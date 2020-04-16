COVID-19: Foundation Distributes Palliatives In Rivers

The O.B. Lulu Briggs Foundation has begun the distribution of 5,000 bags of rice and 5,000 bottles of 500ml hand sanitizers to communities in Rivers State.

This is the first phase of its intervention to help mitigate the challenges being experienced by vulnerable families as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A statement signed by the Press Officer, O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, Mr. David Amachree, and made available to The Tide, indicated that the chiefs and elders of Abonnema, Obonoma and Buguma, last Monday, received the food and personal hygiene items for their communities.

The statement quoted the Foundation’s Programme Coordinator, Mrs Ineba Tongkam, as explaining that the items are to be distributed to the elderly and vulnerable in the communities, adding, “On behalf of Dr Mrs Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs, the chairman and the board of the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, I want to express our gratitude to the leadership shown by the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, in leading our state in the global fight against Coronavirus and ensuring that the health and well-being of our people are protected.

According to her, the benefitting communities in this first phase are: Abonnema, Buguma, Obonoma, Krakrama, Okpo, Ilelema, Bakana, Harry’s Town and Degema, stressing that later in the week, the next phase in partnership with UNICEF which will touch five communities in each of the state’s 23 local government areas would be announced.

Also speaking, UNICEF’s Chief of Field Office, Rivers State, Dr. Guy Marie Yogo, said that UNICEF was aware that many people were going through a lot of pain on account of COVID-19 due to pervading poverty and that it was the reason UNICEF was partnering the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation.

While receiving the items, in Buguma, Chief C.P.D Amachree, flanked by other chiefs and elders, thanked the Foundation for the love and care it has always demonstrated towards the Kalabari people and the entire people of Rivers State.

In Abonnema, Most Senior Apostle General Iwowari Black Duke, said, “We are very glad that our mother Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs has made the community to rejoice. We are very happy.”

Established 18 years ago to honor and institutionalize the prolific giving of the late revered statesman and philanthropist, High Chief O.B. Lulu-Briggs, the foundation carries out interventions that have an immediate positive impact in the quality of lives and livelihoods of those in absolute need through five programmes, care for life; free medical missions; access to clean water and sanitation; education and scholarships, and microcredit and entrepreneurship.

The foundation’s Chairman, Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, assured that as a responsible corporate citizen, the foundation would continue to promote public good, and thanked UNICEF for its partnership at this time of extreme global adversity while hailing health workers and caregivers at the frontlines of the pandemic for their sacrifices and dedication.

She also called for greater understanding from the general public in upholding health and safety advisories that are in place to promote their wellbeing.