, stressing that by acknowledging the sacrifices by the publishers and their staff, the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation had challenged them to do more and not to relent until the unfortunate global scourge is contained.
Donating the alcohol based hand sanitisers earlier to RIVPA, the Foundation’s Programme Co-ordinator, Mrs Ineba Tongkam, said the items were in appreciation to the media executives for their efforts and sacrifices in the fight against the coronavirus by Dr Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs, the Chairman and the Board of O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation.
According to Mrs Tongkam, it was the wish of Dr. O. B. Lulu-Briggs and the Foundation that all hands are on deck to help the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to ensure that the disease does not spread in the state, stressing that the struggle should not be left for government alone.
She said the media as partners and frontline stakeholders should be encouraged and appreciated for their role so far.
While receiving the alcohol based hand sanitisers, the RIVPA Chairman, Pastor Jerry Needam thanked the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation for remembering and appreciating the sacrifices of the managers.
“We feel greatly humbled by your kind gesture and wish to assure you that we’ll not relent in our determination to support the efforts of government and public-spirited individuals and organisations like you to be on the side of humanity in a time like this”, Pastor Needam assured.
The RIVPA Chairman used the opportunity to call on other corporate organisations to take a cue from O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation and reach out to the unreached in whatever capacity they can, especially during this trying time.
COVID-19: ‘El-Rufa’i Not In Intensive Care Unit’
Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai is not in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as speculated on the social media, his Chief of Staff, Muhammad Sani Dattijo has declared.
Dattijo, in a tweet yesterday, revealed that El-Rufai is working from the isolation centre.
Dattijo posted a photo of himself and El-Rufai live chatting with the caption: “Mallam Nasir El-Rufa’i at 2:06pm, Monday 20 April. Alive and Well. Working from isolation. To all the folks tweeting about him in ICU, you shall see it before he does inshaAllah.”
The Governor on March 28 revealed he was positive for coronavirus.
Few days ago, he said he was yet to be discharged.
