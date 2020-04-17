Editorial
SIP: Time For Forensic Audit
Recently, the leadership of the National Assembly (NASS) blew the lid off the Social Investment Programme (SIP) of the Federal Government when it faulted the way the programme was being implemented and called for an enabling legislation in line with global best practices, particularly with respect to the disbursement aimed at assuaging the plight of poor Nigerians against COVID-19.
According to its leadership, NASS noted that “The SIP has gulped over N2 trillion since 2016 when the special intervention fund was created as annual budgetary allocation targeted at the poor. The sum of N500 billion was provided in the budget every year since 2016. Also, in the wobbly 2020 budget, the sum of N500 billion was voted for the SIP, unfortunately, the conditions set by officials most times excluded poor Nigerians for which the initiative is intended.”
Making their reservations about the scheme at a meeting with the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, and top officials of the ministry, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, made it clear that the SIP established in 2016 under the Presidency but which is now under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, needed a reform to make it more efficient and effective.
But in a swift response, the Presidency debunked the claim attributed to the Senate President and Speaker of House of Representatives that N2 trillion had been expended on the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs) of the Buhari administration and tried to give hints on why the programme was being attacked by lawmakers.
Explaining further on the allegations, the Special Adviser to the President on Social Investments, Mrs. Maryam Uwais, in a statement claimed that although the total appropriation by NASS from inception, for the 4 NSIPs, is N1.7 trillion, the actual funds released for the NSIPs between January 2016 and October 2019 (when the NSIPs were handed over to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development), amounted to N619.1 billion, constituting 36.4% of the total appropriation from the NASS.
According to her, “The monies released for the N-SIPs can be further broken down into 14.03% (2016); 35% in 2017; 43.5% in 2018 and 57.8% (as at Sept 2019) of the N500 billion in 2016 and N400 billion appropriated for the subsequent years. It should be noted that for 2017 to 2020, the sum of N100 billion was appropriated specifically for the National Housing Fund hosted by the Federal Ministry of Finance.
“The National Cash Transfer Programme (including the development of the National Social Register by the National Social Safety Net Coordination Office) 1,491,296 poor and vulnerable households comprising 6,056,872 individuals in 33 States and 620,947 cash transfer beneficiaries; and the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (managed by the Bank of Industry); a total of 2,279,380 TraderMoni, MarketMoni and FarmerMoni beneficiaries.” Uwais said her response was to set the records straight and clear the misrepresentations created by the comments attributed to the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives.
Without prejudice to the claims made by the Presidency in defence of the allegation of the NASS leadership, The Tide is of the view that the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari has finally demonstrated that its Social Investment Programmes (SIPs) have failed. This is evident in the slashing of allocation to the SIPs by a massive 94 per cent in the proposed 2020 budget. It will be recalled that the projects had been the flagship of the Federal Government’s claim to be a progressive government, a government which cares for the poorest of the poor. Indeed, the government had presented them consistently as evidence that it is committed to ensuring inclusive and equitable sharing of economic prosperity.
Regrettably, for over three years, the government has claimed that they are the largest social protection programme in Nigeria’s history supposedly to be massive empowerment programmes designed to meet the needs of poor and vulnerable Nigerians. The government claimed that it had directly provided employment, supported small businesses and alleviated poverty through the SIP’s four main projects, namely: N-Power, Conditional Cash Transfers, National Home-Grown School Feeding, and Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programmes (GEEP).
The cash transfer and school feeding programmes sought to promote school enrolment and reduce absenteeism in school or promote health through immunizations. Unfortunately, they never went beyond the pilot stage in the states. What is more, the government’s enterprise and empowerment scheme became notorious for the ‘Tradermoni’ initiative which saw Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visiting local markets and sharing money to select traders during the election season. Not a few considered it a form of vote buying.
In spite of the limited coverage, problems of wrong targeting and leakage issues, we doubt that the programmes have been beneficial to the disadvantaged Nigerians who have had the opportunity to participate in them. Indeed, in many countries in Africa, Latin America and Asia, such intervention programmes have been used to break the vicious circle of poverty and improve the productivity of the poor. Nigerians expect the government to strengthen and expand the roll out of the programmes, given the increasing level of poverty in the country.
Indeed, a study by the Brookings Institution showed that Nigeria overtook India as the poverty capital of the world last year. While the number of Nigerians falling into extreme poverty grows by roughly six people every minute, poverty in India continues to decrease. At present, an estimated 5.3 per cent of Indians or 71.5 million people live below the poverty line. The World Poverty Clock puts the number of Nigerians below the poverty line at 91.9 million.
While we sympathise with the government that the SIPs have not delivered as promised, we think the solution is to institute a forensic audit to ascertain the actual amount sunk into the programme since inception and its level of impact on poor Nigerians. From every indication, it is clear that the whole scheme was not properly conceived and the programmes have been riddled with corruption.
As Maryam Uwais, the special adviser to the president, noted, 80 per cent of payments for social investments have come from the looted funds recovered from former Head of State, Sani Abacha. The remaining 20 per cent came from credit from the World Bank. The forensic audit should address all these issues. Social protection for the vulnerable is a must for any government that aspires to decent citizenship and inclusive growth and development.
Security Personnel And Rights Of Nigerians
Following the confirmation by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) of the index case of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria on February 27, 2020, the federal and some state governments, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration, intensified efforts to contain the spread of the virus with the implementation of NCDC Guidelines on personal hygiene and social distancing.
However, because of rising cases of the virus from March till date, President Muhammadu Buhari announced total lockdown of FCT, Lagos and Ogun States to give seal to the affected governments’ initial tough restriction of movements and public gatherings. In the same token, other state governments have issued ban on public gatherings, closed their borders, schools, markets, and other public places, including imposition of curfew in some cases, and enforcement of subsisting NCDC Guidelines to curb the spread of the pandemic.
To ensure compliance with the directives, security personnel, including the military and paramilitary operatives were drafted to enforce the law. But the security personnel’s law enforcement strategy has sparked outrage and condemnation from millions of Nigerians, who have complained about the application of brute force, crass human rights abuses and brazen show of impunity and unmitigated lack of discipline against unarmed civilians across states.
In his reaction, the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, appealed to law enforcement agencies to avoid any act of torture, cruelty, inhuman and other degrading treatments against the citizens as they enforce compliance to the federal and state governments’ directives to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the country.
He drew attention to Article 2 of the Convention Against Torture and other Cruel Inhuman or Degrading or Punishment which explicitly states that “each state party shall take effective, administrative, judicial or other measures to prevent acts of torture in any territory under its jurisdiction… No exceptional circumstances whatsoever, whether a state of war, a threat of war, international political instability or any other public emergency, may be invoked as a justification of torture. It is imperative to note that an order from a superior officer or public authority cannot provide an alibi for any security personnel to perpetuate acts of torture or cruel treatment against innocent citizens.”
Similarly, the Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, tasked Nigerian authorities to adopt a rights respecting approach and give clear instructions to security agencies not to abuse their powers as the nation tightens its effort to tame the COVID-19 pandemic, which compelled the authorities to impose lockdown and inter-state movement restrictions.
“While acknowledging the size of the challenge and efforts made by authorities to fight COVID-19 across Nigeria, we are also concerned by reports and videos circulating on social media showing violations of human rights, that include beatings by law enforcement agencies tasked with ensuring compliance with the lockdown,” she said.
The AI added, “As the nation observes the lockdown, the rights of citizens must be respected and protected, including the right to health care, security, and access to sufficient food and water. The lockdown must have a human face; enabling people to have access to vital needs and relief for those who can no longer earn a living since the majority of Nigerians are daily earners and live below poverty line. The national response to COVID-19 must be inclusive to ensure that prisoners, internally displaced persons and other marginalized and vulnerable communities are not left out at any stages of the fight against the virus”.
The Tide shares these concerns, and joins millions of Nigerians, civil society and rights groups who feel similar sentiments to challenge authorities of the various security agencies and the military to ensure that their personnel deployed to manage the situation play by the rules, and ensure that innocent civilians are not unnecessarily assaulted, humiliated or embarrassed while struggling to manage their lives in this difficult time. The sentiments are borne out of the desire to ensure that the nation’s democracy is nurtured to maturity as one of the strongest in the world.
We agree with the response of Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, that, “All police officers deployed for the enforcement of these restriction orders must be professional, humane and tactful, and must show utmost respect to the citizenry”.
While we affirm the measures taken by the federal and state governments to tame this contagious disease as well as the efforts of various health workers who have exhibited professional and patriotic zeal to contain the pathogene and ensure the safety of all Nigerians, we believe that security personnel deployed to enforce the restrictive social distancing measures must be tactful. These measures are in the interest of the public and, therefore, should not in any way be abused by those charged with the responsibility of enforcing them. Civilians too must respect uniform personnel deployed to enforce the law, and always obey extant government directives in order not to be found wanting.
This is why we appeal to law enforcement agencies across the country to ensure that they carry out their lawful duties in this regard without unduly violating the rights of Nigerians. In particular, any act of torture, cruelty, inhuman and other degrading treatments should not be employed in enforcing compliance. We, therefore, caution security agencies to be courteous and ensure they do not unleash punishment that will further inflict pains on the already traumatised members of the public. Respect for other people’s rights must be paramount, irrespective of the circumstances. And intimidating innocent civilians with guns procured with taxpayers’ money must not be tolerated anymore. That is our stand!
Fuel Subsidy Removal
While most Nigerians, especially watchers of the downstream sector of the hydro-carbon industry of the nation’s economy, are still pondering on the proclamation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) over the sudden removal of subsidy on the pump price of petrol, others, particularly the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had described President Muhammadu Buhari’s subsidy regime as a monumental fraud and unpardonable sin against the Nigerian state.
NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Mr Mele Kyari, penultimate week announced that the era of subsidising petrol price was over for good.
“As at today, subsidy under recovery is zero. Going forward, there’ll be no resort to either subsidy or under-recovery of any nature. NNPC will just be another player in the market place. We’ll be there for the country to sustain security of supply at the cost of the market”, Kyari declared on the official twitter handle of the NNPC.
Obviously, the NNPC’s position is quite understandable. First, the reduction of petrol pump price from N145 to N125 and later to N123.50 (though yet to be fully implemented by marketers) may have been prompted by slump in crude oil price in the international market, occasioned by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the globe.
Leveraging on the low crude oil price, the NNPC boss further explained that before exiting its subsidy regime, the Federal Government had very good understanding with strategic partners: governors, marketers, depot owners, PTD, among others, as, according to him, “there were no issues or grey areas whatsoever”.
As expected, Nigerians, civil rights groups, organised labour, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) among others reacted sharply to the sudden removal of subsidy by the APC-led Federal Government.
The PDP in a statement described fuel subsidy regime under President Buhari as a monumental fraud and unpardonable scam against Nigerians.
While declaring the subsidy removal as dramatic, PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondoyan, admonished the APC-led administration to “stop lying to Nigerians and tell them the truth of trillions of Naira claimed to have been paid as subsidy but cornered by APC leaders for campaigns and to oil their ego”. He urged the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, to muster the coverage to open up.
Infact, the PDP may not have acted in isolation as many other well-meaning Nigerians had called for forensic auditing of trillions of Naira that had been siphoned through the subsidy regime in the last one decade or so.
Though the main opposition party may have fingered the APC-led administration but the fact remains that there is more to the subsidy regime than meets the eye and only a thorough and independent inquiry could unravel the mystery and sharp practices that had, over the years, characterised the subsidy imbroglio.
We recall that the Senate Committee on Downstream Petroleum Sector told the 8th Assembly that over N11 trillion was paid over six years to oil marketers who connive with well-placed Nigerians to defraud the country under the subsidy regime.
The Tide believes that the controversy surrounding the subsidy regime will be over if conscious efforts are made to revive and rehabilitate the nation’s four refineries located in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna.
It is, indeed, saddening and a national shame that Nigeria, the sixth largest oil producer in the world, still imports petroleum products 60 years after commercial production of crude oil resource. What an irony!
The way forward remains to refine our crude locally for domestic consumption and exporting the excess. The question of subjecting the sale of petroleum products to market forces in a fragile economy such as Nigeria’s is unrealistic and injurious to local consumers as goods and services will always increase if market forces determine prices of products.
It is unthinkable that Nigeria’s four refineries with 450,000 barrels refining capacity have remained dormant over the years while the country spent trillions of Naira in the name of fuel importation and subsidy payment.
The Tide thinks that if the Federal Government does not muster sufficient political will to revive the refineries, the worst that could happen is to either privatise or commercialise them for local consumption.
For us, removal of fuel subsidy is not the best option for Nigerians, rather let our refineries work now or never.
Realising Rivers Water Scheme
Responsibility of water supply in Nigeria is shared among the three levels of government. The Federal Government is in charge of water resources management; state governments have the primary responsibility for urban water supply and local governments, together with the communities, are responsible for rural water supply.
Health experts have affirmed the fact that unsafe water has a lot of health implications. Poor water supply is a major route for transmission of typhoid fever, cholera, diarrhea, dysentery, hepatitis A, and other water-borne diseases. Thus, it makes Nigeria, besides Guatemala, Niger, Yemen and Bangladesh, to also contribute majorly to the 40 per cent of the children aged under five mortality in the world due to the consumption of unsafe water. Therefore, the necessity for government at all levels to urgently provide funds for the provision of improved water supplies of better quality and greater convenience to the citizenry cannot be over-emphasised.
According to the gazette of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FMWR, 20.00), all 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory have Water Boards/Corporations or Public Utilities Boards managing their public water supply undertakings.
State governments via regulations, policies and related programmes are encouraged to combat this challenge of providing potable water supply to the residents of their states. Rivers State with capital city – Port Harcourt comprising Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas, is not left out; its water board originally started in the late 1940s, half a century later, cannot boast of adequate public water supply services.
Going by the 2006 national census, the population of Rivers State was 5,185,420, while that of Port Harcourt – for the purpose of this, is inclusive of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas – was 1,382,592. The growth rate of this city is placed at 3.4% per annum, with the city covering 32,781 hectares of the state landmass. Although its water board was established in the late 1940s, almost 60 years after, public water supply remains elusive. This, indeed, had been a huge concern to successive administrations in the state.
Perhaps that inform the reason why uncertified boreholes are a common feature in homes in Port Harcourt, either for primary or complimentary water supply particularly in the state capital and its environs. This suggests less reliance or dependence on the established Rivers State Water Board (RSWB) which was meant to service the populace with sufficient potable water.
Traditionally, the function of Water Utility Management (WUM) is basically to provide water supply services to the urban areas, although over time, many utilities and municipalities have failed to provide these services effectively. Some of the challenges of WUM as analysed by Marin (2009) in four dimensions of performance of water utilities include access, quality of service, operational efficiency and tariff levels.
Against this backdrop, The Tide welcomes the recent pronouncement made by the Rivers State Government that it would spend $328 million dollars to provide water for the densely populated Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas of the state.
Interestingly, the State Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Tamunosisi Gogo -Jaja, who made the disclosure while briefing journalists on the sidelines of the 2020 World Water Day said the project which will soon commence, is jointly funded by the World Bank, the African Development Bank and the Rivers State Government, under the Port Harcourt water supply and sanitation project.
According to the state government, the project will coordinate water services providers, engender comprehensive water resource management, reduce water-borne diseases, increase the volume of potable water delivered, and reduce open defecation. The government disclosed that already a letter of no objection has been awarded to the state government by the African Development Bank and explained that the reason for the previous delay of the project was because the state government was determined to observe transparency and international best practices in the award of contracts.
Suffice it to say that clean accessible water for all is an essential part of life, we see it as worrisome that despite sufficient fresh water all around us, poor funding or decayed infrastructure have caused millions of people, mostly children, die from diseases associated with inadequate water supply, sanitation and hygiene in Nigeria.
There is no gainsaying the fact that water scarcity, poor water quality and inadequate sanitation have negatively impacted food security, livelihood choices and educational opportunities for poor families across Nigeria. We, therefore, call on the state government to use this collaboration with the other agencies to set standards for drinking water quality and with its partners implement various technical and financial programmes to ensure drinking water safety in the state capital. These efforts geared towards the provision of potable water to all in the two local government areas will, no doubt, lead to an increased productivity of individuals.
While we commend the lofty efforts of the state government, we also urge the 23 local government areas of the state to tap into the window of opportunity opened in the synergy between the state government and the international agencies to execute water projects in their areas. Though the provision of water supply is capital-intensive, it is a basic necessity for the well-being of the citizenry.
In view of this, the local authorities can individually or collectively venture into water supply through Public-Private Partnership in order to ensure adequate production, distribution and, perhaps, sale of potable water to the people. Above all, the Federal Government should urgently implement fully the provisions of the approved 2000 Nigeria’s National Water Supply and Sanitation Policy to provide the leverage for effective monitoring and management of potable water supply in Nigeria.
