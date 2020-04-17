Diri Mourns Bayelsa Politician’s Death

The members of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), after their fifth meeting via Teleconference to discuss ways of tackling the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19), have agreed to set up centres to support health workers in their states.

In a communique signed by Chairman of the NGF and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, the governors said infection prevention and control committees will be set up in the states to support the role of health workers who are at the frontline of the pandemic.

The governors indicated that they are working to improve their logistical and operational efficiency for sample collection and care.

“Most states have established Covid-19 hotlines and will ensure that emergency services are integrated into the operations of their Task Force on Covid-19,” the forum’s communique read.

Following a briefing from the Nigerian Private Sector Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID) led by Aliko Dangote and Herbert Nwigwe and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele, on the delivery of healthcare equipment and distribution of palliatives to the most vulnerable persons across states, the governors commended the group for their commitment and collaboration on the Covid-19 response.

They said they recognised the importance of ensuring the continued existence of businesses during the lockdown and will take necessary measures to support them.

The members commended the Presidential Task Force and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for ramping up the country’s testing and contact tracing capacity during the 2-week period of the lockdown in many parts of the country and called for greater collaboration with states who are the primary stakeholders of the Covid-19 response.

