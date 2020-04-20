Politics
ALGON Warns Makinde Against Swearing In Caretaker Secretaries
The Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) has warned the Oyo State Governor against swearing in Caretaker secretaries, describing it as a clear disobedience of existing Court order.
This warning was contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Oyo State chairman of ALGON, Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, who said information had got to the association that the Governor had concluded plans to swear in the caretaker secretaries any moment from now.
ALGON also advised the Governor to be sensitive to the situation in the country with the global pandemic, COVID-19 ravaging the whole world, Nigeria and Oyo state not being exempted.
According to the statement “It has come to our attention at ALGON Oyo State that the Governor is not relenting in his serial disobedience to both the judgment of the Supreme court and the extant substantive judgment of the Oyo state high court, restraining all the actions disbanding elected council leadership, forbidding the appointment of caretakers over Local councils, striking down as unconstitutional any consequential act therefrom and injunctions restraining the Governor and the Oyo state government from embarking on these threatened acts.”
“It is very regrettable that this Governor,despite these judgments, in spite of repeated warnings from ALGON, distinguished senior lawyers, a reprimand and strong advisory letter from the AGF for disobeying the Supreme court, Governor Makinde continues with his trademark reckless disobedience”.
Politics
PDP Faults Obaseki’s COVID-19 Spending Claim
Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted claims by Governor Godwin Obaseki that over N1 billion had so far been spent in the fight against Covid-19 in the state.
Governor Obaseki in his statewide speech on Sunday had said the state government has spent over N1 billion in fighting the disease besides sending palliatives to over 50,000 Edo residents.
But a statement by the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Chris Nehikhare, said, “The reality is that there are allegations of diversion of palliatives to vulnerable citizens which is frustrating the commitment by Edolites and other well-meaning groups in the overall effort to combat the spread of the scourge in our state. We reject the humongous figures already being bandied to have been spent.
“We are saddened that Governor Obaseki again failed to show leadership and displayed a total lack of touch with reality as he failed to address the issue of palliatives diversion.”
According to the PDP scribe, “It is more painful that Governor Obaseki could not address the immediate needs of SMEs and its employees or provide a trajectory that will take care of their future as the month of April draws to an end”.
“Business owners are going to ponder how they will meet their wage bill demand when they haven’t done any business but must make their utility payments; electricity, telephone and rent! There was no mention of plans to subsidise, assist or intervene one way or the other”.
“Sadly, the unemployment catastrophe we predicted was imminent is real! “Edo PDP rejects the attempt by those in government circles to use the COVID-19 pandemic to fleece our treasury. This is especially as the APC administration is reputed to be a haven of corrupt individuals, treasury looters, certificate forgers and election riggers”.
Politics
Group Commiserates With Buhari, Kyari’s Family
The President General of Urhobo Progress Union, UPU, Chief Joe Orode Omene, yesterday commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the sudden death of his former Chief of Staff, late Abba Kyari.
The UPU President General who expressed his condolences on behalf of the Urhobo nation in a press statement said the death of the former Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, was not only a big blow to his family and the presidency but to the entire country.
Chief Joe Omene, described the late Chief of Staff as dedicated and committed man who had contributed a lot to the progress of Nigeria, adding that Kyari served Nigeria with passion, diligence and dedication.
Chief Omene recalled that the late Chief of Staff was always very helpful in providing access to the UPU each time the union wished to reach out to the President, adding that Kyari’s death at this critical moment of the country’s history has created a vacuum difficult to fill.
“We are aware that the exit of Abba Kyari at this critical moment, is a great loss for Mr President, Nigeria and indeed the Urhobo nation.
“We shall greatly miss him. Sadly, his exit came at a time when the world is reeling under unprecedented challenges and at a time when his counsel is most needed.
“Sir, you contributed to humanity and to our dear nation Nigeria. You died in active service to your fatherland and you paid the supreme price to ensure that power is available to us”.
Politics
South West APC Mourns Abba Kyari
South West zone of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condoled with the family of Abba Kyari and President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of the chief of staff to the president.
In a statement yesterday by the Publicity Secretary, Karounwi Oladapo, the party regretted the vacuum created by Kyari’s death.
“Kyari brought dignity and candour into the office of the chief of staff. He took bullets for the government with perfect equanimity, smiles and calmness. He was loyalty personified. He served the president and the nation in a manner no chief of staff haf ever done. In fact, Kyari is arguably the longest serving chief of staff to a president in the civilian administrations, spending five years in office.
“He was a stabilising factor in the presidency and our party has benefitted immensely from his wealth of experience and exemplary leadership at critical moments.
“The prayers of the entire South West APC leaders and members go to the family he left behind and President Buhari. We pray that God will comfort and strengthen them at this time,” Oladapo said.
