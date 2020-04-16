News
COVID-19: April FAAC Meeting To Hold Via Video Conferencing
There are indications that the April 2020 edition of the monthly Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting would be conducted through video conferencing due to the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This was disclosed by the Chairman, Forum of Commissioners for Finance of the Federation, Hon. David Olofu, during a solidarity visit to the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Mr. Ahmed Idris, yesterday.
This is as the AGF further reiterated the commitment of his office to see through the efficient implementation of the various financial reforms of the Federal Government.
Olofu had alongside the acting Chairman, Committee on Indices and Allocation of the forum and Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Gombe State, Mallam Muhammad Gambo Magaji, embarked on a solidarity visit to Idris to commiserate with him over the recent fire outbreak at the Treasury House in Abuja.
He said the forum was impressed with the efforts of the AGF in restoring services on the GIFMIS platform less than 24 hours after the fire outbreak.
He also expressed relief that no documents relating to federation accounts were destroyed in the fire outbreak.
The chairman stressed that the forum has had a cordial working relationship with the OAGF and commended Idris for the various financial management reforms implemented in the last five years, including the migration of the operations of the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) from manual to electronic processing and distribution of Federation Revenue to the three tiers of government.
In a statement by the Director, Information, Press and Public Relations, OAGF, Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, the AGF, however, noted that the solidarity visit was a clear confirmation of the cordial working relationship that exists between the forum and his office.
INTERPOL Bursts €1.5m Face Masks Fraud Traced To Nigeria
The INTERPOL says it has foiled a coordinated multinational face masks supply fraud worth €1.5 million linked to Nigeria.
The International Criminal Police Organisation, in a statement on its website, said the scheme involved the use of compromised emails, advance payment fraud, and money laundering.
The alleged fraudsters use the global scarcity of medical supplies following the Coronavirus pandemic to dupe their victims.
According to INTERPOL, the suspects used a compromised email address linked to a legitimate company in Spain selling face masks and a fake website.
The company originally claimed to have 10 million face masks but could not deliver them.
It later referred the buyer to a dealer in Ireland.
The Irish dealer also promised to put the buyer in touch with a different supplier in the Netherlands.
“Claiming to have a strong commercial relationship with the company, the man provided assurances that the alleged Dutch company would be able to supply the 10 million face masks. An agreement for an initial delivery of 1.5million masks was made, in exchange for an up-front payment of €1.5million.
“The buyers initiated a bank transfer to Ireland and prepared for delivery, which involved 52 lorries and a police escort to transport the masks from a warehouse in the Netherlands to the final destination in Germany,” INTERPOL explained.
But just before the order was to be delivered, the buyers were told that the funds had not been received, the alleged fraudster then asked that an emergency transfer of €880,000 be made to the suppliers in the Netherlands to secure the merchandise.
The fund was sent but the buyers soon realised that they have been duped and immediately contacted their bank in Germany, which in turn contacted INTERPOL’s financial crimes unit.
A frantic chase involving multiple agencies in Europe to retrieve the money began.
“Banks, financial intelligence units and judicial authorities, as well as partner organizations, including Europol and EUROJUST, joined INTERPOL in the chase.
“INTERPOL contacted its National Central Bureau in Dublin as well as the Irish bank. Prompt intervention by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau allowed them to freeze the €1.5million in the account and identify the Irish company involved.
“The Dutch Fiscal Information and Investigation Service quickly tracked down the €880,000 which had been transferred from the German company. Nearly €500,000 of those funds had already been sent to the United Kingdom, all of which was destined for an account in Nigeria.”
Luckily, due to an alert raised by investigators, the UK bank successfully recalled the full amount and the funds have been repatriated to the Netherlands where it remained frozen.
“They adapted their sales pitches to take advantage of strained supply chains and generate huge profits. I can only salute the quick work of both the private and public authorities involved. INTERPOL will continue its work on the case – and the many others like it – in close cooperation with all of our partners,” added the INTERPOL chief.
“INTERPOL said two persons have already been arrested and more arrests are likely as investigations continue across Europe.
When reached for comment about the investigation and what role, if any, it played towards the repatriation of the funds, spokesperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Tony Orilade, promised to get back to this reporter after confirming.
However, several hours later, he neither answered nor returned calls made to his mobile number.
COVID-19: UNICEF Provides Automatic Hand Washing Machine In Rivers
In continuation of the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus in Rivers State, the united Nations Children’s fund (UNICEF) has come up with a locally made washing machine, christened “Automatic water dispenser”.
At the hand-over of the machine, yesterday, to the State Government, represented by the Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Dr Tammunosisi Gogo-Jaja, the chief of field office, UNICEF, Rivers field office, Dr Guy Yogo said the machine” is one of the key areas of risk containment for COVID 19″.
Demonstrating how the facility can be put into use, Dr Yogo emphasized on the need to promote washing of hands as one of the key ways of checking the corona virus.
“One of the risks that we need to promote is, we need to wash our hands, we need to promote hygiene, and if we do that, we are sure that we’re going to stop the spread of the disease.
Yogo, who said the facility, which will be placed in different strategic areas of the state, said beyond the corona virus, it will also diminish the spread of other diseases that compromise the wealth of citizens.
“In addition to setting this(facility)in public places, it is also a call to individuals to ensure that every where we are, we will readily wash our hands with running water and soap, and to keep that practice in a resilient way, even after COVID-19.
“This is because, you’ll also diminish the spreading of other diseases that compromise the wealth of the citizens, and the economic growth of our nation.
“That is why UNICEF is here, either for health, for education, job protection, access to portable water, to social safety needs for developing countries.
“So, we always work and partner with Rivers State Government and the people of Rivers State to make things happen and to improve lives”. He said”.
As part of effort to ensure sustainability of the project, Yogo stated that “We will streamline our communication and community engagementt platform so as to work with the Council chairman in all the 23 LGAs of the State.
On his part, the Rivers State Commissioner for Water Resources and Rural Development, Dr Tammunosisi Gogo-Jaja, commended UNICEF’S innovation of providing such facility to enable people to wash their hands in public places, saying that it is a gesture that is in alliance with the state Governor’s standce for caring for the well-
being of Rivers people.
“Like the Governor( Nyesom Wike) says, for you to be part of Rivers State, you shouldn’t just be interested in the resource, natural resources, that come out of the soil of Rivers State. You should be interested in the well-being of the people.
“Since the outbreak of the COVID-19, UNICEF has shown enough interest in the well-being of Rivers people, having demonstrated this to our people in order to encourage hand-washing with running water. It goes a long way to say that you’re part of us,” he said.
The commissioner continued that the fact that concept of the facility was developed locally means that UNICEF is all also encouraging Rivers people to be creative in business.
“Let me say that for the fact that this concept is developed locally, and fabricated, it’s also the way of encouraging our people in doing business, because whatever money you’re going to spend, you are spending it within,” he stated.
While noting the leadership role the state Governor has played in the fight against the coronavirus in the country, he called on other international organizations, NGOs, and Oil Companies doing business in the state to borrow a leaf from UNICEF.
Sogbeba Dokubo
Doctor Treating COVID-19 Patient Dies In Lagos
A Nigerian doctor in private practice yesterday morning died of coronavirus related complications after treating an infected patient in his hospital.
The doctor, identified as Dr. Chugbo Emeka who died at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, was said to have been admitted at the hospital Monday, after contracting the disease from a COVID-19 patient he was said to have managed in a private hospital where he worked before his death.
Our correspondent gathered that the patient he was treating died on Friday, April 3, 2020. Confirming the development, the Chief Medical Director, LUTH, Prof. Chris Bode, said the doctor was not a staff of the hospital but was rushed to the facility after he showed severe signs of the disease.
Bode said: “He was brought in late so there was no much we could do. He was a staff in LUTH years back before he went to join the private sector. We learned he had COVID-19 patients in his facility that he was treating. He may have been exposed to the virus from there.
“His death has shown what health workers are exposed to in the course of treating COVID-19 patients. Our hearts are with his family in this trying time. It is a sad development for us.”
However, it was gathered that the doctor did his residency at Obstetrics and Gynaecology department in LUTH and was 60 years.
The late doctor according to investigation was at a time the Vice President of the Association of Resident Doctors in the hospital. He was also said to have worked at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) as a consultant.
In condolence message made available to newsmen, the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA Lagos, said: “NMA regrets to announce the death of Dr. Chugbo Emeka at the LUTH isolation treatment ward. He died in the early hours of 15/04/2020. Until his death, he was a Private Medical Practitioner who was exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19. We condole with his immediate family and members of the medical community for this painful loss.”
Also, the statement from the Association of Resident doctors reads: “Dr. Chugbo was a former senior resident of O&G in LUTH who left to set up his private practice in Lagos. He contracted the virus from privately managing a known covid19 patient. He later fell ill and was receiving care at his hospital. When his condition deteriorated he was referred to LUTH in severe respiratory distress. I remember Dr. Chugbo was a known asthmatic. He was commenced on drugs but he did not really improve.
“He passed on Wednesday morning 15th April. Dr. Chugbo was a senior resident during my training as well as a good friend who exhibited exemplary brilliance and showed empathy for his patients. May his soul RIP”
