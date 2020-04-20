Sports
COVID-19: EPL Clubs Committed To Completing Season
Finishing the season in a 40-day window was one of the scenarios discussed at a Premier League meeting on Friday.
Top-flight clubs remain committed to playing all 92 remaining fixtures this season but did not discuss a deadline by which action must resume.
Clubs were expected to debate a 30 June deadline to end the season but instead discussed “possible scheduling models”.
The Premier League said it “remains our objective” to complete matches but currently “all dates are tentative”.
The league has been suspended since 13 March because of coronavirus.
It is understood some clubs expected to discuss the proposed 30 June deadline at Friday’s meeting but it was decided this was not the right time to do so.
A Premier League spokesperson said “in common with other businesses and industries” clubs were “working through complex planning scenarios”.
“Today’s (Fridays) shareholders’ meeting provided an opportunity to discuss possible scheduling models,” it added.
“It remains our objective to complete the 2019-20 season but at this stage all dates are tentative while the impact of Covid-19 develops.”
Sixteen of the 20 Premier League teams have nine games to play, with four having 10 left.
Earlier this month the Premier League said play will only resume when “it is safe and appropriate to do so”. The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK has since risen to more than 12,000.
Laloko Rubbishes Idea Of Recalling Westerhoff
Former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) technical director Kashimawo Laloko has said that the idea of Clemens Westerhof returning to the Super Eagles should be immediately rejected, and he has also criticised current manager Gernot Rohr.
Dutchman Westerhof, who was in charge of the Super Eagles from 1989 to 1994 and took the team to one AFCON title and qualification for the USA World Cup, has been touted as a possible replacement for current manager Gernot Rohr.
Westerhof, 79, would serve as a technical advisor for the NFF, with a younger coach in charge of the national team, according to a recent report.
The same report quoted Laloko, who insists that the Dutchman only succeeded because he had access to the former military Vice President, Augustus Aikhomu, and therefore huge amounts of funding were given the green light.
“As far as I am concerned, Westerhof is not a coach but an organiser. He was lucky that during his time as the coach of the Super Eagles he had direct contact with the late Aikhomu, and things worked out well for him. He cannot get same treatment now,” the former NFF director stated.
“These days, we don’t have people with the kind of interest in football shown by Aikhomu back then and that is the truth. Westerhof and his former assistant, Bonfere Jo, are birds of a feather and they are not good enough. Westerhof is even worse than Gernot Rohr.”
Roma Players Volunteer To Forego Salaries …Players Face Pay Cut At Arsenal
Roma chief executive
Guido Fienga has praised his players’ “superb gesture” after they volunteered to forgo four months’ salary to help the club during the coronavirus pandemic.
The players, manager Paulo Fonseca and his staff will also pay the difference to ensure all club staff placed on furlough receive their full salary.
Led by captain Edin Dzeko, the team and Fonseca approached Roma’s hierarchy.
“We always talk about unity at Roma,” said Fienga.
“In volunteering to cut their salaries for the rest of the season, the players, the coach and his staff, have all proved that we really are in this together.
“Edin Dzeko, all the players and Paulo have demonstrated they understand what this club stands for and we also thank them all for their superb gesture towards the employees at this club.”
Roma has not played since 1 March, just days before the Serie A season was postponed.
In a letter to Fienga, the players said: “We players are ready to start playing as soon as possible, giving the maximum to achieve our goals, but we also realise that all this will not be enough to face the economic consequences of the current emergency.
“With the hope of doing something that will help the company to better restart the Roma project that we all share, we offer this financial proposal.”
Italy currently has the highest death toll from coronavirus in Europe, with more than 23,000 confirmed deaths. Meanwhile, Arsenal players are set to be the first in the Premier League to agree to a pay cut after being offered Champions League qualification incentives.
Federer Is The People’s Tennis Favourite – Djokovic
Novak Djokovic has insisted he did not expect to have the crowd on his side when playing Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal.
A 17-time grand slam champion, Djokovic is still behind Federer (20) and Nadal (19) on the all-time list for majors won by men, while the Serbian still struggles for support compared to the Swiss and Spaniard.
In an Instagram Live with Stan Wawrinka at the weekend, Djokovic discussed why that was the case, accepting he would often find himself on the wrong side of the support against the duo.
“For sure one thing is that Roger is arguably the greatest player of all-time,” he said.
“He’s the guy that is liked around the world so I don’t expect, to be honest, in most of the cases, as long as he’s playing, the crowd to be majority on my side. Some places, maybe, but most of the places are going to support Roger and I’m okay with that because it’s Roger.
“It’s very similar situation with Rafa so it’s hard for me to answer to that question. Why is it like that? Am I contributing to that in a negative way that I’m taking away the crowd support for me? I don’t think so.
“I think it’s more just the greatness of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal and not just them as tennis players, but them as people, as very charismatic, nice guys, humble guys, great champions that have made a huge mark in our sport and I am part of their era, so in one way I am lucky and in another way maybe not so much.”
Djokovic asked Wawrinka – a three-time grand slam champion – for his opinion on the matter.
The Swiss felt tennis needed something closer to a villain, a role the 32-year-old Djokovic assumed.
