News
COVID-19: We Are Yet To Receive Any Support From FG -Abia Govt
Abia State Government has said it was yet to receive any support from the Federal Government in the fight against COVID-19.
Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, who disclosed this in a statement, explained that no single grain of rice or any other foodstuff has been received by the state from the federal government.
He stated that the state government procured the rice and other foodstuff distributed to the needy through the churches and added that Abia State has procured more than 8,000 bags of 50kg rice and other items such as beans, yam, face masks, and hand sanitisers.
The Commissioner who is a member of the State Management on COVID-19 also dismissed reports that the National Centre for Disease Control, NDCD, is constructing a new isolation centre at Ogbor Hill, Aba, stressing that the project is 100% funded by Abia State government.
“Our state has also not received any money from the social investment fund. All the palliative food distributions are done in Abia State, as well as the construction of new isolation centers, which are projects of Abia State government.
The state government is investing all the resources required in preparing our isolation centers, provision of PPEs, ventilators, etc for the safety and protection of our people against COVID-19. It is also not true that the NCDC is constructing the Isolation centre at Ogbor Hill, the project is 100% funded by the state government. No single living Abian is contributing one kobo to the construction and equipping of the new isolation center.
“No single grain of rice or any other food stuff has been received by the state from the federal government. Abia State Government procured the rice and other foodstuff distributed to the needy through the churches. So far, we have procured over 8,000 bags of 50kg rice and other items such as beans, yam, face masks, hand sanitizers. We have also distributed the 2,000 cartons of Indomie noodles donated by Chrisnak.”
He further stated that the distribution of second batch of palliatives has commenced and would run throughout the lockdown period, stressing that the batch will take care of the aged, traditional rulers and presidents general of communities in the state.
News
JAMB Releases 2019 Provisional Admission List
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has published the 2019 provisional matriculation list of admitted candidates on the official website of the board.
The board disclosed this in its weekly bulletin made available to newsmen, yesterday, in Abuja.
The board also advised candidates who were yet to accept their offers of admission on the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) to do so or risk forfeiting the admission.
According to the board, the list of fully-admitted candidates in all the tertiary institutions in the country is hereby published on the JAMB Website.
“For ease of checking, candidates can visit: www.jamb.org.gov., proceed to menu titled ‘STUDENTS+’, select the submenu ‘CHECK MATRICULATION LIST 2019’ option and search for their names by entering their 10-digit JAMB Registration Number.
“There are a large number of candidates who have been offered Provisional Admission but are yet to accept the admission.
“A list containing their names is also on display on the board’s website and such candidates are to immediately accept such offers by using the CAPS Mobile App downloaded from the Google Play Store.
“With the App successfully installed and accessed on their devices, candidates do not need to visit any CBT centre or cybercafé as doing so would be a violation of the work-from-home/stay-at home order in place in most parts of the country.”
JAMB, however, said that candidates should note that failure to accept such offers of admission on the CAPS platform would result in the forfeiture of such admissions.
“Candidates are also to note that acceptance of admission on any website other than CAPS is not a valid acceptance as any admission not processed and accepted through CAPS is not known to JAMB.
“Alternatively, affected candidates who are not sure of their 2019 admission status can check for such from their phones by sending “STATUS 2019” to 55019.
“However, in the event of any challenges, candidates are to lodge their complaints immediately by using the online ticketing platform at support.jamb.gov.ng under 2019 Admission List Issue.
“Candidates are to note that only those who had accepted their offers of admissions on CAPS and whose names appear on the Provisional Matriculation List are recognised as bonafide students of the various institutions.
“By implication, if a candidate’s name is not on this published list which will be sent to all tertiary institutions, NYSC and other stakeholders, his/her application for mobilisation in the NYSC scheme, employment, among others, would be declined,” the board said.
News
FG Begins Evacuation Of Citizens Abroad Next Week
The Federal Government will next week commence the evacuation of Nigerians stranded abroad on account of the coronavirus pandemic.
It said two airlines had agreed to bring back the citizens at affordable rates.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who disclosed this during a briefing by the Presidential TaskForce on COVID-19 in Abuja yesterday, noted that the nationals would be brought back in batches of 200.
Over 2,000 Nigerians in United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, China and other countries had registered for the evacuation after agreeing to subject themselves to mandatory coronavirus testing and 14-day quarantine on arrival in Abuja or Lagos.
The minister stated that the government has been working to put in place adequate isolation centres to accommodate the returnees on arrival in the country.
He said, “We have just signed and agreed with two airlines, we negotiated what we feel is very good rates. Since the evacuees are expected to pay, we wanted to get as good a deal as possible. Now, that’s done.
“The next challenge is accommodation; everything has to be absolutely ready. We actually determined when we start that everything should go very smoothly and so, we really want to take all the necessary steps to ensure that would be the case.”
Onyeama further explained that government was challenged by insufficient beds at the isolation facilities, hence the decision to fly in 200 persons at a time, adding that the arrangements were being tidied up for the evacuation and quarantine of the returnees.
He noted, “We are looking at 200 evacuees we can accommodate at a time. Since they are going to be there for two weeks, it means we have to bring 200 back for a period of 14 days before we can bring in another 200 both Abuja and for Lagos. We also have to look at the cities.
“The most important part at this stage is to secure the planes to bring them back and we have now done that. So, hopefully, if we can tie up the other loose ends, we hope to start maybe towards the end of next week.”
The minister observed the concern by Nigerians about the possibility of infection importation by the returnees, adding that the government was putting in place mechanisms to monitor the symptoms that may be displayed by the evacuees.
He said, “We have to put all the precautions we can to minimize that kind of incident, having mechanisms to see what kind of symptoms that are displayed by the intending passengers. We’ll now choose which countries we want to start with.”
News
Rivers PFN Gets New Exco
The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rivers State Chapter has a new executive.
The development was sequel to the expiration of tenure of the Apostle Zilly Aggrey-led executive on 13th April.
The new leadership include, Rev. Dr Minaibi Dagogo-Jack as Chairman, Pastor Soji Oni, Vice Chairman, Rev Dr Silas Jude Nwafor, Secretary and Rev Joseph Okoh, Treasurer.
A statement issued and signed by the outgone State Chairman, Apostle Zilly Aggrey urged PFN members in the state to accord the new executive the necessary support to take the body to a greater height.
The outgone Chairman eulogised PFN members for the rousing support they accorded him in the last 10 years of his administration, and stated that, henceforth all official and unofficial correspondence, dealings, inquiries, information, assignments, meetings, etc., partaining to PFN in the state, emanating from members, other religious blocs, Rivers State government and her agencies, should be made to the office of the current state chairman.
The outgone chairman thanked all PFN members most especially, the state out-gone State Executive Council (SEC), State Advisory Council (SAC), LGAs Coordinators, and the 23 LGA chairmen and their executives, other religious blocs, the state government security agencies, para-military bodies, the media, NGOs for the support and cooperation they accorded him in the last 10 years.
Apostle Aggrey prayed that God will grant the new executive the indelible wisdom and know-how to pilot the affairs of the body in the state in the next four years.
