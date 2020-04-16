Health
COVID-19 Palliatives: Agip, Mgbuoshimini Residents Appeal For Inclusion
Residents of Agip Estate and Mgbuoshimini in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Port Harcourt, have called on the Rivers State Governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike, to extend the palliatives for the COVID-19 to them.
Speaking when the State Rapid Response Team on COVID-19 visited the area, Monday, residents stated that though they have heard that the distribution of the palliatives in Obio/Akpor and PHALGA has ended at the weekend, they have not seen anything.
According to a resident of Road 24, Agip Estate, Rumueme, Alexander Aforkansi, “since last week when we heard that the distribution of Covid-19 palliatives in PHALGA and Obio/Akpor started, we are yet to see anybody come to distribute food items to us.
“We want to use this medium to appeal to the Governor to please extend the gesture to us. We also want to have sanitisers, just as it was distributed in other places”, he said.
When the team visited Eagle Island, the residents were initially apprehensive towards members of the team, and had to be calmed down before sensitisation on the coronavirus could be carried out in the area.
Their grievance, they said, was based on what they called “neglect by the state government in the distribution of the palliatives”.
During the sensitisation of the people of Agip Estate, Mgbuoshimini and Eagle Island, the Rapid Response Team harped on risk communication and adherence to effective preventive measures for the spread of the coronavirus.
Such measures, the team emphasised include regular and appropriate washing of hands with soap, or use of hand sanitisers, observing respiratory hygiene and keeping social distancing.
The sensitisation, which was sponsored by UNICEF in collaboration with Rivers State Ministry of Health and the Rivers State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, afforded residents of the areas to have first-hand knowledge of how to adhere to the three key preventive measures for the coronavirus.
Health
Cooking Oils For Better Health
Among the three major food sources, fat and oil remain key to health. They provide energy, heat and help in hormone production and transmission in the body. Without oil the body will be dry, squeaky without vigour.
Some scientists liken the work of oil and fat as that done by engine oil in a car. The quality of engine oil used in a car determines the efficiency of automobiles in terms of movement, fuel consumption and ability to withstand stress of traffic jam and long journey.
The same goes for the body as well. The oil we use for cooking has positive or negative bearing on our health and well being.
While good fats are key to healthy living, bad fats make the body vulnerable to diseases. Thus, we will focus on those oils that are healthy for us and free from cholesterol to a large extent.
Among the best oils healthy for cooking and for internal use are:
1. Olive Oil: Olive oil is one of the best vegetable oils to promote healthy living. Olive oil protects the heart with its rich polyphenols and essential fatty acids, which the body cannot make but needed for normal brain function and effective transmission of nerve impulses.
Olive Oil lowers cholesterol and prevents hardening of the arteries. It boosts the health of the heart, brain, liver, blood vessels, joints and nerves.
Incorporating Olive oil into your diet with as cooking oil, supplement and as salad dressing is a practical step to protect yourself and your family against many life threatening diseases.
2. Palm Oil: There are a lot of misconception about palm oil over its cholesterol levels. Fortunately, our ancestors who discovered it have used it for aeons of years without any challenge until science began preaching about its contents.
The good news is that palm oil is the best cooking oil. It contains the highest natural source of pro- Vitamin A. It contains 15 times more beta carotene and alpha- carotene and beta- carotenes than carrots and 300 times more than tomatoes.
Palm oil is the best source of super powerful form of Vitamin E known as tocopherol. Red palm oil also has a variety of other nutrients such as Vitamin K, flavonoids, lycopene and some 20 other carotenes.
3. Groundnut Oil: Also known as peanut oil. It’s extracted from peanuts or groundnuts. It is a very good source of monosaturated fats, the type of fat that promotes healthy heart.
Groundnut oil is also a good source of Vitamin E, niacin, folate and manganese. It has a pleasant taste and low saturated fat content. Using peanut oil to cook regularly in moderate amounts lowers the Low- Density Lipoprotein(LDL) cholesterol and triglycerides, and increases the High Density Lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol which protects the heart.
To be continued…
Health
COVID-19 Lockdown: Hoteliers In PH Lose N1bn
Following the lockdown imposed by the Rivers State Government as one of the measures to check the coronavirus infection in the state, the hospitality business has so far lost over one billion Naira due to low patronage.
Chairman, Rivers State Chapter of the Hotel Association, Mr Eugene Nwauzi, who made this known yesterday, said the hospitality business is one of the worst hit from the lockdown.
Speaking during an advocacy visit on him by the Rivers State Rapid Response Team on COVID-19 in the state, Nwauzi said from findings, over 60 per cent of hotels have been closed in the state as a result of the lockdown.
“The hospitality industry is the worst hit. This is because there’s a great loss for hotel managers, we have lost over one billion Naira in the hotels operating in Rivers State.
“Hotels are shut down, bars and guest houses are also shut down, over sixty per cent hotels are shut down because there’s no patronage”, he said.
The hospitality boss explained that in spite of this, the association has taken upon itself the responsibility of ensuring that the industry adheres strictly to preventive measures as recommended by the Rivers State Government.
Earlier in her speech, the leader of the Rivers State Rapid Response Team on COVID-19, Dr Doris Nria, stated that the essence of the visit was to sensitise members of the industry on the effective measures to prevent coronavirus infection amongst members and clients.
According to her, as a group that has to do with Risk Communication and Social Mobilisation, “we have really taken time to draw up different plans of high risk areas where we would go and sensitise people for the purpose of enlightenment.
“Hotel hospitality industry is one specific and peculiar area we need to explore, knowing that they are the people that harbour all the expatriates.
“There are also people that chose to spend days or months out of their homes, and their option is to stay in the hotel.
“If the hotels are not adequately sensitised, somebody can easily lodge and get infected, because infected persons may also lodge in the hotel without knowing that they are infected, and before you know it, they infect others.
“So, we need to educate the hotel association on how to identify and handle issues of COVID-19”, she said.
On his part, the representative of Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) from the National Rapid Response Team, Dr Pius Ononigwe, noted the vulnerability of the hospitality industry to COVID-19 infection, warranting the need to sensitise them.
“We want to ensure that they (hoteliers) understand that the index of suspicion is very high amongst them. Though it has not been linked to any of the hotels, we want to be proactive, go ahead of time”, he said.
At the end of the visit, the leadership of the hospitality industry and the State Rapid Response Team agreed to synergise towards the prevention of COVID-19 infection.
By: Sogbeba Dokubo
Health
COVID-19 Palliatives: Agip, Mgbuoshimini Residents Appeal For Inclusion
Residents of Agip Estate and Mgbuoshimini in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Port Harcourt, have called on the Rivers State Governor, Barr. Nyesom Wike, to extend the palliatives for the COVID-19 to them.
Speaking when the State Rapid Response Team on COVID-19 visited the area, Monday, residents stated that though they have heard that the distribution of the palliatives in Obio/Akpor and PHALGA has ended at the weekend, they have not seen anything.
According to a resident of Road 24, Agip Estate, Rumueme, Alexander Aforkansi, “since last week when we heard that the distribution of Covid-19 palliatives in PHALGA and Obio/Akpor started, we are yet to see anybody come to distribute food items to us.
“We want to use this medium to appeal to the Governor to please extend the gesture to us. We also want to have sanitisers, just as it was distributed in other places”, he said.
When the team visited Eagle Island, the residents were initially apprehensive towards members of the team, and had to be calmed down before sensitisation on the coronavirus could be carried out in the area.
Their grievance, they said, was based on what they called “neglect by the state government in the distribution of the palliatives”.
During the sensitisation of the people of Agip Estate, Mgbuoshimini and Eagle Island, the Rapid Response Team harped on risk communication and adherence to effective preventive measures for the spread of the coronavirus.
Such measures, the team emphasised include regular and appropriate washing of hands with soap, or use of hand sanitisers, observing respiratory hygiene and keeping social distancing.
The sensitisation, which was sponsored by UNICEF in collaboration with Rivers State Ministry of Health and the Rivers State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, afforded residents of the areas to have first-hand knowledge of how to adhere to the three key preventive measures for the coronavirus.
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
FG, States, LGs Record N413.3bn Allocation Shortfall
-
News4 days ago
Lockdown: FG Under Fire Over Delay In N-Power Stipends
-
Featured4 days ago
RSG Clears Air On Arrest Of Caverton Pilots …Accuses FG Of Politicising Efforts To Prevent COVID-19 Spread …As Nsirim Affirms Wike’s Commitment To Care Of Underprivileged
-
Editorial4 days ago
Caverton: Needless Media Affront Against Wike
-
Sports4 days ago
Pogba Hungry To Return To Action
-
Sports4 days ago
Mayweather Wants To Become World’s Best Trainer
-
News4 days ago
Adeboye Predicts End To COVID-19 Pandemic
-
Business4 days ago
82% Of Firms Expect Negative Revenue Growth -ACCA