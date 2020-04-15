Delta Distributes Palliatives Soon, Targets Indigent Citizens

Delta State Government says it will begin food distribution to residents before the week runs out to cushion the effect of the 14 days lockdown, occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen yesterday, in Asaba.

Okowa on April 1, directed a total lockdown of the state as measure to contain the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Ifeajika noted that modalities had been worked out to ensure that nobody was cutoff from getting the palliative, adding that primary beneficiaries would be the indigent and vulnerable citizens in the state.

According to him, the palliatives will be rolled out before the end of the week to cushion the effect of the Coronavirus lockdown in the state.

“The state government has set up committees to handle the distribution of the food items across the the state and by God’s Grace, the palliatives will be rolled out before the end of the week and it is for all Deltans, no party affiliations.

“Each local government area has a committee in which the commissioners, legislators and the local government area chairmen, religious leaders and other community leaders are members.

“The items will be distributed via the wards and units in each local government to all vulnerable persons and not along political party affiliations.

“As you know, in the wards and units, the people know themselves, so nobody will be shut out and our target is particularly the indigent citizens,” he said.

In Warri axis, our correspondent reports that residents were already waiting for the state government palliatives to cushion the hardship being experienced.

A source in Warri local government area, who spoke with our source on condition of anonymity said: “Till now, we have not received palliatives from the government, NGO’s, CSO’s, Corporate bodies or individuals.”

“People have been calling to know what is happening and I told them there is nothing yet,” the source said.

Also, Udu Local Government Area noted it had not received any donation from anywhere.

The Council vice chairman, Mr Justice Iyasere said that they sourced fund within the council to buy some food items that were distributed to the people recently.

“Member representing Udu Local Government at the Delta House of Assembly, Mr Peter Uviejitobor also donated to the people.

“As at now, we have not received palliatives from anywhere but we are expecting from the state government very soon,” he said

However, while the residents awaited the state government palliatives, most communities across the 25 LGAs of the state had received palliatives from various politicians and political office holders to cushion the effect of the stay-at- home order.

Recall that the state governor had earlier declared that apart from the personal donations by serving political office holders to their respective constituencies, their one month subvention would also go into procuring palliatives for the people during the period of the lockdown.

The state lawmakers were also reported to have impacted their constituencies in diverse ways to support the people, particularly indigent and vulnerable persons in the areas.

On his part, the Speaker, Delta House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori distributed food items to cushion the effect of COVID-19 to people of Okpe Constituency.

The items distributed were bags of rice, bags of beans, cartons of tin tomatoes, cantons of indomie noodles, vegetable oils among others.

Mr Ferguson Onwo, (Isoko South II) constituency gave cash donations to his own people.

Other lawmakers who distributed food items and cash included, the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly, Mr Christopher Ochor, representing Ukwuani constituency, Mr Friday Osanebi (Ndokwa East) Mr Charles Emetulu (Ndokwa West), and Mr Emeka Nwaoba (Aniocha North).

Also, Mr Solomon Ighrakpata ( Uwvie), Mr Charles Oniyere (Ughelli North I), and Reuben Izeze (Ughelli South), were not left out in the food distribution to cushion the impact of the lockdown in the state.