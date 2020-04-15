Niger Delta
Coronavirus: Stakeholders Strategise On Palliatives For Women
A Niger Delta-based non-governmental organisation, Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre, has challenged critical stakeholders to perfect strategies to ensure that no one is left behind as part of efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goal 17 (SDG 17).
The NGO made the challenge at a consultative Coronavirus personal hygiene and social distancing forum in Port Harcourt, recently, organised to brainstorm on how to provide immediate and long-term palliatives as part of measures to ameliorate the suffering of the people in the Niger Delta region, particularly women and the vulnerable ones.
Speaking on the ‘Responses To The COVID-19: The Way Forward’, Executive Director, Kebetkache Women Development and Resource Centre, Madam Emem Okon stated that the event was inspired by the target of SDG 17, ‘Leave No One Behind’, stressing that with the novel COVID-19 pandemic, lots of issues confronting the people have come to fore, including acute water shortages, poor hygiene and sanitation, lack of electricity, varying degrees of inequality and violence against women.
Okon solicited for improved partnerships to strengthen to capacity of women to overcome emerging challenges as a means of achieving the ambitious targets of the 2030 Agenda, adding that with support from governments at all levels, the international community, civil society, the private sector and other actors, stakeholders may be able to accelerate progress.
She noted that through global partnerships, leaders can collectively reduce inequality, poverty, protect the environment and promote justice and peace, adding that the SDG 17 was achievable in the region if all parties are accountable and play their roles transparently.
Okon noted the myriads of misinformation and disinformation in the social and mainstream media spaces on COVID-19, and advised the 20-member participants to leverage on the platform and take direct responsibilities to address the missing links by communicating Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Guidelines and government initiatives to contain the spread as well as cushion the negative impacts of the virus on the people, just as they help the weak rise again.
Okon cautioned Rivers people against fear, anxiety and fake news, and advised those living and doing business in the state to practice good personal hygiene and social distancing, such as washing of hands regularly with soaps or sanitisers, stay some distance from people, if need be, wear face masks and hand gloves while in public places, among others.
In his remarks, the state Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr Young Ayotamuno commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for putting necessary measures in place to ensure the people are safe from COVID-19, and appealed to the local governments to ensure that the people at the grassroots get access to clean drinking water, hygienic sanitary conditions, and uncontaminated foods while maintaining social distancing to achieve set goals.
Critical stakeholders at the event were drawn from Ministry of Women Affairs, Ministry of Environment, government parastatals, the Media, professional bodies, NGOs, CSOs, faith-based groups, community-based organisations, among others.
By: Susan Serekara-Nwikhana
Niger Delta
Palliatives: Rivers Indigenes Accuse NIMASA Of Selective Distribution
A group of Rivers State indigenes, under the aegis of Rivers Peoples Alliance, has raised concerns over plans by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, to deliver Covid-19 items to the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital.
It affirmed that the COVID-19 items should rather be delivered to the Rivers State Government.
Recall that recently the same agency delivered Covid-19 materials directly to the Lagos Government that coordinated the Lagos affairs.
Apparently unsatisfied, the group in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Pius Okechukwu described the action as selective, probably on the ground that the State is being controlled by an opposition party.
Part of the statement reads, “our state government has been in the forefront to ensure that the scourge is contained.
“Now that the Federal Government wants to distribute items it chose to ignore the state government for obvious reasons.
“Coronavirus knows no colour or race, we demand an immediate explanation why Rivers should be treated differently from Lagos.
“When it was the turn of Lagos it was express delivery via Lagos Government but now that it’s the turn of Rivers, FG now remembers that it’s an opposition state.
“Adopting selective approach to end a scourge that cannot differentiate between PDP and APC is not good for our democracy”.
On this premise, the group urged NIMASA to handover the COVID-19 materials to the democratically elected government of the state.
Niger Delta
COVID-19: Foundation Distributes Palliatives In Rivers
The O.B. Lulu Briggs Foundation has begun the distribution of 5,000 bags of rice and 5,000 bottles of 500ml hand sanitizers to communities in Rivers State.
This is the first phase of its intervention to help mitigate the challenges being experienced by vulnerable families as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A statement signed by the Press Officer, O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, Mr. David Amachree, and made available to The Tide, indicated that the chiefs and elders of Abonnema, Obonoma and Buguma, last Monday, received the food and personal hygiene items for their communities.
The statement quoted the Foundation’s Programme Coordinator, Mrs Ineba Tongkam, as explaining that the items are to be distributed to the elderly and vulnerable in the communities, adding, “On behalf of Dr Mrs Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs, the chairman and the board of the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, I want to express our gratitude to the leadership shown by the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, in leading our state in the global fight against Coronavirus and ensuring that the health and well-being of our people are protected.
According to her, the benefitting communities in this first phase are: Abonnema, Buguma, Obonoma, Krakrama, Okpo, Ilelema, Bakana, Harry’s Town and Degema, stressing that later in the week, the next phase in partnership with UNICEF which will touch five communities in each of the state’s 23 local government areas would be announced.
Also speaking, UNICEF’s Chief of Field Office, Rivers State, Dr. Guy Marie Yogo, said that UNICEF was aware that many people were going through a lot of pain on account of COVID-19 due to pervading poverty and that it was the reason UNICEF was partnering the O. B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation.
While receiving the items, in Buguma, Chief C.P.D Amachree, flanked by other chiefs and elders, thanked the Foundation for the love and care it has always demonstrated towards the Kalabari people and the entire people of Rivers State.
In Abonnema, Most Senior Apostle General Iwowari Black Duke, said, “We are very glad that our mother Seinye O. B. Lulu-Briggs has made the community to rejoice. We are very happy.”
Established 18 years ago to honor and institutionalize the prolific giving of the late revered statesman and philanthropist, High Chief O.B. Lulu-Briggs, the foundation carries out interventions that have an immediate positive impact in the quality of lives and livelihoods of those in absolute need through five programmes, care for life; free medical missions; access to clean water and sanitation; education and scholarships, and microcredit and entrepreneurship.
The foundation’s Chairman, Dr. Mrs. Seinye Lulu-Briggs, assured that as a responsible corporate citizen, the foundation would continue to promote public good, and thanked UNICEF for its partnership at this time of extreme global adversity while hailing health workers and caregivers at the frontlines of the pandemic for their sacrifices and dedication.
She also called for greater understanding from the general public in upholding health and safety advisories that are in place to promote their wellbeing.
Niger Delta
COVID-19: Edo Seeks Collective Efforts Against Spread
The Edo State Commissioner for Health, Dr Patrick Okundia has solicited the support of all residents in curtailing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), noting that the state has recorded steady progression in a number of suspected cases due to poor compliance with the sit-at-home order, social distancing directive, and other guidelines by the government to contain the infectious disease.
Speaking to journalists in Benin City, Okundia said Edo Ministry of Health is tracking a total of 96 suspected cases, spread across 12 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.
The commissioner noted that while Oredo LGA has 36 suspected cases, Esan West, Egor, Esan Central and Ikpoba-Okha have 18, 8, 11 and 6 cases respectively. Others are Esan North East (5), Etsako West (3), Ovia North East (5), Owan West (1) Orhionmwon (1), Etsako East (1), and Uhunmwode (1) LGAs.
He, however, assured that contact tracing and line-listing are on-going in all affected LGAs in the state.
Okundia said two new toll-free lines (08001235111 and 08002200110) for COVID-19 response had been introduced by the state government to strengthen the initial lines from the State Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO), which were distributed at the beginning of the outbreak.
He said, “We appeal to all residents in the state to complement the state government’s efforts at ensuring the health and safety of all citizens by complying with the governments guidelines against the spread of COVID-19.win this battle.”
