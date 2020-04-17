Politics
Dayo To Kashamu: Embrace Reconciliation Or Forget Ogun PDP
The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Engr. Bayo Dayo has said that the former Senator representing Ogun East, Buruji Kashamu should either flow with the wind of reconciliation blowing across the party in the state or be left in the cold.
Engr. Dayo told journalists in Abeokuta yesterday that Sen. Buruji Kashamu should know that the era of acting as the ‘sole proprietor’ or ‘defacto owner’ of Ogun PDP has gone for good.
He said they were already charting a new course of action where “the party will be owned and controlled by the people and not just an individual.”
Engr Dayo who was reacting to reports of his suspension as the Chairman of the party in the state by some members of the state executive said “these people were only doing paid job for their master, Sen. Buruji Kashamu”.
He described his purported removal as the height of illegality, null and void.
Engr. Dayo said that as the party Chairman, he was a member of National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, adding that no organ of the party except the national leadership can discipline him.
The Ijebu Igbo born politician said that he remained Ogun PDP Chairman, disclosing that he was being attacked by Sen. Buruji’s loyalists because the Senator had told him to back off from his ongoing reconciliation with Ladi Adebutu group in a bid to unite Ogun PDP and end the ten-year-old needless crisis in the state.
According to him: “what actually happened was that I wrote a letter to the lawyer representing the party debriefing him, I told him that we will no longer need his service because the other group under Hon Ladi Adebutu had reached out to us for reconciliation and the negotiations is ongoing.
Politics
Bayelsa, Kogi Polls: Court Dismisses APP’s Appeal Against INEC
The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal yesterday dismissed the appeal brought by the Action Peoples Party (APP) against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the exclusion of it’s candidates from participating in the 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa and Kogi States.
The appeal was dismissed just after the Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri, his deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo and the Peoples Democratic Party had asked to be joined in the appeal as respondents.
Also yesterday the Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello and his political platform, the All Progressive Congress (APC), had equally approached the court to be joined as respondents in the appeal.
However, when the matter was called up, counsel to the appellant, Obed Agu drew the attention of the court to a motion of withdrawal of the appeal filed on April 14.
Agu told the court that his client was desirous of withdrawing the appeal in accordance with order 11 Rule 1 of the Court of Appeal rules 2015.
His application was not opposed to by counsel to INEC, Alhassan Umar (SAN) and those representing parties seeking to be joined in the appeal.
Umar however asked the court for N3m cost against the appellant.
Other counsels representing parties seeking to be joined in the matter did not oppose the motion for withdrawal of the appeal but demanded that it be dismissed.
Delivering it’s ruling, a three-man panel of the court led by the acting President, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem dismissed the appeal in line with order 11 Rule 5 of the Court of Appeal rules.
The court however refused to award cost against the appellant on the ground that the only respondent on record, the INEC, did not file it’s response to the appeal.
Justice Mensem who delivered the unanimous ruling said the preliminary objection filed by INEC against the appeal cannot stand on its own without a respondents brief.
The appeal marked CA/ABJ/CV/218/2020 is challenging the judgment of Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court delivered on February 21st, wherein she held that INEC was right to have excluded candidates of the party (APP) in the governorship election in Kogi and Bayelsa states in 2019.
Politics
SIP: Coalition Faults N’ Assembly Leadership
Save the Poor Coalition, has faulted the position of the leadership of the National Assembly and some members who dubbed the implementation of the Social Investment Programme of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, non-inclusive.
National coordinator of the coalition, Emeka Enechi and its secretary, Adamu Maikasuwa, in a statement made available to newsmen, said the minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk had already initiated steps to improve on the National Social Register of Poor and Vulnerable Households.
Enechi said rather than fault the minister’s efforts, members of the National Assembly should support her in meeting the yearnings of Nigerians.
The statement read: “Whereas, we are in league with the plethora of criticisms emanating from various quarters, especially that of distinguished and eminent members of the National Assembly, as per the, and by extension the COVID 19 palliatives, however, after observing the comments and steps taken so far by the honourable minister, we take solace in the truism that she has noted all the salient points raised.
“We disagree with the opinion of distinguished Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume that ‘the distribution of cash transfer register in states was a fabrication and was full of fraud. The ministry lacks the capacity and structure to carry out the assignment.’
“The distribution of cash transfer register is neither a fabrication nor a fraud; albeit as stated earlier, Hajia Farouk did not mince words in talking of challenges in addressing and making comprehensive the National Social Register.
Politics
COVID-19: Ex- Rep Tasks Governors On Home-Grown Treatment
Former member of the National Assembly, Bimbo Daramola has expressed concern over the aloofness of the authorities in Nigeria to possible home grown treatment for Coronavirus.
Daramola, who is also the convener of OneUnitedAfrica crusade hinted that the idea, if encouraged and given necessary support, could be a door to great opportunities.
Reviewing the current situation, as it concerns COVID-19, Daramola warned that the greatest tragedy would be a re- occurrence of the global pandemic in human history.
He admonished that the current situation was capable of giving Nigeria a New Medical System that will cut down illness related mortality and medical tourism by about 70 percent.
Daramola, who represented Oye/Ikole- Ekiti Federal Constituency between 2011-2014 also cautioned the Federal Government against giving out loans of any kind either to individuals or corporate organisations in the middle of the global health challenge as such could end up being palliatives.
He said, “We need the will to want to do right,to buy good medical equipment,in good quantities, at right prices and motivate the personnel that will be committed to make the system work and deliver.”
