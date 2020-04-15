Politics
Lockdown: Group Urges Obiano To Review Implementation Strategy
The Anambra Civil Society Network (ANCSONET) has urged Governor Willie Obiano to review the implementation strategy and palliative measures designed to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.
Mr Chris Azor, the State Chairman of the group, made the call in an interview with reporters in Onitsha, yesterday.
Azor said the implementation of the latest restrictions had become more intensive and obstructive, such that workers on essential services, who were exempted, had challenges performing their duties.
According to him, security agents, especially the police, which earlier announced their determination to fully carry out the directives, had a field day stopping and arresting citizens, journalists and health professionals.
“As civil society, we urge the governor to review the implementation process and strategy without compromising safety standards and wellbeing of the citizens,” he said.
Azor also expressed concern that citizens have had difficultied accessing palliatives and support from government to cushion the effects of the lockdown.
The state government constituted a COVID-19 pandemic committee with the mandate, among other things, to distribute 200 bags of rice to the elderly in the 181 communities.
“However, we observed that these palliatives are very slow in coming, even as the citizens see it as a mere drop of water in the bucket, considering the huge population of the state,” Azor noted.
The chairman further appealed to the state government to allow foodstuff sellers to move their commodities in vehicles to the areas designated for them in a bid to fumigate the markets.
“Worse still, just yesterday came a directive that all the markets will relocate to improvised spaces across the state.
“The reason given by agents of the state government is that the markets are undergoing fumigation against the virus, but it has been quite challenging for these traders to relocate their wares without vehicles, with the current lockdown directive,” he said.
Politics
Hard Times Await Gang Crime Perpetrators, APC Assures
The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned hoodlums and vigilantee groups engaing in coronavirus pandemic lockdown- induced opportunistic crimes in Lagos and Ogun States of hard times.
The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu in Abuja, yesterday, said the unlawful and extra-judical activities of the groups would be resisted by the government as measures are being put in place to checkmate the development.
Residents of boundary communities between Lagos and Ogun States, in the last one week, have been under seige of gang violence and invasion at nights while vigliantee groups were alleged to be involved in unlawful and extra-judicial activities in the some communities.
The party alleged that since the imposition of the lockdown, some groups have resorted to unlawful and extra-judicial actions in the name of protecting communities by attacking innocent citizens at night and dispossessing them of their valuables.
According to the party, there are already disturbing reports of vigilantes terrorising innocent citizens. What we all need now is to offer ourselves support and ensure we provide as much comfort as possible for one another.
While the government and private concerns are doing their best to provide relief, we all have a responsibility to join our security services in protecting ourselves and communities from miscreants.
In line with the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari during his broadcast on Monday, a major and coordinated offensive by the Police, Army, Navy, Airforce and Directorate of State Services (DSS) is underway against the miscreants.
Admitting the key responsibility of government remains ensuring the safety and security of lives and property of citizens, the governing party assured: “from the renewed and intensified Boko Haram counter-insurgency to the enhanced offensive against emerging crimes in other parts of the country, the government would continue to take bold steps to secure the country and the citizenry”.
Politics
Taraba Assembly Speaker Condemns Attack On Village, Sues For Calm
The Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly, Joseph Kunini, has condemned the attack on Shomoh Sarki village in Lau Local Government Area of the state by suspected Jole militia, leading to the death of over 18 persons and destruction of property.
The speaker, who spoke to our source in Jalingo, yesterday, said that it was barbaric and highly insensitive for any group of persons to take up arms against another group at a time that the whole world was struggling with the global devastation caused by COVID-19 pandemic.
The Jole militia had stormed the sleepy Shomoh Sarki village in the early hours of Easter Sunday, shooting sporadically, killing and maiming the villagers as some drowned after jumping into River Benue.
“I feel highly saddened by the event of Easter Sunday night, where some militia attacked the Shomoh village and killed several persons before destroying the whole village. The cruelty of this attack is further worsened by the timing which it is coming when the whole world is battling to contain the global pandemic of COVID-19.
“At this point, we are supposed to be our brothers’ keepers and to work for the common good rather than taking arms against one another. This is barbaric, inhuman and the height of insensitivity. This must be condemned in the strongest terms even as I call on the relevant authorities to make sure the perpetrators of this dastardly act are brought to book”,he said.
He lamented that despite a series of peace and reconciliation meetings, jointly organized by the state government and Lau local government council in collaboration with BAKULA CHIEFDOM, the Jole militia still went ahead to carry out the heinous crime.
The speaker wondered why the warring parties, especially the Jole, refused to heed to the clarion call by Governor Darius Ishaku that people should give him peace so that he would give them development.
Kunini further called on the people to sheath their swords and embrace the governor’s efforts at bringing lasting peace in the state.
Politics
Councillor Declared Wanted For Disappearing With Palliatives
Niger State Government has declared a Councillor in Katcha Local Government Area of the State , (name withheld) wanted for allegedly disappearing with 30 bags of palliative grains meant to be distributed to members of his constituency.
Secretary to the Niger State Government, who is also State Chairman Taskforce on COVID-19, Alhaji Ibrahim Matane, who confirmed the issue said the Councillor was part of a committee set up for the distribution of the grains to his community .
The SSG described the act as very disgraceful and fraudulent which he said the government wOULD not like to sweep under the carpet.
He explained that 10 bags each of rice, maize and millet were allocated to the 274 wards across the 25 local government areas of the state by the state government.
According to him,a committee was set up in each of the 274 wards in the state, which comprises of Councillor, Party Chairman , Ward Head, and a religious leader to monitor the distribution of the grains of which the councillor in question is part of.
“Because of this disgraceful act, the security agents have been ordered to get him arrested for proper investigation and punished appropriately,” the SSG declared.
The SSG however said that despite the diversion by the councillor, the state government would still embark on the second round of palliative which would include grains and distributed to the people accordingly.
