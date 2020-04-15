Sports
COVID-19: Green Slams NPFL Clubs, LMC On Players’ Welfare
Former NFF Technical Committee chairman, Chris Green, has slammed the quality of the NPFL and the LMC for the slow response to the plight of players’ welfare since the suspension of the league.
“It’s a sorry situation because we don’t have a league, our league is not in existence so where do we begin? It is only when you have a league where things are done properly that you can talk about pay cut or no pay cut,” Green told Tidesports source.
“Those teams that are even going to give their players 25 per cent of their salaries, they have tried. The governments have even tried for them, but what about the LMC?”
“Where will they come in to assist? “
“The LMC would have gotten sponsorship money and said okay, we understand the situation with the teams’ policy of no work no pay. They are not getting money from anywhere now but we (LMC) have this as a guaranteed sum from sponsorship, don’t worry we have 25 percent or 30 percent of your salaries so that we don’t mitigate the terms of your contract.”
He continued, “I also heard that some clubs insured their players a lot of people are clapping their hands for them, is it not the first thing to do before the players signed the team before playing?”
Sports
Barca Facing Neymar, Lautaro Conundrum
The Blaugrana are hoping to revamp their forward line with two stellar signings but their hopes hinge on the success of a post-season clear-out
On Tuesday morning, a Tidesports source claimed Inter were ready to send a message to Barcelona.
“You want Lautaro?” the headline ran. “Give us Griezmann.”
It was labelled it a “crazy idea” and no such proposal has been made, but, to the outsider, it would not have appeared so far-fetched.
As it stands, Inter would lose their dynamic 22-year-old forward Lautaro Martinez for ‘only’ €111 million (£97m/$121m) if Barca activate the Argentine’s present buy-out clause, which expires on July 15.
At least by including Griezmann in a swap deal, the Nerazzurri would immediately secure a fine replacement, a World Cup winner with a point to prove. Indeed, the French forward would probably be open to a move.
Even before his protracted transfer to Camp Nou, Griezmann didn’t look a natural fit for Barcelona’s three-man attack. As has shown so often in the past for France and Atletico Madrid, he has better playing off a more conventional No.9. Like Romelu Lukaku, for example…
Of course, Barca paid €120m (£105m/$131m) to sign Griezmann just last summer but do they really need him? Did they ever?
What Barca needed – and still need, is a successor for their 33-year-old first-choice centre-forward Luis Suarez. While Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak is considered an attractive ‘Plan B’, Lautaro looks better equipped than any other forward in world football to fill Suarez’s shoes and the Blaugrana are willing to offer the 22-year-old a contract worth €10m (£9m/$11m) a year.
So, a deal involving Griezmann would solve everyone’s problems, right? Perhaps, but nothing at Barcelona is quite so straightforward right now, not even a straight swap deal.
Even before all hell broke loose at boardroom level, the Blaugrana had financial worries.
Barca set aside €60m (£52m/$66m) for player transfers during the 2020-21 financial year. However, €31m (£26m/$34m) has already gone on Francisco Trincao, who will arrive from Braga in July.
Of far greater and more pressing concern, though, is the fact that Barca needs sto raise €124m (£108m/$136m) in player sales to meet their budgetary requirements for 2019-20.
The hope is that Getafe, Betis, Schalke and Nice all activate their options to buy Marc Cucurella, Jean-Clair Todibo, Carles Perez and Moussa Wague, respectively, at the end of the season.
If those loan deals are made permanent, it would generate €52m in funds, which would still leave Barca significantly short of their target. That is why they would listen to offers for former starting centre-back Samuel Umtiti, January signing Martin Braithwaite, La Masia product Carles Alena and even Nelson Semedo.
However, finding a buyer for Philippe Coutinho is Barca’s primary concern.
The Brazilian is presently on loan at Bayern Munich but the Bavarians have zero interest in their option to make the deal permanent for €120m (£105m/$131m).
Barca has just as little interest in retaining Coutinho’s services and, at this stage, they would be willing to let their €160m (£140m/$175m) signing from Liverpool go for ‘just’ €80m (£70m/$87.5m).
Coutinho, though, will still prove difficult to shift. Liverpool has improved since January 2018; Coutinho has regressed.
Barca’s asking price may not be met. Consequently, the Blaugrana could even decide to cut their losses on Ousmane Dembele, the talented but inconsistent, injury-riddled winger who joined from Borussia Dortmund in August 2017 for €105m (£92m/€115m).
In the current market, Barca would be lucky to get a third of that money. And that is the Catalans’ other concern.
The Covid-19 pandemic has hit football hard, shaking its fragile financial foundations to their very core. There is no telling what effect the current, worldwide uncertainty will have on the transfer market.
However, it seems unlikely that even wealthy clubs would be willing to invest vast sums of money in underperforming or injury-prone players.
That is obviously a great cause for concern for Barca, given their transfer plans will be dictated by the success of their summer clear-out.
As well as removing well-paid veterans from the wage bill, such as Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal, the Catalans need to sell several players to not only balance the books for 2019-20 but generate additional money to buy players for next season.
Josep Maria Bartomeu has bigger worries right now but the under-fire Barcelona president still wants to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou.
The sporting side of the club, though, have prioritised Lautaro, believing him to be the ideal Suarez replacement.
Barca being Barca, they will try to buy both. But that looks impossible right now, unless Griezmann is offloaded. And this is where the situation gets even more complicated and ridiculous.
If Barca is to sign Lautaro for ‘just’ €111m, they need to do so before his buy-out clause rises on July 16. Making Griezmann part of the deal would, thus, make sense, given their financial constraints.
However, Barca does not want to let Griezmann leave without knowing for certain that Neymar is returning, and that is just not going to happen.
There is even an acceptance at Camp Nou that the Neymar soap opera will run right until deadline day.
Nonetheless, Barca’s transfer targets are still Lautaro and Neymar, even though there is presently just €29m (£25.3m/$34.7m) in the 2020-21 transfer kitty.
Something’s got to give. Someone’s got to go. Maybe even Coutinho, Dembele and Griezmann.
Because Barcelona aren’t presently in a position to buy Lautaro or Neymar. Trying to sign both, then, looks like a truly crazy idea.
Sports
Kante Prefers Chelsea Stay To Madrid, Barcelona Move
N’Golo Kante remains keen to stay at Chelsea despite reports in the Spanish media linking him with a transfer to Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Kante has missed 20 of Chelsea’s 42 games this season due to a host of injuries to his hamstring, knee and ankle, and concerns over his long-term fitness have seen Mateo Kovacic and Jorginho strike up a good partnership in his absence.
Meanwhile, Billy Gilmour’s emergence and Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s return from injury add to Frank Lampard’s options with Ross Barkley and Mason Mount also in the squad.
Chelsea is also monitoring Lille’s 21-year-old midfielder Boubakary Soumare but he currently ranks lower on the club’s priority list than a left-back and another forward.
Manager Lampard is yet to signal to any of his first-team squad whether or not they will be surplus to requirements in the off-season as he bids to create a competitive training environment until the end of the coronavirus-hit campaign.
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane has long been an admirer of Kante and is said to be looking for a back-up option for Casemiro, with Rennes’ 17-year-old wonderkid Eduardo Camavinga and Soumare also on the Blancos’ shortlist.
But Kante, who is currently Chelsea’s highest-paid player on £290,000 ($362k) per week, is unlikely to accept a back-up role.
Barcelona would interest Kante as well but only if he was told that Chelsea want to sell him ahead of the summer, with reports in Spain claiming the Blaugrana would be willing to offer Philippe Coutinho in exchange as part of a swap deal.
Kante is settled in London and he has three years left on his Blues contract but he previously harboured ambitions of playing for one of Spain’s big two clubs at one stage in his career.
Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, along with Serie A giants Juventus, were interested in Kante when he signed for Chelsea from Leicester for £32 million ($40m/€36m) in 2016.
French champions PSG had wanted to create a homecoming story for the World Cup winner. However, he has been cautious about returning home due to off-field legal issues with his former agents.
Kante has denied allegations in the French investigative publication Mediapart which suggested that he was threatened at gunpoint to sack his agent Abdelkarim Douis by his former advisors in Paris.
The report goes on to say that the dispute was resolved upon Kante’s contract renewal in 2018, with an agent fee being shared between his current agent and his former advisors.
However, in February 2020, Kante’s ongoing legal battle with his former image rights advisor Nouari Khiari were detailed .
Meanwhile, like all their fellow Premier League clubs, Chelsea is training at home with advice coming in from the coaching team on routines to keep fit ahead of a return to action which will be in mid-May at the earliest.
Lampard has been in regular contact with his squad and he is using the increased amount of time to do some long-term planning for the club’s future.
“We have the good young players, we have had experienced players around them that have helped them this year, but we know there are little areas within the squad [we can improve],” Lampard toldTidesports source.
Sports
Abdallah Opposes Playing NPFL Matches Behind Closed Doors
Wikki Tourist FC coach, Usman Abdallah, has stated that the Nigeria Professional Football League should simply wait until everything is back to normal rather than consider exploring the option of playing behind closed doors when deliberating on finding a way round the Covid-19 pandemic.
Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, Abdallah said there is no point rushing the league when the problem is global and one that affects even CAF if the idea is to rush to meet up with continental calendar.
He added that playing behind closed doors will defeat the essence of football.
He added: “When you look at playing behind closed doors, I think it’s a sign of punishment when you look at playing behind closed doors.
“In this case the purpose of football is going to be defeated if it’s going to be played behind closed doors. And again playing behind closed doors what are we rushing for, rushing to meet up with which calendar? This is a global problem, I think the best thing is just to sit down and wait.”
