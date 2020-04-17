Featured
‘La Liga Restart Plans Are Unworkable’
Barcelona boss, Quique Setien has said that the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF)’s proposals for the La Liga season resuming are “unworkable” amid the coronavirus pandemic.
No football has been played in Spain’s top flight since March in an attempt to slow down the spread of COVID-19, which has killed over 19,000 people in the country.
With lockdown measures being eased, La Liga President Javier Tebas suggested last week that the league could be back up and running by May 29 at the earliest.
According to a leaked proposal, players and coaching staff would be quarantined in a hotel or in their club’s training ground to prevent an outbreak, with regular tests to be carried out ahead of games.However, Barcelona head coach Setien, whose side lead Real Madrid by two points at the top of the division, is pessimistic about the apparent plans to complete the season.
“Everyone wants to be ready for when the season starts again, but that cannot happen until the health authorities can guarantee that there will be no problems,” Setien Tidesports source.
“I have read the protocol and the reality is I don’t know if it can be carried out as it is written. I think it’s unworkable. I think it’s very difficult logistically.”
RFEF officials reportedly met yesterday, with contingency plans if the season cannot resume said to have been high on the agenda.
Reports in Spain suggest the current top four, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Real Sociedad – will be awarded Champions League berths for next season if there is no resumption.
Setien has seen the start of his Barcelona management career truncated by coronavirus, however he acknowledges the difficulty of the situation and how football needs to take a back seat until it is absolutely safe to resume.
Barca is currently top of La Liga, but Setien would not be comfortable with his team being handed the title should the league be abandoned.
He said: “The situation is what it is, I don’t know if this means it is OK to give to us the Liga title, I won’t feel like a champion even having a larger lead than when I arrived, when we were equal with Real Madrid.
“This is a very hard situation for everyone and what matters to me is to find a solution ASAP for going out and being able to see others, and helping people who are suffering this situation with more intensity.”
COVID-19: Rivers Palliative C’ttee Debunks Alleged Hijack Of Foodstuffs …Urges Journalists To Be Objective In Reportage …As Police Investigate Alleged Extortion Of Food Truck Drivers
The Rivers State COVID-19 Palliative Distribution Committee has debunked allegations from some quarters of foodstuffs meant for the less privileged being hijacked by those who are supposed to distribute them to the targeted people.
The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, who cleared the air in a live television broadcast, Stewardship, yesterday, at the Rivers State Television, stated that such allegations were not true.
Nsirim, who serves as the secretary of the committee, explained that the chances of anyone hijacking of the foodstuffs were not even there as alleged, based on the constitution of the committee and its modus operandi.
According to him, towards ensuring that the palliatives get to the less privileged in the 23 local government areas (LGAs) of the state that it is meant for, conscious and strategic measures have been put in place.
“We (the committee) have ensured that monitoring is effective. So, we challenge anybody who has evidence that these materials (foodstuffs) were hijacked to get it to us. We’ll investigate and take appropriate action.
“Right now, what we’re dealing with is hearsay, and, of course, you know that hearsays are neither here nor there”, he said.
Part of the measures taken to forestall any attempt to hijack the foodstuffs, and for it to get to those there were meant for, he said, is the fact that beside the 24-man Palliative Committee that was appointed by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, the committee hands over the foodstuffs to notable persons at the ward levels of each LGA.
The commissioner explained that, “when the issue of palliatives came up, the committee he (Governor Wike) set up was drawn from critical stakeholder groups: you have members of the State Executive Council, LG Council chairmen, members of the Armed Forces, and religious groups that made up the 24-man committee set up for food distribution.
“At the inauguration of the committee, because it’s a grassroots committee, he set out the criteria: he said thsee palliatives will be for the vulnerable, and that has to do with the aged, widows, those who cannot afford anything within this period. He also said this is not for partisan interest, it’s not for tribal interest. The criteria for this (committee) was clearly spelt out”, he said.
This criteria, he continued, was carried to the letter by the Chairman of the committee, Amb Desmond Akawor, in order to ensure that the governor’s directive was strictly adhered to.
“When we had the inaugural meeting, he (Akawor) ensured that the committee set up a kind of community-based approach to the distribution of the palliatives. The way it is run, for every ward, those who receive the palliatives from the committee include a traditional ruler, a religious leader, a woman leader, a youth leader, chairman of Community Development Committee (CDC), and the councillor of the ward”, he said.
Beyond this, the commissioner stated further that when the palliatives get to the ward, “a member of the Central Working Committee supervised by Amb Akawor, supervises the distribution of the food items”, adding that “the supervisory role of the Central Committee also happens at the ward level”.
The commissioner, who also used the opportunity to assure Rivers people and those living and doing business in the state of the determination of the state governor to make life easier for all by being proactive and strategic in governance, particularly as it relates to prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, also urged journalists to be objective in their reportage.
“What I say to people is that posterity will judge every action or inaction. Journalists can make or mar. Journalists are Agenda-Setters.
“So, my advise to Journalists, even at this critical time, is to please be objective in your reportage. We’re setting the agenda for other states to follow. Try and see the positive things that Rivers State Government is doing under Governor Nyesom Wike.
“We’re open to collaboration, we’re open to criticism. When I appear on programmes like this, I take it as a channel of feedback for governance”, he stated.
Meanwhile, following allegations of extortion to the tune of N80,000 on the police by food truck drivers being what they allegedly pay to the security agents at the state’s borders to be allowed entry into the state, the Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Nnamdi Omoni, said the state Police Command was currently investigating the matter.
This, he said, also includes allegation of bribery of lower amount from N1,000 and above paid to security agents at the state’s borders by people in order to gain entry into the state.
Omoni, who spoke via telephone on the television programme to respond to the allegations, said, “as far as I’m concerned, we’ve received pockets of complaints. … As we speak now, we’re at Oyigbo border post where we’re going to inspect the activities of our men”.
Responding to further questions, the state police spokesperson explained that the command currently has about nine of its men in custody over such allegations, and that investigation would be carried out on complaints received so far.
Lassa Fever Kills 188 In Three Months
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), yesterday, revealed that between January, 2020 and now 963 cases of Lassa fever have been confirmed in the country.
The NCDC added that within the period, the deadly Lassa fever has struck dead 188 Nigerians.
“Since the onset of the Lassa fever outbreak this year, 963 confirmed cases and 188 deaths have been recorded.
“A National Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) was activated to coordinate all response activities.
“We’ve not dropping the ball regardless of #COVID19Nigeria,” it said.
“Health care workers are advised to have a high index of suspicion and adhere to standard precaution always,” the body said.
It would be recalled that Lassa fever was first discovered about 50 years ago in Nigeria and is endemic in the country.
In Bauchi, no fewer than 19 persons have died this year following the resurgence of Lassa fever in the State.
The state Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela, disclosed this at a press conference held, yesterday, at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Bauchi.
He said no fewer than 48 persons were under watch and undergoing treatment for the deadly disease in the state.
He said, “It is not as if we have gotten rid of Lassa fever completely in the state; No, we have not.
“And so far as at week 14 of our campaign, the total number of death to Lassa fever is 19 and we don’t have any new case so far.
“And we are following up contacts of about 48 persons and those 48 have been confirmed and are under medication and they are recovering fast.”
The deputy governor, who is also the chairman, Bauchi State Task Force Committee on Covid-19 and Lassa fever, stated that the biggest challenge the state has is that there is a low level of awareness among the citizens.
He urged the people of the state to always report any suspected case of Lassa fever in the state, adding that early discovery and treatment could help patients recover.
Meanwhile, Nigeria has recorded another 34 new cases of Coronavirus, with the total figures jumping to 407.
According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 18 of the 34 cases were recorded in Lagos.
Twelve cases were also recorded in Kano, two in Katsina, one in Delta and one in Niger.
“Thirty-four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 18 in Lagos, 12 in Kano, 2 in Katsina, 1 in Delta and 1 in Niger.
“As at 11:20pm April 15, there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths,” NCDC said on its twitter handle.
By Wednesday, the NCDC said that 34 new cases of #COVID19 have were recorded across the country.
According to NCDC, Lagos had 18 cases, Kano 12, Katsina 2, Delta and Niger 1 each.
As at 11:20 pm 15th April there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths#TakeResponsibility
As at 11:20 pm 15th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT
Till date, Lagos has recorded 232 cases; FCT – 58; Osun – 20; Kano – 16; Edo – 15; Oyo – 11; Ogun – 9; Katsina – 7; Bauchi – 6; Kaduna – 6; Akwa Ibom – 6; Kwara – 4; Delta – 4; Ondo – 3; Enugu – 2; Ekiti – 2; Rivers – 2; Niger – 2; and Benue and Anambra – 1 each.
Lagos has continued to record huge figures.
The state recorded 25 new cases on Tuesday and recorded another 18 cases on Wednesday.
The state has discharged 85 Coronavirus patients so far after it discharged 16 patients who survived the virus on Wednesday.
In the same vein, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed that it has carried out about 7,000 tests for Coronavirus till date.
The Director-General of the NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, who made this known, yesterday, in Abuja, at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, said that henceforth, it will release to the public the numbers of tests done weekly.
According to him, “With respect to the number of persons that have been tested, so far, we are just around 7,000 but we want to release the numbers and potentially even give a breakdown of what we tested in every lab within the network. We have agreed every Friday by 6pm to announce the number of tests for that week.”
Speaking in an interview on a cable TV, yesterday, the NCDC boss explained that it is doing all within its capacity to increase testing capacity, while urging private facilities to come on board and be added to their network of laboratories, provided they meet its criteria.
He said: “We have been hearing a lot of people say we should test more and sincerely we want to, but unfortunately we have to work with what we have. Every day, we are testing more. We have intensified efforts Lagos and Abuja.
“We are also converting the GeneXpert for Tuberculosis and HIV for Covid-19 testing. The equipment are ready, but there’s been a global bottleneck on reagents. So, we have been working very hard with our partners to unblock that.
“As soon as we have our hands on it, we will include it in our testing processes. These are not issues that money can solve; it is a global shortage of reagents. As soon as we get these in, we will be able to scale radically our testing capabilities.
“With regards to the use of tests kits, a lot of antigen, antibodies testing don’t work. Many countries haven’t started, reason being that you need to have a test that you know works. So, until we get there, we are stuck with this PCR testing. We are now going to move to some high throughput mechanisms.”
Concerning carrying along universities in the drive to add to the body of research on Covid-19, Ihekweazu said: “Universities don’t need to be carried along because this is their core mandate. Nobody should wait to be carried along in this work; everybody should come forward and bring out their ideas.
“The primary institute at the Federal level is the Nigerian Institute for Medical Research in Lagos. You will see their works around sequencing. They have been very proactive around this. They will be leading on the federal side for research, but that is the core mandate for universities.”
In his remarks, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, during the PTF briefing said: “The national testing capacity has been increased to 3,000 per day in 13 molecular laboratories nationwide activated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The target this week is to significantly increase the national testing capacity further; two more laboratories are scheduled to come online in Borno and Sokoto states.
“States have been supplied sample collection kits and are encouraged to develop innovative methods to improve testing capacity such as engaging the private sector to outsource and diversify sample collection sites and improve logistic support.
“This next phase of our strategy, due to the available evidence of community transmission in Nigeria, now focuses on the community. There will be more community testing and social mobilisation at the grassroots to ensure physical distancing and advisories on the use of masks or improvised face coverings like handkerchiefs or scarves over the mouth and nose, to reduce risk of transmission.
“I shall use this opportunity to again strongly advise health professionals against private or secret management of people who have Covid-19 outside of accredited health facilities. We cannot afford avoidable morbidity and mortality.
“Private facilities must obtain accreditation to treat this highly infectious disease. Practitioners engaging in unauthorised treatment of Covid-19, run the risk of being shut down for decontamination,” he added.
COVID-19 Lockdown: Security Agents Kill 18 In Two Weeks -NHRC …As Protest Rocks Delta Over Extension Of Lockdown
Nigerian security agents enforcing the Coronavirus lockdown in Nigeria have killed more citizens in the last two weeks than the deadly virus, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has said.
The commission said in a report that while the disease has so far killed 11 persons in Nigeria, according to data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), security operatives have caused the death of 18 people.
In the report signed by its Executive Secretary, Tony Ojukwu, and made public, yesterday, the commission assessed the incidents of violation of human rights over the last two weeks.
“There were eight documented incidents of extra-judicial killing leading to 18 deaths,” it said.
“Out of this number, 12 deaths were recorded in Kaduna State. Abia State also recorded two deaths arising from two incidents; while Delta, Niger, Ebonyi and Katsina states recorded one death each.
“Whereas COVID-19 has led to the death of about 11 patients to date, law enforcement agents have extra-judicially executed 18 persons to enforce the regulations.”
The report described the action of the security agents as a total disregard for rules of engagement in dealing with the civil population.
Of the 18 deaths, the Nigeria Correctional Service was responsible for eight deaths while the police were responsible for seven deaths.
The Nigerian Army, on the other hand, was responsible for two deaths while the Ebonyi State Task Force on COVID-19, Afikpo South LGA, was responsible for one death.
The police, according to the report, were responsible for 90 per cent of the total cases of violation as Lagos had the highest recorded cases with 28 incidents out of 105 complaints of human rights violation received and documented by the commission nationwide.
It would be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari, last Monday, extended the lockdown imposed on Lagos, Ogun and Abuja by another 14 days.
He said the extension was to further check the spread of COVID-19 which had infected 323 people in Nigeria and caused 10 deaths at the time of his address.
The president appealed to Nigerians to obey the directive and others by different state governments.
“This is not a joke. It is a matter of life and death,” he had said.
Meanwhile, thousands of residents, in Sapele,Delta State, yesterday, grounded the timber town to a halt, when they took to the streets of the town, in protest, demanding an end to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa’s extension of lockdown in the state.
The governor had made a broadcast to residents of the state, Tuesday morning announcing the extension of the 14-day Lockdown which began on April 1, for another two weeks and imposing a dusk to dawn curfew.
This morning in defiance of the order, women in their hundreds took their protest to the streets of the town, as early as 7:30am demanding an end to the lockdown.
Chanting “we no go gree o, we no go gree” by some of the women, others chanted “freedom, freedom” the women in their thousands were joined by other residents of the town including artisans, tricycle motorcycle riders, and others
“We prefer to come outside and die than to be locked indoor, we have stayed inside for two weeks we can’t go to the market, we can’t go anywhere, we are hungry, we will not accept this” Madam Tina Akpometiro told Vanguard.
Another woman who introduced herself as Mrs Oke James told Vanguard, they were tired of staying at home,
“we are hungry and we don’t want food, let us go out and fend for ourselves. We want to go back to our normal lives, we are tired of sitting at home”
A Keke rider who called himself Jonah Ameh said “though the step.was the right thing, they were tired of not being able to fend for their family and want an end to the lockdown”
Others, who spoke were Sapele-Okpe Community leader Dr. Vincent Ekariko, and Mr Aderopo Peters, a doctor, who demanded immediate release of food items, saying Deltans are hungry.
”If you say people should stay at home, tell me, what will they eat, while the leaders stock their home with foodstuff, no water, no electricity, no food for the poor ones, what do you want them to do? They should stay at home and die? “ Dr Ekariko ask.
The Sapele local government chairman, Hon Eugene Inoaghan, who tried to pacify the crowd with loads of security men was openly rebuffed, with the crowd chanting “we want freedom, we want freedom” however there was pandemonium when the chairman left, with the crowd openly confronting security men with stones, an action that led to burning of tyres and wood.
