COVID-19: NCDMB Guides Project Beneficiaries On Risk Reduction
Following the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has offered survival tips to its ‘Project 100’ companies and other oil and gas service companies, especially on risk assessment and reduction.
A release by the Executive Secretary of the board, Simbi Wabote, said the move became necessary because businesses in Nigeria and across the globe had continued to grapple with disruptions and setbacks caused by the pandemic.
The advisory was contained in a document titled: “Maintaining Business Resilience Amidst COVID-19,” prepared by the Project Management Office (PMO) of the Project 100 Initiative, a capacity development programme of the NCDMB in partnership with KPMG, an international consulting firm.
NCDMB noted that it was part of its institutional support to ensure business continuity and resilience by the start-ups and identified supply chain and operations disruptions as one of the major challenges experienced by companies at this time.
It enjoined Project 100 companies and other local businesses to identify where their key suppliers and contractors are located and develop contingency plans to ensure the sustainability of supply.
The local businesses were also advised to engage their logistics provider and develop mitigation and contingency plans in view of the restrictions and lockdown in many parts of the country.
“The advisory also identified the need for Project 100 companies and local businesses to develop a communication plan and engage with key customers, employees and suppliers and ensure that their staff can work remotely and safely while trying to maintain key operations.
“Other key nuggets included the need to pay attention to technology, Service Level Agreements (SLA) and to brace to take the shock of contract renegotiation with clients,” the organisation said.
It urged project 100 and local businesses to revise their cash flow, working capital management and inventory forecasts alongside supply and demand forecasts.
Meanwhile, the NCDMB has handed over ambulances, ventilators and other special medical supplies to the governments of Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers States in support of efforts to combat the spread of Coronavirus.
The donations, the company said, were made in partnership with the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) and were received on Friday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State and Port Harcourt, Rivers State as well as on Saturday in Warri, Delta State.
Items donated included four ambulances, 10 synovent E3 ventilators, 300 infra-red thermometers and 1,000 medical face shields, hand sanitisers, hospital beds, disposable coveralls, personal protective equipment (PPEs) and other relief items.
Traders Laud Edo Govt For Fumigating Markets
Traders in Benin have lauded the Edo State Government for fumigating markets and other major areas of the state to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
Some of the traders, who spoke with The Tide source in Benin, yesterday, however, lamented lack of patronage due to the relocation of some of the markets.
According to them, this is due to the relocation of markets to Imaguero College, Egor Secondary School and Iyoba Girls College, Benin.
Bolanle Aruna-Dele, a trader at Imaguero College said that since the directive, people hardly patronised her again.
“This disease has destroyed so many lives, especially, people living abroad, it is so unfortunate that we are experiencing such pandemic.
“As you can see, our market stalls are far from one another and we are practising social distancing.
“I love my customers and that is why I bought this dispenser, buckets of water and sanitiser to ensure they properly wash and sanitise their hands.
“We, as Nigerians, are lucky that we hardly die from this disease, as one can still recover from the sickness,” she said.
Eki Osawe, a trader at Egor Secondary School, noted that ‘majority of customers and traders do not practise social distancing’.
“Some of the customers and traders do not practise social distancing because they feel safe with the mask while others shun the face mask due to its high price.”
According to her, it will be difficult to avoid this disease if we keep moving around; staying at home is the only way to avoid this virus from spreading.
“As you can see, I am wearing my face mask, trying to protect myself, but some people do not even believe the virus exists,” she said.
80,000 Nigerians Jostle For CBN’s N50bn Intervention Fund
A microfinance bank owned by the Central Bank of Nigeria funded Nigeria Incentive-based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) has received 80,000 applications from Nigerians seeking to borrow from the N50 billion facility earmarked for Micro and Small Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) subsector.
The applications are flowing in barely three weeks after the apex bank released guidelines on how to access the loan.
Managing Director, NIRSAL Microfinance Bank, Mr Abubakar Kure, who gave hints on the number of applicants in a media briefing in Abuja on Tuesday said the CBN introduced the N50 billion Targeted Credit Facility as a stimulus package to support households and MSMEs smarting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Based on the CBN guidelines, intending beneficiaries must be households or business concerns with verifiable evidence of livelihood adversely impacted by COVID-19; existing enterprises with verifiable evidence of their businesses being vandalised by the pestilence and enterprises with bankable plans to take advantage of opportunities arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The guidelines further noted that activities covered under the scheme include agricultural value chain activities; hospitality (accommodation and food services); health (pharmaceuticals, medical supplies) and airline service providers.
Others are; manufacturing/value addition; trading and any other income generating activities as may be prescribed by the CBN.
Giving a breakdown of the 80,000 applications, NIRSAL boss revealed that 40,000 applications were from households while 30,000 applications were received from Small and Medium Enterprises.
He said the staff were working remotely to ensure that disbursements commence next week to those who met the criteria set for the fund by the apex bank.
Kure who was accompanied to the media briefing by top officials of the apex bank and NIRSAL said, “We have over 80,000 application out of which 40,000 came from households while 30,000 is from SMEs.
“From next week, genuine applicants will start receiving alert for their loans.
“Our people are working remotely and disbursements will start next week.”
On the controversy surrounding the payment of N10,000 for business plan before the loan could be accessed, Kure said the management of the bank no longer considers having a business plan as mandatory but having a bank statement that shows the volume of business an intending beneficiary undertakes.
COVID-19: FG Begs Banks To Provide Services
The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has appealed to banks in the country to continue to render skeletal services to Nigerians as government battles to flatten the curve of the disease.
National Coordinator of the PTF, Dr. Sani Aliyu made the appeal during the daily media briefing by the task force on Tuesday in Abuja. He explained that the reason for extension of the lockdown announced by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday was to help Nigerians interrupt further spread of the virus in the country.
Aliyu, while responding to a concern raised by journalists that Nigerians were complaining of closure of banks to customers said: “When we implemented the cessation of movement policy two weeks ago, we did make an exemption for banks to be allowed to engage in skeletal services and following that, the financial authorities released additional guidelines to the banks.”We are appealing to the banks to please continue to provide financial services, especially the availability of cash at the ATM and skeletal services within the banking halls. ”What is important for us is for banks to comply with our advice in terms of reducing mass gatherings, having hands disinfectants at the entrance point and monitoring of temperature.
