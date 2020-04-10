Implications Of Funke Akindele’s Conviction

Top Nollywood Actress, Funke Akindele and husband, Abdulraheed Bello, also known as JJC Skillz have now been convicted after they were found guilty of breaking the Lagos State infectious Diseases regulations of 2020 which authorizes one month jaid term or N100,000.00 fine or both for accused person(s) if found guilty.

Following their reckless action of the actress recently as acting on her personal capacity she had a celebration which is against the caution to public on social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. They were arrested by the police and consequently arraigned at the Chief Magistrate Court in Ogba, Lagos, where she and her husband both pleaded guilty and were sentence to 14 days community services and other sanctions.

According to reactions on the social media, the conviction has done more harm than good to her personality as her record is now tainted as she is now enlisted among convicted citizens in Nigeria because after her community service, she could henceforth be referred to as an ex-convict.

Being an ex-convict comes with many stigmas in the immediate and larger community not only can Funke Akindele not nurse political ambition any more, she may also lose some of her major endorsements. Dettol has stated that “As a responsible organisation and brand, Dettol does not condone any breach of the guidelines on COVID-19, we shall continue to support the NCDC and the Nigerian government to fight COVID19”.

This revealed indirectly that Funke Akindele’s ambassadorial role has been cut by the organisation, Dettol Nigeria. She has also lost her contract with the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as an ambassador of the agency. Before the party, she had campaigned for social distancing and enlightened the people more on how to get themselves safe from the coronavirus powered by Dettol and NCDC.

She seemingly lost all these just because of a party she should have done secretly, will her husband still have her like before? Because of the calamity she made him fell into.

The fans also posted on the social media that in some cases being an ex-convict may mean losing international citizenship of some countries with strict immigration regulations.

The actress was humiliated publicly by arresting her with handcuffs that was why she was dodging camera shots while moving to the court.

However, the Nollywood actress and producer had explained that the guests who were at the party were members of her crew who were stranded at the estate where she lived due to the pandemic.

She noted that Naira Marley was also in the estate before the government announced total lockdown in Lagos State. She apologized for any havoc she might have caused.