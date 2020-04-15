Business
Nigeria’s Debt Service To Revenue Ratio Rises To 48%
The revision of the 2020 revenue framework has raised the Federal Government’s debt service to revenue ratio from the initial 29 per cent to 48 per cent.
The Executive last Wednesday sent a revised 2020 budget proposal to the National Assembly following a drop in crude oil prices caused by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Federal Government had in the budget proposal revised downward the revenue projection for the 2020 fiscal period by N3.3tn from the initial approved amount of N8.41tn to N5.08tn.
The reduction in revenue projection was due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The pandemic has so far led to unprecedented drop in global crude oil prices.
Based on the revenue parameters upon which the revised proposal was made, the Federal Government reduced the oil price benchmark from $57 per barrel to $30 per barrel.
Similarly, the oil production volume was cut from the initial 2.18 million barrels per day to 1.7 million barrels per day.
Before the revision, the Federal Government had projected to generate about N8.42tn revenue to fund the budget, while debt service was estimated to gulp about N2.45tn
This implies that 29 per cent of the revenue of government in the 2020 fiscal year would have been spent to service debt obligations.
However, following the revision in the revenue framework which resulted in a reduction of projected revenue to N5.08tn, with debt service unchanged, the gap in revenue to debt service ratio has now been widened to 48 per cent.
Speaking on the budget cut, a former Director-General, West African Institute of Financial and Economic Management, Prof Akpan Ekpo, said that the N2.45tn allocated for debt service should be renegotiated.
He said if the debt service obligation was renegotiated, it would free up funds that could be channelled for critical infrastructure projects such as power, rail and roads.
Ekpo added that sectors such as education and health should be given priority in the current fiscal period.
He said: “It’s a drastic cut but the priority should be power, rail and roads in terms of hard infrastructure. The soft infrastructure for human development should be education and health.
“Cost of governance is too high and this should be reduced while the excess channelled to infrastructure.”
“The budget has a huge amount allocated for debt servicing, this could be renegotiated and whatever that can be saved from there could be channelled for capital projects.”
A former Director-General, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chijioke Ekechukwu, said that the cut in the budget was expected due to the continuous drop in crude oil price.
He said expenditures as such security votes, constituency projects, unnecessary allowances and travels that would increase the cost of governance should be dropped.
Ekechukwu said, “It was expected that the Federal Government would cut down the budget in line with oil price realities.
“The cut should concentrate on expenditure that will not contribute to increase in standard of living and quality of life.”
Traders Laud Edo Govt For Fumigating Markets
Traders in Benin have lauded the Edo State Government for fumigating markets and other major areas of the state to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Some of the traders, who spoke with The Tide source in Benin, yesterday, however, lamented lack of patronage due to the relocation of some of the markets.
According to them, this is due to the relocation of markets to Imaguero College, Egor Secondary School and Iyoba Girls College, Benin.
Bolanle Aruna-Dele, a trader at Imaguero College said that since the directive, people hardly patronised her again.
“This disease has destroyed so many lives, especially, people living abroad, it is so unfortunate that we are experiencing such pandemic.
“As you can see, our market stalls are far from one another and we are practising social distancing.
“I love my customers and that is why I bought this dispenser, buckets of water and sanitiser to ensure they properly wash and sanitise their hands.
“We, as Nigerians, are lucky that we hardly die from this disease, as one can still recover from the sickness,” she said.
Eki Osawe, a trader at Egor Secondary School, noted that ‘majority of customers and traders do not practise social distancing’.
“Some of the customers and traders do not practise social distancing because they feel safe with the mask while others shun the face mask due to its high price.”
According to her, it will be difficult to avoid this disease if we keep moving around; staying at home is the only way to avoid this virus from spreading.
“As you can see, I am wearing my face mask, trying to protect myself, but some people do not even believe the virus exists,” she said.
80,000 Nigerians Jostle For CBN’s N50bn Intervention Fund
A microfinance bank owned by the Central Bank of Nigeria funded Nigeria Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) has received 80,000 applications from Nigerians seeking to borrow from the N50 billion facility earmarked for Micro and Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) subsector.
The applications are flowing in barely three weeks after the apex bank released guidelines on how to access the loan.
Managing Director, NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, Mr Abubakar Kure, who gave hints on the number of applicants in a media briefing in Abuja on Tuesday said the CBN introduced the N50 billion Targeted Credit Facility as a stimulus package to support households and MSMEs smarting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Based on the CBN guidelines, intending beneficiaries must be households or business concerns with verifiable evidence of livelihood adversely impacted by COVID-19; existing enterprises with verifiable evidence of their businesses being vandalised by the pestilence and enterprises with bankable plans to take advantage of opportunities arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The guidelines further noted that activities covered under the scheme include agricultural value chain activities; hospitality (accommodation and food services); health (pharmaceuticals, medical supplies) and airline service providers.
Others are; manufacturing/value addition; trading and any other income generating activities as may be prescribed by the CBN.
Giving a breakdown of the 80,000 applications, NIRSAL boss revealed that 40,000 applications were from households while 30,000 applications were received from Small and Medium Enterprises.
He said the staff were working remotely to ensure that disbursements commence next week to those who met the criteria set for the fund by the apex bank.
Kure who was accompanied to the media briefing by top officials of the apex bank and NIRSAL said, “We have over 80,000 application out of which 40,000 came from households while 30,000 is from SMEs.
“From next week, genuine applicants will start receiving alert for their loans.
“Our people are working remotely and disbursements will start next week.”
On the controversy surrounding the payment of N10,000 for business plan before the loan could be accessed, Kure said the management of the bank no longer considers having a business plan as mandatory but having a bank statement that shows the volume of business an intending beneficiary undertakes.
COVID-19: FG Begs Banks To Provide Services
The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has appealed to banks in the country to continue to render skeletal services to Nigerians as government battles to flatten the curve of the disease.
National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu made the appeal during the daily media briefing by the task force on Tuesday in Abuja. He explained that the reason for extension of the lockdown announced by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday was to help Nigerians interrupt further spread of the virus in the country.
Aliyu, while responding to a concern raised by journalists that Nigerians were complaining of closure of banks to customers said: “When we implemented the cessation of movement policy two weeks ago, we did make an exemption for banks to be allowed to engage in skeletal services and following that, the financial authorities released additional guidelines to the banks.”We are appealing to the banks to please continue to provide financial services, especially the availability of cash at the ATM and skeletal services within the banking halls. ”What is important for us is for banks to comply with our advice in terms of reducing mass gatherings, having hands disinfectants at the entrance point and monitoring of temperature.
