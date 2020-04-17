COVID-19: Rivers Palliative C’ttee Debunks Alleged Hijack Of Foodstuffs …Urges Journalists To Be Objective In Reportage …As Police Investigate Alleged Extortion Of Food Truck Drivers

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), yesterday, revealed that between January, 2020 and now 963 cases of Lassa fever have been confirmed in the country.

The NCDC added that within the period, the deadly Lassa fever has struck dead 188 Nigerians.

“Since the onset of the Lassa fever outbreak this year, 963 confirmed cases and 188 deaths have been recorded.

“A National Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) was activated to coordinate all response activities.

“We’ve not dropping the ball regardless of #COVID19Nigeria,” it said.

“Health care workers are advised to have a high index of suspicion and adhere to standard precaution always,” the body said.

It would be recalled that Lassa fever was first discovered about 50 years ago in Nigeria and is endemic in the country.

In Bauchi, no fewer than 19 persons have died this year following the resurgence of Lassa fever in the State.

The state Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela, disclosed this at a press conference held, yesterday, at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Bauchi.

He said no fewer than 48 persons were under watch and undergoing treatment for the deadly disease in the state.

He said, “It is not as if we have gotten rid of Lassa fever completely in the state; No, we have not.

“And so far as at week 14 of our campaign, the total number of death to Lassa fever is 19 and we don’t have any new case so far.

“And we are following up contacts of about 48 persons and those 48 have been confirmed and are under medication and they are recovering fast.”

The deputy governor, who is also the chairman, Bauchi State Task Force Committee on Covid-19 and Lassa fever, stated that the biggest challenge the state has is that there is a low level of awareness among the citizens.

He urged the people of the state to always report any suspected case of Lassa fever in the state, adding that early discovery and treatment could help patients recover.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has recorded another 34 new cases of Coronavirus, with the total figures jumping to 407.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), 18 of the 34 cases were recorded in Lagos.

Twelve cases were also recorded in Kano, two in Katsina, one in Delta and one in Niger.

“Thirty-four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported as follows: 18 in Lagos, 12 in Kano, 2 in Katsina, 1 in Delta and 1 in Niger.

“As at 11:20pm April 15, there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths,” NCDC said on its twitter handle.

As at 11:20 pm 15th April there are 407 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 128 have been discharged with 12 deaths#TakeResponsibility

Till date, Lagos has recorded 232 cases; FCT – 58; Osun – 20; Kano – 16; Edo – 15; Oyo – 11; Ogun – 9; Katsina – 7; Bauchi – 6; Kaduna – 6; Akwa Ibom – 6; Kwara – 4; Delta – 4; Ondo – 3; Enugu – 2; Ekiti – 2; Rivers – 2; Niger – 2; and Benue and Anambra – 1 each.

Lagos has continued to record huge figures.

The state recorded 25 new cases on Tuesday and recorded another 18 cases on Wednesday.

The state has discharged 85 Coronavirus patients so far after it discharged 16 patients who survived the virus on Wednesday.

In the same vein, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) disclosed that it has carried out about 7,000 tests for Coronavirus till date.

The Director-General of the NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, who made this known, yesterday, in Abuja, at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Covid-19, said that henceforth, it will release to the public the numbers of tests done weekly.

According to him, “With respect to the number of persons that have been tested, so far, we are just around 7,000 but we want to release the numbers and potentially even give a breakdown of what we tested in every lab within the network. We have agreed every Friday by 6pm to announce the number of tests for that week.”

Speaking in an interview on a cable TV, yesterday, the NCDC boss explained that it is doing all within its capacity to increase testing capacity, while urging private facilities to come on board and be added to their network of laboratories, provided they meet its criteria.

He said: “We have been hearing a lot of people say we should test more and sincerely we want to, but unfortunately we have to work with what we have. Every day, we are testing more. We have intensified efforts Lagos and Abuja.

“We are also converting the GeneXpert for Tuberculosis and HIV for Covid-19 testing. The equipment are ready, but there’s been a global bottleneck on reagents. So, we have been working very hard with our partners to unblock that.

“As soon as we have our hands on it, we will include it in our testing processes. These are not issues that money can solve; it is a global shortage of reagents. As soon as we get these in, we will be able to scale radically our testing capabilities.

“With regards to the use of tests kits, a lot of antigen, antibodies testing don’t work. Many countries haven’t started, reason being that you need to have a test that you know works. So, until we get there, we are stuck with this PCR testing. We are now going to move to some high throughput mechanisms.”

Concerning carrying along universities in the drive to add to the body of research on Covid-19, Ihekweazu said: “Universities don’t need to be carried along because this is their core mandate. Nobody should wait to be carried along in this work; everybody should come forward and bring out their ideas.

“The primary institute at the Federal level is the Nigerian Institute for Medical Research in Lagos. You will see their works around sequencing. They have been very proactive around this. They will be leading on the federal side for research, but that is the core mandate for universities.”

In his remarks, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, during the PTF briefing said: “The national testing capacity has been increased to 3,000 per day in 13 molecular laboratories nationwide activated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The target this week is to significantly increase the national testing capacity further; two more laboratories are scheduled to come online in Borno and Sokoto states.

“States have been supplied sample collection kits and are encouraged to develop innovative methods to improve testing capacity such as engaging the private sector to outsource and diversify sample collection sites and improve logistic support.

“This next phase of our strategy, due to the available evidence of community transmission in Nigeria, now focuses on the community. There will be more community testing and social mobilisation at the grassroots to ensure physical distancing and advisories on the use of masks or improvised face coverings like handkerchiefs or scarves over the mouth and nose, to reduce risk of transmission.

“I shall use this opportunity to again strongly advise health professionals against private or secret management of people who have Covid-19 outside of accredited health facilities. We cannot afford avoidable morbidity and mortality.

“Private facilities must obtain accreditation to treat this highly infectious disease. Practitioners engaging in unauthorised treatment of Covid-19, run the risk of being shut down for decontamination,” he added.