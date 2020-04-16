Niger Delta
COVID 19: Groups Commence Distribution Of Foodstuffs To Widows
As part of effort to cushion the effect of coronavirus pandemic in the state, the Civil Society Platform and Volunteers of World Health Organization (WHO) Rivers State Chapter have concluded arrangement to commence distribution of free foodstuffs to mainly widows in the state from Saturday, this week to complement state government palliative efforts in helping the widows survive this sit-at home directive.
Making the disclosure while speaking with newsmen recently, the chief consultant of the groups, Amb. Emmanuel Nkweke maintained that this was the right time spirited individuals and corporate bodies should be magnanimous in giving out foodstuffs to their neighbours to eat rather than to celebrate their poverty, or inability to feed their family.
He however, seized the opportunity to commend the effort of some traditional rulers in the state who had shown commitment in sensitizing their people on the need to comply with Rivers State Government’s directive in checkmating the spread of coronavirus pandemic.
“There is no gainsaying the fact that most traditional rulers in the state namely Dr. Lesile Eke, Eze Gbakagbaka of Evo kingdom, Eze Sunny Weli of Elelenwo, HRH Eze Amb. Ray Elewa and Eze Amb. Utche Jobson of Elimgbu have done exceptionally well, not only embarking onintensive sensitization against the spread of the coronavirus disease but donated some palliatives to alleviate the sufferings of the masses within their communities which need to be emulated by politicians in the state especially at this trying period of COVID 19”, he said.
Meanwhile, Amb. Nkweke says he is full of praises for Rivers State Governor Barr. Nyesom Wike for the pragmatic steps he had taken so far in ensuring that the state did not experience any explosive of spread of coronavirus pandemic apart from the early two cases recorded.
Palliatives: Rivers Indigenes Accuse NIMASA Of Selective Distribution
A group of Rivers State indigenes, under the aegis of Rivers Peoples Alliance, has raised concerns over plans by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, to deliver Covid-19 items to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital.
It affirmed that the COVID-19 items should rather be delivered to the Rivers State Government.
Recall that recently the same agency delivered Covid-19 materials directly to the Lagos Government that coordinated the Lagos affairs.
Apparently unsatisfied, the group in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Pius Okechukwu described the action as selective, probably on the ground that the State is being controlled by an opposition party.
Part of the statement reads, “our state government has been in the forefront to ensure that the scourge is contained.
“Now that the Federal Government wants to distribute items it chose to ignore the state government for obvious reasons.
“Coronavirus knows no colour or race, we demand an immediate explanation why Rivers should be treated differently from Lagos.
“When it was the turn of Lagos it was express delivery via Lagos Government but now that it’s the turn of Rivers, FG now remembers that it’s an opposition state.
“Adopting selective approach to end a scourge that cannot differentiate between PDP and APC is not good for our democracy”.
On this premise, the group urged NIMASA to handover the COVID-19 materials to the democratically elected government of the state.
COVID-19: Foundation Distributes Palliatives In Rivers
The O.B. Lulu Briggs Foundation has begun the distribution of 5,000 bags of rice and 5,000 bottles of 500ml hand sanitizers to communities in Rivers State.
This is the first phase of its intervention to help mitigate the challenges being experienced by vulnerable families as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A statement signed by the Press Officer, O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, Mr. David Amachree, and made available to The Tide, indicated that the chiefs and elders of Abonnema, Obonoma and Buguma, last Monday, received the food and personal hygiene items for their communities.
The statement quoted the Foundation’s Programme Coordinator, Mrs Ineba Tongkam, as explaining that the items are to be distributed to the elderly and vulnerable in the communities, adding, “On behalf of Dr Mrs Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs, the chairman and the board of the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, I want to express our gratitude to the leadership shown by the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, in leading our state in the global fight against Coronavirus and ensuring that the health and well-being of our people are protected.
According to her, the benefitting communities in this first phase are: Abonnema, Buguma, Obonoma, Krakrama, Okpo, Ilelema, Bakana, Harry’s Town and Degema, stressing that later in the week, the next phase in partnership with UNICEF which will touch five communities in each of the state’s 23 local government areas would be announced.
Also speaking, UNICEF’s Chief of Field Office, Rivers State, Dr. Guy Marie Yogo, said that UNICEF was aware that many people were going through a lot of pain on account of COVID-19 due to pervading poverty and that it was the reason UNICEF was partnering the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation.
While receiving the items, in Buguma, Chief C.P.D Amachree, flanked by other chiefs and elders, thanked the Foundation for the love and care it has always demonstrated towards the Kalabari people and the entire people of Rivers State.
In Abonnema, Most Senior Apostle General Iwowari Black Duke, said, “We are very glad that our mother Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs has made the community to rejoice. We are very happy.”
Established 18 years ago to honor and institutionalize the prolific giving of the late revered statesman and philanthropist, High Chief O.B. Lulu-Briggs, the foundation carries out interventions that have an immediate positive impact in the quality of lives and livelihoods of those in absolute need through five programmes, care for life; free medical missions; access to clean water and sanitation; education and scholarships, and microcredit and entrepreneurship.
The foundation’s Chairman, Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, assured that as a responsible corporate citizen, the foundation would continue to promote public good, and thanked UNICEF for its partnership at this time of extreme global adversity while hailing health workers and caregivers at the frontlines of the pandemic for their sacrifices and dedication.
She also called for greater understanding from the general public in upholding health and safety advisories that are in place to promote their wellbeing.
COVID-19: Edo Seeks Collective Efforts Against Spread
The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia has solicited the support of all residents in curtailing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), noting that the state has recorded steady progression in a number of suspected cases due to poor compliance with the sit-at-home order, social distancing directive, and other guidelines by the government to contain the infectious disease.
Speaking to journalists in Benin City, Okundia said Edo Ministry of Health is tracking a total of 96 suspected cases, spread across 12 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.
The commissioner noted that while Oredo LGA has 36 suspected cases, Esan West, Egor, Esan Central and Ikpoba-Okha have 18, 8, 11 and 6 cases respectively. Others are Esan North East (5), Etsako West (3), Ovia North East (5), Owan West (1) Orhionmwon (1), Etsako East (1), and Uhunmwode (1) LGAs.
He, however, assured that contact tracing and line-listing are on-going in all affected LGAs in the state.
Okundia said two new toll-free lines (08001235111 and 08002200110) for COVID-19 response had been introduced by the state government to strengthen the initial lines from the State Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO), which were distributed at the beginning of the outbreak.
He said, “We appeal to all residents in the state to complement the state government’s efforts at ensuring the health and safety of all citizens by complying with the governments guidelines against the spread of COVID-19.win this battle.”
