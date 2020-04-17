Entertainment
Top Nigerian Entertainers Count Losses As COVID -19 Rages
Top Nigerian Entertainers are counting their noses as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt activities lined up for the first quarter of the year as the industry continues to record low revenue.
From music to movie and comedy, the entire entertainment sector is quietly accepting their fate with the raging coronavirus. Already Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial centre and the base of entertainment has been on lockdown for two weeks. The lockdown is to enable government and health agencies to battle the spread of the raging virus.
Award winning singer, D’Banj took to his twitter handle to express his concerns over the effect of coronavirus on the music industry. According to him, he is worried about the creative industry and the huge blow the spread of the virus has dealt it.
“I’m a bit concerned about how the creative industry is going to cover up the losses brought up by the lack of shows and physical performance: “I love the challenges circulating in the internet, it reminds us who we are, what we are, what we have and what we can do, with this whole pandemic going on”, he said.
D’banj’s reactions is coming weeks after Afro Pop Star, Davido was forced to cancel his North American Music Tour, “A Good Time Tour”. I am saddened to halt what has been a fantastic sold out tour so far, but postponing it is the right thing to do”, he announced via instagram.
Following the cancellation of the tour, the singer had lamented that COVID-19 is biting hard at his fortunes and he is beginning to spend funds meant for savings. The singer who seems to be the most affected had his fiancée Chioma testing positive for the virus.
Also, Afrobeat Star Femi Kuti announced the cancellation of his European spring tour. According to him, the cancellation was due to the global pandemic . “Due to the prevailing circumstances, our spring European tour has been called off, our thoughts are with every one, stay safe” he announced.
Kuti had not only cancelled his European tour, but also stopped weekly musical gigs at the new Africa shrine.
“The management of the new Africa Shrine has decided to cancel all musical activities this weekend as a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to monitor the situation”, he said.
Over 10 Nollywood flicks scheduled for release in April 2020 have been suspended due to the raging pandemic. Toyin Abraham whose film, “Fate of Alakada” scheduled for an April release expressed sadness, but maintained that the safety of the general public and fans remains paramount to her.
Meanwhile, the box office numbers from Cumscore and published by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria has witnessed a major decline following the lockdown which has prevented cinema outfits from operating in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja. The numbers had drastically declined films currently in cinemas which are no longer enjoying viewership from the audience.
One of the biggest comedy shows in the country ‘AY Live’ scheduled for Easter Sunday, April 12, was suspended. The man at the helm of affairs Ayo Makun popularly known as AY said the decision to postpone AY Live is inevitable as we strive to do our quota by stopping the spread of COVID-19 by encouraging social distancing.
Similarly, popular comedian, ‘190 die’ has cancelled his upcoming show aimed at celebrating his 25th anniversary on stage, while Gbenga Adeyinka first cancelled his 10th edition of Laffmattazz show in Ibadan to curb the spread of the virus.
“In the same vein ID Africa, organizers of the Nigeria Entertainment Conference (NECLIVE) announced the postponement of the 8th edition of the annual conference originally scheduled to hold in April,” ID Africa said.
“The recent outbreak of the novel Coronavirus (COVID -19) is challenging the world including Nigeria with several new cases detected over the past weeks.
“As a responsible organsation we believe this decision is in the best interest of every one, we are thankful to our partners, sponsores, exhibitors and media friends who through the years make necessary preparations to support NECLive in various ways.
“For now the NECLive organizing committee will continue to monitor national and global developments on COVID -19 and work on our plans remotely, whilst reducing or completely avoiding all non essential physical meetings or gatherings. A new date for the conference Teni be announced in due time”.
Other entertainers who have been forced to cancel their events include: Wizkid, Teni, Asa, Seun Kuti, Neophlames amongst others.
Entertainment
Check Out Top 10 Biggest Record Labels In Nigeria
The dream of every upcoming artiste is to be signed to one of the biggest Record Labels as a stepping stone towards achieving stardom. In Nigeria there are various record labels ruling the music industry among which are the top 10 biggest and richest record labels in their descending order of prominence. They include the following:
10) Chocolate City Record Label: The Chocolate City Record label under the leadership of M. I. Abaga was founded in 2005. The record label has produced several acts like Jesse Jagz M.I. Ice Prince, Brymo etc. It is currently housing young talents like C. Key, Blagbonez, Dice Ailes and Young L.
9) DM Records: Timaya and his label executives have made an amazing impact following the signing of King Perrgy, gifting the young star the right management and funding he deserves to record a massive hit with Teni lifted ‘Murder’. Since then the label has been moving from strength to strength.
Timaya on the other hand served us the Chulo Vibes. EP. DM records with just two years in existence has done pretty good.
8) Pent Hauze: With over five awards, four studio albums and the 2019 endorsement with Tom Tom, Phyno has positively led Pent Hauze to glory. After signing Nuno, Rhatti and Cheque, Pent Hauze dropped 2019 singles, The ‘Big’ and ‘Agu’ with Phyno’s Third studio album ‘Deal With It’ as a solo act. Pent Hauze debuts as one of the biggest and richest record labels in Nigeria.
7) Star Boy Entertainment: Star Boy Fan Club (FC) won’t agree less that Wizkid Entertainment has dropped just three singles in 2019 ‘On Me’, ‘Same You’ and ‘Won Stop’ by Teni. The label has not had any single from Wizkid to further boost the brand. This year as Terri has once again failed to take up the mantle for star boy entertainment as he keeps living under Wizkid’s Shadows. Wizkid with a new endorsement deal with United Bank For Africa (UBA) bagged in some millions for the record label.
6) Effyzzie Music Group: Nigeria’s Effyzzie music group has proven to be a renowned music firm after releasing Yemi Alade’s ‘King Queens’ debut album in 2014 and Johnny The record label has since then led ‘Yemi Alade to her 4th Studio album ‘Woman of Steel’ in 2019 and two MTV Africa Awards in 2015 and 2016.
Effyzzie music group has recorded a massive success with Yemi Alade and thus becomes one of the biggest and richest- record labels.
5) Dr Dolor Entertainment: Teni is today a household name, courtesy of Dr. Dolor Entertainment. The record label led the talented singer and song writer, Teni to three awards in 2018 (including the headies) award and a 2019 BET awards nomination.
Teni as the lead act of the film joined the record label in 2017 and has since then bagged amazing endorsement deals with Pepsi Nigeria, Budweiser, Tom Tom and Tecno Mobile. Dr. Dolor is the fifth biggest and richest record labels in 2019.
4) YBNL: Olamide’s YBNL which birthed in 2012 is the 4th biggest and richest record label on Nigeria 2019. YBNL has been topping charts on every media and streaming platforms with 2019 singles ‘Oil and Gas’ from Olamide and Fireboy’s “Jealous” and “What 41 Say”.
With a new found talent, YBNL retains its lead as one of the greatest record labels in the country. Fireboy, who Was signed in October 2018, recently earned an AFRIMA nomination.
3)Spaceship Entertainment: Spaceship Entertainment birthed in 2015 by Africa’s most sensational act Burna Boy couldn’t have missed the list. Burna Boy and Spaceship Entertainment have gradually risen to the top from almost noting.
With 7 individual awards, including the most recent BET International award and his 3rd studio album under his own imprint. Spaceship entertainment, Burna Boy have successfully branded and sold his label to the world.
2) Mavin Record: Don Jazzy led Mavin Records resurrected in 2019 after losing Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks to Universal Music and Bank Music earlier in 2019. The record label found their saviour in Rema, who hasn’t just restored the label’s glory but has gone already to break several records with the label with hit singles like ‘Dumebi’ and ‘Iron Man’. By Rema, it houses artists like Ladi, Poe, DNA, Cray on, Johnny Drille etc with a multi million naira investment deal from Pupanga Holdings, Mavin retains its spot as one of the biggest and richest record labels in the county.
1) DMW Entertainment: Davido music world wide (DMW) had displaced Mavin records in 2019, taking the crown as the biggest and richest record label in Nigeria. DMW boss Davido, discovered Mayorkan in 2016 and handed him his first ever concert ‘Mayor of Lagos’ within two years.
DMW gifts Dremo, his second EP following his success on his debut EP Code name VOI 1 barely 10 months after joining the reputable record label.
In 2019, DMW had dropped two hit singles as label, ‘BUM BUM’ and ‘Only God’ making her the only label with seven singles and Visaals Twisted, prayer, Aze, ‘mind’ and Azu without going further.
Entertainment
Brymo Claims To Be Better Than Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido
Nigerian Singer, Olawale Olofooro, also known as Brymo has taken to the social media to speak on his music compared to that of others as he noted that he was better than Wizkid, Burna boy and Davido, adding that they are still struggling to perform live and write songs stressing that what he sings is art compared to what others do.
This is in reply to a troll by a Nigerian identified as @ Emdee Ol, saying that Wizkid, Davido and Burna Boy are above him and listed the albums released by them: Burna Boy’s – African Giant Album, Wizkid’s Sound Man EP and Davido’s BMM and Risky.
He posted: “None of your music released over the past five years madewave like the above body of work I mentioned and cannot be compared with what these guys worked recently. I noticed you have been chasing cloud since.
Responding, Brymo said: “Make your far take a two year break without collabo, make we see who go listen to them in return. The favourites mentioned struggle to perform live and write songs, people believe they are big because westerners believe so.
He said, if people are judging all these by awards, local or foreign, I’ll have you know that I refused to play or even pay cash in some instances, that is why I am not decorated, so you people should – shut it.
Entertainment
Ex-BB Naija Housemate, Tacha Buys House In PH
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha says she has gotten a house for herself in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.
The reality TV star while in an instagram live chat with music star, Peter Okoye, of the defunct group, P. Square revealed that she had gotten a new crib in Port Harcourt.
Mr. P had asked the reality TV star if the news of her acquiring a house in Port Harcourt was true and she replied, “it’s true, it’s actually true, I just don’t think it is time to spill”.
Meanwhile, Tacha has taken to the social media to call on the Federal Government to provide means of survival during the Coronavirus lockdown. She advised the government to use the Bank Verification Number (BVN) to send funds to people.
She listed other means of survival that should be provided to the people, like food, electricity, security and water. She added that anyone who is hungry would not practise the health guidelines given to people to curb the spread of the virus. She stressed that since most Nigerians now have BVN it would be easy to provide funds to them.
Tacha was one of the housemates from the fourth edition of the Reality TV Show whose stay in the house was marred with controversies at a point she was disqualified from the Reality TV Show for breaking the house rules.
