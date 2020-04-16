Editorial
Security Personnel And Rights Of Nigerians
Following the confirmation by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) of the index case of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Nigeria on February 27, 2020, the federal and some state governments, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration, intensified efforts to contain the spread of the virus with the implementation of NCDC Guidelines on personal hygiene and social distancing.
However, because of rising cases of the virus from March till date, President Muhammadu Buhari announced total lockdown of FCT, Lagos and Ogun States to give seal to the affected governments’ initial tough restriction of movements and public gatherings. In the same token, other state governments have issued ban on public gatherings, closed their borders, schools, markets, and other public places, including imposition of curfew in some cases, and enforcement of subsisting NCDC Guidelines to curb the spread of the pandemic.
To ensure compliance with the directives, security personnel, including the military and paramilitary operatives were drafted to enforce the law. But the security personnel’s law enforcement strategy has sparked outrage and condemnation from millions of Nigerians, who have complained about the application of brute force, crass human rights abuses and brazen show of impunity and unmitigated lack of discipline against unarmed civilians across states.
In his reaction, the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, appealed to law enforcement agencies to avoid any act of torture, cruelty, inhuman and other degrading treatments against the citizens as they enforce compliance to the federal and state governments’ directives to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the country.
He drew attention to Article 2 of the Convention Against Torture and other Cruel Inhuman or Degrading or Punishment which explicitly states that “each state party shall take effective, administrative, judicial or other measures to prevent acts of torture in any territory under its jurisdiction… No exceptional circumstances whatsoever, whether a state of war, a threat of war, international political instability or any other public emergency, may be invoked as a justification of torture. It is imperative to note that an order from a superior officer or public authority cannot provide an alibi for any security personnel to perpetuate acts of torture or cruel treatment against innocent citizens.”
Similarly, the Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, tasked Nigerian authorities to adopt a rights respecting approach and give clear instructions to security agencies not to abuse their powers as the nation tightens its effort to tame the COVID-19 pandemic, which compelled the authorities to impose lockdown and inter-state movement restrictions.
“While acknowledging the size of the challenge and efforts made by authorities to fight COVID-19 across Nigeria, we are also concerned by reports and videos circulating on social media showing violations of human rights, that include beatings by law enforcement agencies tasked with ensuring compliance with the lockdown,” she said.
The AI added, “As the nation observes the lockdown, the rights of citizens must be respected and protected, including the right to health care, security, and access to sufficient food and water. The lockdown must have a human face; enabling people to have access to vital needs and relief for those who can no longer earn a living since the majority of Nigerians are daily earners and live below poverty line. The national response to COVID-19 must be inclusive to ensure that prisoners, internally displaced persons and other marginalized and vulnerable communities are not left out at any stages of the fight against the virus”.
The Tide shares these concerns, and joins millions of Nigerians, civil society and rights groups who feel similar sentiments to challenge authorities of the various security agencies and the military to ensure that their personnel deployed to manage the situation play by the rules, and ensure that innocent civilians are not unnecessarily assaulted, humiliated or embarrassed while struggling to manage their lives in this difficult time. The sentiments are borne out of the desire to ensure that the nation’s democracy is nurtured to maturity as one of the strongest in the world.
We agree with the response of Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, that, “All police officers deployed for the enforcement of these restriction orders must be professional, humane and tactful, and must show utmost respect to the citizenry”.
While we affirm the measures taken by the federal and state governments to tame this contagious disease as well as the efforts of various health workers who have exhibited professional and patriotic zeal to contain the pathogene and ensure the safety of all Nigerians, we believe that security personnel deployed to enforce the restrictive social distancing measures must be tactful. These measures are in the interest of the public and, therefore, should not in any way be abused by those charged with the responsibility of enforcing them. Civilians too must respect uniform personnel deployed to enforce the law, and always obey extant government directives in order not to be found wanting.
This is why we appeal to law enforcement agencies across the country to ensure that they carry out their lawful duties in this regard without unduly violating the rights of Nigerians. In particular, any act of torture, cruelty, inhuman and other degrading treatments should not be employed in enforcing compliance. We, therefore, caution security agencies to be courteous and ensure they do not unleash punishment that will further inflict pains on the already traumatised members of the public. Respect for other people’s rights must be paramount, irrespective of the circumstances. And intimidating innocent civilians with guns procured with taxpayers’ money must not be tolerated anymore. That is our stand!
Editorial
Fuel Subsidy Removal
While most Nigerians, especially watchers of the downstream sector of the hydro-carbon industry of the nation’s economy, are still pondering on the proclamation of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) over the sudden removal of subsidy on the pump price of petrol, others, particularly the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had described President Muhammadu Buhari’s subsidy regime as a monumental fraud and unpardonable sin against the Nigerian state.
NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Mr Mele Kyari, penultimate week announced that the era of subsidising petrol price was over for good.
“As at today, subsidy under recovery is zero. Going forward, there’ll be no resort to either subsidy or under-recovery of any nature. NNPC will just be another player in the market place. We’ll be there for the country to sustain security of supply at the cost of the market”, Kyari declared on the official twitter handle of the NNPC.
Obviously, the NNPC’s position is quite understandable. First, the reduction of petrol pump price from N145 to N125 and later to N123.50 (though yet to be fully implemented by marketers) may have been prompted by slump in crude oil price in the international market, occasioned by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the globe.
Leveraging on the low crude oil price, the NNPC boss further explained that before exiting its subsidy regime, the Federal Government had very good understanding with strategic partners: governors, marketers, depot owners, PTD, among others, as, according to him, “there were no issues or grey areas whatsoever”.
As expected, Nigerians, civil rights groups, organised labour, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) among others reacted sharply to the sudden removal of subsidy by the APC-led Federal Government.
The PDP in a statement described fuel subsidy regime under President Buhari as a monumental fraud and unpardonable scam against Nigerians.
While declaring the subsidy removal as dramatic, PDP’s spokesman, Kola Ologbondoyan, admonished the APC-led administration to “stop lying to Nigerians and tell them the truth of trillions of Naira claimed to have been paid as subsidy but cornered by APC leaders for campaigns and to oil their ego”. He urged the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, to muster the coverage to open up.
Infact, the PDP may not have acted in isolation as many other well-meaning Nigerians had called for forensic auditing of trillions of Naira that had been siphoned through the subsidy regime in the last one decade or so.
Though the main opposition party may have fingered the APC-led administration but the fact remains that there is more to the subsidy regime than meets the eye and only a thorough and independent inquiry could unravel the mystery and sharp practices that had, over the years, characterised the subsidy imbroglio.
We recall that the Senate Committee on Downstream Petroleum Sector told the 8th Assembly that over N11 trillion was paid over six years to oil marketers who connive with well-placed Nigerians to defraud the country under the subsidy regime.
The Tide believes that the controversy surrounding the subsidy regime will be over if conscious efforts are made to revive and rehabilitate the nation’s four refineries located in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna.
It is, indeed, saddening and a national shame that Nigeria, the sixth largest oil producer in the world, still imports petroleum products 60 years after commercial production of crude oil resource. What an irony!
The way forward remains to refine our crude locally for domestic consumption and exporting the excess. The question of subjecting the sale of petroleum products to market forces in a fragile economy such as Nigeria’s is unrealistic and injurious to local consumers as goods and services will always increase if market forces determine prices of products.
It is unthinkable that Nigeria’s four refineries with 450,000 barrels refining capacity have remained dormant over the years while the country spent trillions of Naira in the name of fuel importation and subsidy payment.
The Tide thinks that if the Federal Government does not muster sufficient political will to revive the refineries, the worst that could happen is to either privatise or commercialise them for local consumption.
For us, removal of fuel subsidy is not the best option for Nigerians, rather let our refineries work now or never.
Editorial
Realising Rivers Water Scheme
Responsibility of water supply in Nigeria is shared among the three levels of government. The Federal Government is in charge of water resources management; state governments have the primary responsibility for urban water supply and local governments, together with the communities, are responsible for rural water supply.
Health experts have affirmed the fact that unsafe water has a lot of health implications. Poor water supply is a major route for transmission of typhoid fever, cholera, diarrhea, dysentery, hepatitis A, and other water-borne diseases. Thus, it makes Nigeria, besides Guatemala, Niger, Yemen and Bangladesh, to also contribute majorly to the 40 per cent of the children aged under five mortality in the world due to the consumption of unsafe water. Therefore, the necessity for government at all levels to urgently provide funds for the provision of improved water supplies of better quality and greater convenience to the citizenry cannot be over-emphasised.
According to the gazette of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FMWR, 20.00), all 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory have Water Boards/Corporations or Public Utilities Boards managing their public water supply undertakings.
State governments via regulations, policies and related programmes are encouraged to combat this challenge of providing potable water supply to the residents of their states. Rivers State with capital city – Port Harcourt comprising Port Harcourt City and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas, is not left out; its water board originally started in the late 1940s, half a century later, cannot boast of adequate public water supply services.
Going by the 2006 national census, the population of Rivers State was 5,185,420, while that of Port Harcourt – for the purpose of this, is inclusive of Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas – was 1,382,592. The growth rate of this city is placed at 3.4% per annum, with the city covering 32,781 hectares of the state landmass. Although its water board was established in the late 1940s, almost 60 years after, public water supply remains elusive. This, indeed, had been a huge concern to successive administrations in the state.
Perhaps that inform the reason why uncertified boreholes are a common feature in homes in Port Harcourt, either for primary or complimentary water supply particularly in the state capital and its environs. This suggests less reliance or dependence on the established Rivers State Water Board (RSWB) which was meant to service the populace with sufficient potable water.
Traditionally, the function of Water Utility Management (WUM) is basically to provide water supply services to the urban areas, although over time, many utilities and municipalities have failed to provide these services effectively. Some of the challenges of WUM as analysed by Marin (2009) in four dimensions of performance of water utilities include access, quality of service, operational efficiency and tariff levels.
Against this backdrop, The Tide welcomes the recent pronouncement made by the Rivers State Government that it would spend $328 million dollars to provide water for the densely populated Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas of the state.
Interestingly, the State Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon. Tamunosisi Gogo -Jaja, who made the disclosure while briefing journalists on the sidelines of the 2020 World Water Day said the project which will soon commence, is jointly funded by the World Bank, the African Development Bank and the Rivers State Government, under the Port Harcourt water supply and sanitation project.
According to the state government, the project will coordinate water services providers, engender comprehensive water resource management, reduce water-borne diseases, increase the volume of potable water delivered, and reduce open defecation. The government disclosed that already a letter of no objection has been awarded to the state government by the African Development Bank and explained that the reason for the previous delay of the project was because the state government was determined to observe transparency and international best practices in the award of contracts.
Suffice it to say that clean accessible water for all is an essential part of life, we see it as worrisome that despite sufficient fresh water all around us, poor funding or decayed infrastructure have caused millions of people, mostly children, die from diseases associated with inadequate water supply, sanitation and hygiene in Nigeria.
There is no gainsaying the fact that water scarcity, poor water quality and inadequate sanitation have negatively impacted food security, livelihood choices and educational opportunities for poor families across Nigeria. We, therefore, call on the state government to use this collaboration with the other agencies to set standards for drinking water quality and with its partners implement various technical and financial programmes to ensure drinking water safety in the state capital. These efforts geared towards the provision of potable water to all in the two local government areas will, no doubt, lead to an increased productivity of individuals.
While we commend the lofty efforts of the state government, we also urge the 23 local government areas of the state to tap into the window of opportunity opened in the synergy between the state government and the international agencies to execute water projects in their areas. Though the provision of water supply is capital-intensive, it is a basic necessity for the well-being of the citizenry.
In view of this, the local authorities can individually or collectively venture into water supply through Public-Private Partnership in order to ensure adequate production, distribution and, perhaps, sale of potable water to the people. Above all, the Federal Government should urgently implement fully the provisions of the approved 2000 Nigeria’s National Water Supply and Sanitation Policy to provide the leverage for effective monitoring and management of potable water supply in Nigeria.
Editorial
Caverton: Needless Media Affront Against Wike
On April 7, a Port Harcourt Chief Magistrate Court presided over by D.D Ihua-Maduenyi
remanded in prison custody two Pilots, Samuel Ugorji and Samuel Buhari of Caverton Helicopters for violating the Executive Order issued by the Rivers State Government aimed at checking and combating the spread of Coronavirus in the state. Similarly, 10 passengers on board of the ill-fated flight were also remanded for the same offence.
Few days after, Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika accused Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State of sabotaging efforts of the Federal Government in sourcing for funds especially in this COVID-19 era, when, according to him, budgets were crashing as a result of low crude oil price in the international market.
As if that was not enough , the central government through its agencies and proxies sponsored editorial commentaries in some national newspapers, namely, The Guardian, This Day, among others, casting aspersions on Governor Wike for taking actions against Caverton Helicopters’ two Pilots and passengers on board.
In the newspapers’ opinion, the governor acted beyond his powers as, the dailies concluded that issues relating to aviation and mineral resources such as petroleum are within the purview of the Federal Government as enshrined in the Exclusive List of the 1999 Constitution as amended.
While The Tide will not want to join issues with the Minister and by extension, his cronies as represented in the editorials of The Guardian and ThisDay Newspapers of April 10, 2020, on who exercises authority under the Exclusive List of the Constitution, we, however, make bold to categorically state that Governor Wike swore to an oath to always defend the interest and well being of Rivers people, no matter whose ox is gored and without fear or favour.
Governor Wike’s position, of course, is without prejudice to the provisions of the Constitution and was not by any measure intended to slight the Federal Government, rather, he only wanted due process to be followed in the campaign against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
Unfortunately, nobody cares to know that Caverton Helicopters and Aero Contractors airline flew into Rivers State over 250 oil workers without health professionals in the State subjecting them to test either during departure or arrival, an action that the people and government of Rivers State perceive as inimical to the good health of the people.
We recall that on April 5, 2020, Governor Wike in a broadcast urged the Federal Government to prevail on Caverton and Aero Contractors to act responsibly by ensuring that their personnel undergo screening and profiling by Rivers State health professionals, an advice that was turned down by the central authorities and the oil firms.
In this COVID-19 era, when all tiers of government, international bodies and stakeholders are expected to synergise and collaborate to contain the spread of the pandemic, the sponsored editorials of these tabloids against the Governor is, to say the least, worrisome, most inappropriate, callous and unacceptable to well-meaning Nigerians.
While The Tide is not ignorant of the constitutional responsibilities of the Federal Government, States and local government councils as explicitly spelt out in the 1999 Constitution, we, however, think that in emergency times like this when all hands should be on deck to ensure safety of lives of the citizenry, the Federal Government’s permission to the airlines, should be in tandem with the position of states especially against the backdrop of the prevailing pandemic ravaging the globe, particularly Nigeria.
The issue of Legislative and Exclusive Lists as enshrined in the Constitution should as a matter of fact be secondary when, infact, lives are at stake.
In other words, monetary gains and benefits should be jettisoned when lives are involved as money is for the living, not for the dead.
The truth remains that at no time did Governor Wike or the state government challenge the permit granted to the airlines to fly in workers on essential services, rather, all the state government needed was to ascertain the COVID-19 status of such workers entering the state as they may in the course of their activities interact or mingle with vulnerable citizens of the state.
We, therefore, condemn the blackmail and cheap publicity against the governor by those who want to de-market the state and its people through sponsored editorials and commentaries.
It is on record that the state government on March 30, 2020 announced waivers for different categories of persons on essential services and we know that oil companies that followed due process were so exempted, except perhaps, when such workers broke protocol and refused to be screened by health officials at the entry points.
In a nutshell, Governor Wike acted in defence of Rivers State and in accordance with the Executive Order 01, 2020 pursuant to Sections 2, 4 and 8 of the Quarantine Act Cap Q2 Laws.
Thus, this needless affront against the person of Governor Wike must stop forthwith.
