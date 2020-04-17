Bandits Kidnap Three Nursing Mothers In Kaduna

Armed bandits have kidnapped three nursing mothers in Karaukarau village, Giwa Local government area of Kaduna State.

A source from the village, Malam Sani Bakali said that the heavily armed bandits had earlier picked 13 women, were challenged and repelled by the villagers.

Bakali explained that, the hoodlums stormed the village on Tuesday afternoon during a wedding ceremony, to kidnap the victims.

According to him, ‘You know the curfew imposed as a result of the Coronavirus had not been easy for the bandits as they now have short supplies of food. The hoodlums now attack wedding venues and gatherings.

“So, on Tuesday, there was a wedding in our village and the hoodlums stormed the venue and took 13 women.”

He disclosed that, when the villagers heard of it, they mobilised and confronted the bandits, “as a result of that, 10 women were rescued, while three nursing mothers were abducted.

As at the time of filing this report, the three women are still under captivity.

According to Bakali, they have reported the attack to the Divisional Police Headquarters in Giwa Local Government.

However, when contacted, the Kaduna Police Command’s PPRO, ASP Mohammed Jalige said, he was yet to be briefed about the incident.

Meanwhile, Boko Haram insurgents last Wednesday evening launched an attack on the Army Special Super Camp at Ngamdu, a border town between Borno and Yobe where the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai relocated to launch a final onslaught on the terrorists.

The daring attack by the insurgents is coming barely 72 hours after Buratai sent a damning message to defeat the insurgents within a very short.

The Chief of Army Staff, at the 2020 Special Easter celebration with the troops at the camp, promised to stay with them until the insurgents are “substantially degraded”.

But the insurgents tested their confidence by launching the attack on the camp even as Buratai and his officers are apparently mapping out strategies on how to deal final blows on the terrorists.

Sources at the camp, who are not authorised to speak with the press, revealed that the insurgents came in motor gun trucks from the south-western side and opened fire.

Other sources revealed that mortar guns where launched in the camp but no fatality was recorded.

Some of the troops were said to have sustained minor injuries.

It was gathered that Buratai ordered the troops to chase the ranting insurgents, and warned them to focus on a bigger target.

“The Chief of Army Staff told the soldiers to see what happened as a distraction from the main operation that they are going to carry. But we defended ourselves very well by repelling them,” the source said.

Another source revealed that the insurgents could have been angered by an earlier advance operation that the troops carried out on Tuesday.

“We suspect it was the advance operation that we carried out yesterday that got them angry and they decided to come to attack us.

“You know we killed some of their men in the operation and captured others alive so they were angry,” he informed.

The Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, could not immediately reply messages sent to him, but assured that he would respond later.