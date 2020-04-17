Niger Delta
Bayelsa CJ Pardons Eight Awaiting Trial Inmates, Donates Palliatives
Chief Judge of Bayelsa, Justice Kate Abiri, has granted pardon to eight Awaiting Trial Inmates (ATI).
The Tide correspondent reports that Abiri pardoned the inmates while performing Jail Delivery Exercise yesterday, to decongest the correctional centre amidst the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.
Five of the inmates were released immediately, while three others were granted bail at Nigerian Correctional Service, Yenagoa, the state capital.
The chief judge also donated food items and toiletries to inmates as palliatives in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.
She said: “We were here, precisely in October 25, 2017. The purpose of the Jail Delivery is to decongest the prisons.
“Prisons get congested through the years; it is regular visits to the prisons that will help in the need to decongest.
“It is discovered that some persons (inmates), who are awaiting trial ought not to remain in custody where matters for which they are charged are not murder cases or armed robbery.
“However, if they are, where it is discovered that the prosecution of the cases are moving at slow pace or not heard at all for one reason or the other, bail can be granted.
“Today’s exercise will be looking at such cases as well. There are also those who were granted bail by the courts but could not perfect their bail conditions. Bail of such inmates can be reviewed.
“Some who have stayed almost the period they could have served if convicted, may be released.
“Any inmate so released is advised to turn a new leaf and become useful to themselves and the society at large,” she said.
Abiri said this year’s jail delivery exercise was also necessitated by the prevailing circumstances of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
“As a result, there is a very urgent need to decongest the prisons as much as possible to forestall any eventuality, which we don’t pray for,” she said.
Abiri, said the Criminal Justice (Release from Custody) Special Provisions Act Cap C40 Laws of Bayelsa, empowered the State Chief Judge to release under certain circumstances, persons detained in prison in the state.
In his address, Deputy Controller of Corrections, in charge Yenagoa Custodial Centre, MrAmayo West, commended the chief judge for the visit.
He said the inmates were in high spirit, knowing that she was a humane and kind mother to all.
“Sincerely, since my assumption of duty here, my inmates have been calm. They are behaving well, and therefore, need your assistance of having legitimate freedom.
Niger Delta
PH, Obio/Akpor Residents Confirm Receiving COVID-19 Palliatives
Some residents of Rumuoji and Mgbuoshimini communities in Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas of Rivers State, have confirmed receiving foodstuffs as palliatives from the state government.
Speaking to newsmen, in Port Harcourt, a beneficiary, Miss Ada Gasper, said that she received the foodstuffs at the popular Ojukwu Field in Rumuoji community.
She thanked the Rivers State Government for distributing food items to curb the effects of markets lockdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic but urged the coordinators to be transparent.
Another recipient, Chima Amadi confirmed receiving his gift.
“Yes, as end recipients, we thank Governor Nyesom Wike for the provision of palliatives. “The food items made available as palliatives ought to be for the lowest of the low but the coordinators, I think have diverted or kept for themselves a greater percentage of the items,” he alleged.
In Mgbuoshimini community, Obio/Akpor LGA, another recipient, Ikechi Nsirim, said that he gave the foodstuffs he received to a neighbour because he was better of.
“I think the coordinators didn’t properly identify targets that need the palliatives, and they are also protecting their interest, so the items are small,” he said.
Meanwhile, a group of friends, Port Harcourt City Old Boys with the code name, “One Love” also distributed food items to over 1,000 families in Port Harcourt.
A member of the group, Mr Blessing Wikina, said that they came together as individuals and contributed to help “the lowest of the low.”
Wikina disclosed that their initial target was to reach 700 families but they were inundated, with the number met, they deployed more items and reached almost 1000 families.
“We focused on food items and reached out to the lowest of the low at Egede, Nanka, Elechi Beach and Eagle Island Waterfronts in Diobu and Rex Lawson area of Port Harcourt.
“We are over one hundred so we divided ourselves into groups, and we were assisted by volunteers to reach out,” he said.
Wikina disclosed that the food items distributed to each family were one carton of indomie, a bottle of oil and one custard rubber of garri, rice and beans respectively.
Niger Delta
COVID-19: Edo To Clampdown On Defaulting Commercial Drivers
Edo State Government will start arresting commercial drivers that violate the directive of the government on the number of passengers to be carried to curtail the spread of the Coronavirus disease in the state.
The Coordinator of the state Public Works Volunteer Scheme (PUWOV), Mr Mukhtar Osagie,disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Benin, yesterday.
He said the enforcement would begin at the weekend and would be carried out across the state.
Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo had in a statewide broadcast to curtail the spread of COVID-19, said that commercial drivers would not be allowed to carry their usual number of passengers.
Specifically, the government directed that buses that used to carry 10 passengers would only be allowed to carry five.
Those with carrying capacity of 15 passengers would carry seven while taxis that usually carry six would be allowed to carry three passengers at a time.
The governor also pronounced that anybody going outside must wear a face mask.
The Tide reports that since the directive was handed down by the government about a fortnight ago, many commercial drivers had not adhered to it.
The PUWOV boss bemoaned the refusal to obey the directive.
According to him, now is the time to enforce, to stop the spread of the respiratory disease that had killed thousands of people across the globe.
Osagie said to that effect, any driver that contravened the directive of the government, would be arrested and arraigned immediately before the mobile court that had been set up across the state.
He said beyond the arrest of drivers, government would also begin to arrest and prosecute those who disobeyed the directive on the use of face masks.
According to him, at the weekend, we are going full-blown on this directive but at the moment, we are still carrying out sensitisation on the directive.
Niger Delta
Police Nab Robbery Suspect On Wanted List In Delta
The Delta State Police Command has arrested a notorious armed robbery suspect, Iwebunor Onyebuolise, over the killing of a drug dealer in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state.
The command’s spokesperson, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the arrest to newsmen yesterday in Asaba, said the suspect had been on the wanted list of the command.
“The suspect, IwebunorOnyebuolise, along with his gang, reportedly waylaid the victim on the road and killed him after robbing him.
“However, the command has arrested the criminals, including Onyebuolise, also known as ‘Ukwa,’ and they are undergoing interrogation.
“The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Asaba,” she said.
The Tide gathered from a reliable community source that Onyebuolise shot the victim along the Ejeme-Aniogor-Adonte road also in the local government area.
“After executing his mission, ‘Ukwa,’ made away with the bag of Indian hemp belonging to the victim.
“After the shooting, he fled with the bag of weed, leaving the victim to die; but the victim did not give up the ghost until passers-by arrived the scene of the crime.
“The victim identified his assailants and mentioned his name before he eventually gave up the ghost,” the source said.
