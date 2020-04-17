Top Nigerian Entertainers Count Losses As COVID -19 Rages

Top Nigerian Entertainers are counting their noses as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt activities lined up for the first quarter of the year as the industry continues to record low revenue.

From music to movie and comedy, the entire entertainment sector is quietly accepting their fate with the raging coronavirus. Already Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial centre and the base of entertainment has been on lockdown for two weeks. The lockdown is to enable government and health agencies to battle the spread of the raging virus.

Award winning singer, D’Banj took to his twitter handle to express his concerns over the effect of coronavirus on the music industry. According to him, he is worried about the creative industry and the huge blow the spread of the virus has dealt it.

“I’m a bit concerned about how the creative industry is going to cover up the losses brought up by the lack of shows and physical performance: “I love the challenges circulating in the internet, it reminds us who we are, what we are, what we have and what we can do, with this whole pandemic going on”, he said.

D’banj’s reactions is coming weeks after Afro Pop Star, Davido was forced to cancel his North American Music Tour, “A Good Time Tour”. I am saddened to halt what has been a fantastic sold out tour so far, but postponing it is the right thing to do”, he announced via instagram.

Following the cancellation of the tour, the singer had lamented that COVID-19 is biting hard at his fortunes and he is beginning to spend funds meant for savings. The singer who seems to be the most affected had his fiancée Chioma testing positive for the virus.

Also, Afrobeat Star Femi Kuti announced the cancellation of his European spring tour. According to him, the cancellation was due to the global pandemic . “Due to the prevailing circumstances, our spring European tour has been called off, our thoughts are with every one, stay safe” he announced.

Kuti had not only cancelled his European tour, but also stopped weekly musical gigs at the new Africa shrine.

“The management of the new Africa Shrine has decided to cancel all musical activities this weekend as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to monitor the situation”, he said.

Over 10 Nollywood flicks scheduled for release in April 2020 have been suspended due to the raging pandemic. Toyin Abraham whose film, “Fate of Alakada” scheduled for an April release expressed sadness, but maintained that the safety of the general public and fans remains paramount to her.

Meanwhile, the box office numbers from Cumscore and published by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria has witnessed a major decline following the lockdown which has prevented cinema outfits from operating in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja. The numbers had drastically declined films currently in cinemas which are no longer enjoying viewership from the audience.

One of the biggest comedy shows in the country ‘AY Live’ scheduled for Easter Sunday, April 12, was suspended. The man at the helm of affairs Ayo Makun popularly known as AY said the decision to postpone AY Live is inevitable as we strive to do our quota by stopping the spread of COVID-19 by encouraging social distancing.

Similarly, popular comedian, ‘190 die’ has cancelled his upcoming show aimed at celebrating his 25th anniversary on stage, while Gbenga Adeyinka first cancelled his 10th edition of Laffmattazz show in Ibadan to curb the spread of the virus.

“In the same vein ID Africa, organizers of the Nigeria Entertainment Conference (NECLIVE) announced the postponement of the 8th edition of the annual conference originally scheduled to hold in April,” ID Africa said.

“The recent outbreak of the novel Coronavirus (COVID -19) is challenging the world including Nigeria with several new cases detected over the past weeks.

“As a responsible organsation we believe this decision is in the best interest of every one, we are thankful to our partners, sponsores, exhibitors and media friends who through the years make necessary preparations to support NECLive in various ways.

“For now the NECLive organizing committee will continue to monitor national and global developments on COVID -19 and work on our plans remotely, whilst reducing or completely avoiding all non essential physical meetings or gatherings. A new date for the conference Teni be announced in due time”.

Other entertainers who have been forced to cancel their events include: Wizkid, Teni, Asa, Seun Kuti, Neophlames amongst others.