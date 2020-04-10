Maritime
Lockdown: Sifax Condemns Detention Of Workers
The management of Sifax Group has raised alarm over detention of its personnel by security agencies despite proper identification and covering letter from the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA).
In a statement signed by the Group Managing Director of Sifax, Mr Adekunle Oyinloye, and made available to The Tide in Lagos, the company said that its operations at the terminal had been faced with daunting challenges since the lockdown.
Oyinloye disclosed this during a tour of all terminals in Lagos by the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman to assess the impact of the lockdown on ports.
He said: “We have encountered a lot of challenges including the harassment and detention of our staff by security agencies despite presenting their ID cards and the cover letter from NPA and bank closure at the ports,among others.
“We will need your assistance to address these obstacles to our operations”, he pleaded with the NPA boss”.
Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
Maritime
Customs Loses N2.3bn Daily To COVID-19
The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) says the lockdown in Lagos State, arising from the Coronavirus pandemic has caused the service to lose its daily revenue of N2.3 billion in the state.
The lockdown was imposed by the Federal Government on Lagos State to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This was contained in a statement by NCS Public Relations Officer, Apapa Area Command, Nkiru Nwala.
Nwala disclosed that the Customs’ top three revenue generating commands namely the Apapa Area Command, Tin Can Island Port Area Command and PTML Area Command were collectively losing N2.3 billion daily to the lockdown.
She said the Apapa Area Command, which she described as the highest revenue collecting command of the NCS, recorded an average collection of N900 million daily as against its daily target of N1.8 billion.
Nwala noted that the effect of the lockdown would have been minimal on the command’s revenue generation if the banks had opened for operations.
“As you know, none of the activities in the port was stopped but the major issue here are the banks and there is little we can do without the banks. Duty payment is beyond online transaction, it has a whole lot of documentations that is required more than transfer.
“On Wednesday, we got N949million. If the banks were open, it would have been a bit different but I learnt the banks have been asked to open. Since the bank will be opened by weekend, I am sure the revenue will improve”, she said.
The Tin Can Island Port Command, which is the second highest Customs revenue collecting command, has also been recording a shortfall of N700million daily in its revenue collection since the lockdown, according to its spokesman, Uche Ejesieme.
“Before now, we are on the average of N1.5 billion to 1.7 billion daily but I don’t think we are making that much now. For now, we are between N800 and N900 million daily collections since the lockdown.
“We hope that by the time the bulk operators that pay in bulk come in, it is going to boost our revenue.
“The major problem is because the banks are not working despite the directive that they should work. The agents confirm that they can’t even do a single transaction in the banks. The jobs are interwoven; one agency cannot operate without the other. The situation expectedly has affected revenue generation.
“Beyond the fact that some of the agents cannot go to the banks to pay, some are actually doing e-payment but if you look at the percentage of e-payment and manual, the difference is huge. We are hoping that sooner than later, some of the challenges will be ameliorated.
Also speaking, spokesman, PTML, Area Command, Tin Island Port Complex Yakubu Muhammed, said the lockdown has negatively impacted the revenue generation of the command as most of the agents cannot come over to lodge their declarations.
He said the command’s revenue declined from a daily collection of N900million to N189 million while number of declarations also dropped from 1300 daily to 100.
“Our daily official revenue target is N1 billion but on the average, we collect between N600 million and N900 million. If you look at what we have from Tuesday (last week) when the lock down started, the rate has really dropped”, he said.
Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
COVID-19: NIWA Distributes Buses, Patrol Boats To States, Agencies
The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) says it had distributed water buses and patrol boats for use by relevant state and federal agencies in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.
This is as the agency has donated N10 million to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Lagos State Government in the fight against the deadly virus.
This was contained in a statement by NIWA in Lokoja, Kogi State, and made available to The Tide.
The statement reads: “Further to our earlier financial contributions, the Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority has authorised the release of the authority’s water buses, security patrol boats and other craft for use by relevant states and federal agencies in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These crafts are useful for moving personnel and materials to and from the riverine communities, as well as maintaining security on our inland waterways”.
Meanwhile, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Lagos Seaports and Marine Command, has arrested six stowaways at about 3 nautical miles off the Lagos fairway buoy.
The stowaways, who are all Nigerians, allegedly boarded a South Africa-bound vessel, MV GRAND DUKE with Panama flag along the Lagos channel while sailing at slow speed.
Public Relations Officer of the Command, Augustus Maisor, who disclosed this in a statement, identified the stowaways as Pedro Desmond Peter (27) from Borno State; Noah Osas Richard (24), Edo State; Eze Paul (36), Imo State; Elijah Sunday (35); Adewale Thompson Oki (29) and Paul Oguns (24), all from Ondo State.
The statement said in consonance with the NCDC guidelines on COVID-19, the stowaways (all male) were subjected to temperature check by Port Health officials before profiling by personnel of the command.
She said the six suspects would be handed over to the Police for interrogations and prosecutions.
Chinedu Wosu
Maritime
Lockdown: Customs Agents Decry Police Harassment Of Members
The National Vice Chairman of Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Dr Kayode Farinto, has bemoaned alleged harassment of licensed customs agents coming to work at the Lagos ports.
Speaking to journalists in Lagos, recently, Farinto described the arrest and stoppage of customs agents coming to the ports as a mark of poor information.
According to him, the police authorities were supposed to have enlightened their operatives about President Muhammadu Buhari’s directives that ports in Lagos are excluded from the restriction order that affected states in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja.
He said movement of agents from their homes to the ports had not been easy, alleging that police officers were harassing and arresting his members.
“Yesterday, it took the intervention of the Executive Secretary of Nigeria Shippers Council for some of our members to be released from Olodi Police Station.
“I was also informed that the western zonal coordinator had to secure release of some of our members at Okota police station.
“One of our members coming from Ikorodu was seriously harassed at Ketu. His vehicle was taken to the station.
“We also have similar cases of ports users coming from Badagry being stopped”, he said.
Farinto said it was disheartening that policemen still went ahead to harass those coming to the ports to render essential services for the good of the economy, despite the exception granted them by the President, accusing the police hierarchy of not enlightening his officers.
“It is on record that Italy has a very high casualty rate in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic but their ports are open. We need to do more sensitisation on this for citizens to be more aware about prevention of the virus.
“As you know, price of oil has fallen. The next place our government can look up to is the maritime industry. That is, talking about the ports.
“If the ports is also grounded, Nigerians will be in serious economic difficulty”, he said.
He commended the leadership of the Nigeria Shippers Council and Council for Regulations of Freight Forwarders in Nigeria for their quick intervention.
Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
