Business
Lockdown: Hotels Close Shop In Port Harcourt
Some hotels in Port Harcourt have closed shop, following the outbreak of Coronavirus which has resulted in lockdown in Rivers State.
Our correspondents who went round some hotels in Port Harcourt, reported that many hotels were under lock and key.
The outbreak of COVID-19 in the state had resulted in closure of markets, schools, drinking joints, air traffic as well as the state borders by the state government.
Echelon Height Hotel on Elekahia Road, which used to be a beehive of activities was locked with only security men seen manning the entrance.
Many other hotels in the city were also not open for business, while the usual hustle and bustle around them had vanished.
Also, the ever-busy Presidential Hotel, which used to play host to different categories of guests and events was enveloped with unusual calm, as no activity was taking place there.
The Tide also observes that the few hotels, which opened for business, witnessed low patronage, as their bars and swimming pools were without customers.
A Port Harcourt-based economist, Mr Ugochukwu Nyenke said that the outbreak of COVID-19 had been taking its toll on the hotel business in the state capital.
According to him, the closure of borders and the ban on inter-state movement were negative signals to the hospitality industry.
“The implication is that people will not come to the city, while those in the city have remained in their homes. And so, people will hardly need accommodation in any hotel.
“The clubs and bars are places that require close contacts, and this is really not an auspicious time for such businesses to boom,” he said.
Business
Traders Laud Edo Govt For Fumigating Markets
Traders in Benin have lauded the Edo State Government for fumigating markets and other major areas of the state to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Some of the traders, who spoke with The Tide source in Benin, yesterday, however, lamented lack of patronage due to the relocation of some of the markets.
According to them, this is due to the relocation of markets to Imaguero College, Egor Secondary School and Iyoba Girls College, Benin.
Bolanle Aruna-Dele, a trader at Imaguero College said that since the directive, people hardly patronised her again.
“This disease has destroyed so many lives, especially, people living abroad, it is so unfortunate that we are experiencing such pandemic.
“As you can see, our market stalls are far from one another and we are practising social distancing.
“I love my customers and that is why I bought this dispenser, buckets of water and sanitiser to ensure they properly wash and sanitise their hands.
“We, as Nigerians, are lucky that we hardly die from this disease, as one can still recover from the sickness,” she said.
Eki Osawe, a trader at Egor Secondary School, noted that ‘majority of customers and traders do not practise social distancing’.
“Some of the customers and traders do not practise social distancing because they feel safe with the mask while others shun the face mask due to its high price.”
According to her, it will be difficult to avoid this disease if we keep moving around; staying at home is the only way to avoid this virus from spreading.
“As you can see, I am wearing my face mask, trying to protect myself, but some people do not even believe the virus exists,” she said.
Business
80,000 Nigerians Jostle For CBN’s N50bn Intervention Fund
A microfinance bank owned by the Central Bank of Nigeria funded Nigeria Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) has received 80,000 applications from Nigerians seeking to borrow from the N50 billion facility earmarked for Micro and Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) subsector.
The applications are flowing in barely three weeks after the apex bank released guidelines on how to access the loan.
Managing Director, NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, Mr Abubakar Kure, who gave hints on the number of applicants in a media briefing in Abuja on Tuesday said the CBN introduced the N50 billion Targeted Credit Facility as a stimulus package to support households and MSMEs smarting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Based on the CBN guidelines, intending beneficiaries must be households or business concerns with verifiable evidence of livelihood adversely impacted by COVID-19; existing enterprises with verifiable evidence of their businesses being vandalised by the pestilence and enterprises with bankable plans to take advantage of opportunities arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The guidelines further noted that activities covered under the scheme include agricultural value chain activities; hospitality (accommodation and food services); health (pharmaceuticals, medical supplies) and airline service providers.
Others are; manufacturing/value addition; trading and any other income generating activities as may be prescribed by the CBN.
Giving a breakdown of the 80,000 applications, NIRSAL boss revealed that 40,000 applications were from households while 30,000 applications were received from Small and Medium Enterprises.
He said the staff were working remotely to ensure that disbursements commence next week to those who met the criteria set for the fund by the apex bank.
Kure who was accompanied to the media briefing by top officials of the apex bank and NIRSAL said, “We have over 80,000 application out of which 40,000 came from households while 30,000 is from SMEs.
“From next week, genuine applicants will start receiving alert for their loans.
“Our people are working remotely and disbursements will start next week.”
On the controversy surrounding the payment of N10,000 for business plan before the loan could be accessed, Kure said the management of the bank no longer considers having a business plan as mandatory but having a bank statement that shows the volume of business an intending beneficiary undertakes.
Business
COVID-19: FG Begs Banks To Provide Services
The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has appealed to banks in the country to continue to render skeletal services to Nigerians as government battles to flatten the curve of the disease.
National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu made the appeal during the daily media briefing by the task force on Tuesday in Abuja. He explained that the reason for extension of the lockdown announced by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday was to help Nigerians interrupt further spread of the virus in the country.
Aliyu, while responding to a concern raised by journalists that Nigerians were complaining of closure of banks to customers said: “When we implemented the cessation of movement policy two weeks ago, we did make an exemption for banks to be allowed to engage in skeletal services and following that, the financial authorities released additional guidelines to the banks.”We are appealing to the banks to please continue to provide financial services, especially the availability of cash at the ATM and skeletal services within the banking halls. ”What is important for us is for banks to comply with our advice in terms of reducing mass gatherings, having hands disinfectants at the entrance point and monitoring of temperature.
