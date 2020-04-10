Sports
HFN President Rues COVID-19 Effects
President of the Handball Federation of Nigeria, Sam Ocheo has rued the effects of the currently ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria which has lead to the postponement of the first phase of the handball league which was supposed to commence this coming Sunday 12th April 2020 but for the suspension of all sports activities still subsisting.
Speaking in a chart with Tidesports source, Ocheo said the Covid-19 has had a far-reaching effect on a number of things and regrettably, this has affected the scheduling of its handball league calendar as planned but hopes this comes to an end soon so that normalcy can return in no time.
“With the emergence of COVID-19 and the spread across Nigeria necessitating a total lockdown lead to us cancelling or more like postponing the handball league, ordinarily Sunday, April 12, 2020, should have been the arrivals of the league states have started preparing and all but what can we do?”
Rohr Ready To Continue With Nigeria
Super Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr has said that he is ready to meet all the conditions set by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in order to continue as the head coach of the senior national team.
There have been talks in the media following comments made by President of Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick regarding how there would be some conditions in Gernot Rohr’s new deal.
The stipulation entails that the coach would be paid in Naira and would have to be domiciled in the country and monitor games of the Nigeria Professional Football League.
Despite the conditions, the German tactician says he will accept the offer insisting he wants to complete his job with the team.
“I want to finish my work in Nigeria, I want to go to the next AFCON and World Cup, which means we must continue working together,” he told former Super Eagles media officer Colin Udoh in an Instagram live video monitored on Wednesday.
“I want to show my players and employers that I have the motivation to continue. I cannot speak about what we said in the meeting in February because it’s confidential,” he added
“I don’t want more money, I don’t want more bonuses, I don’t want anything special. I only want to work as free as I could. I have to speak with my assistants because I have to pay them all from my salary. I also have to speak to them.”
The 66-year-old further added that staying in Nigeria wasn’t a problem, admitting he had lived more in the country in the last three years.
“All I can say is that I am always in Nigeria, most of my time. It’s been three years since I’ve been in Nigeria.”
“I spend time in Nigeria but, all my players are in Europe and it is only one (Ikechukwu Ezenwa) that’s in Nigeria. I hear lots of things about it on social media, TV, and newspapers, about what has been said. But I cannot comment on it. I have to see my players in their clubs and meet their coaches, watch their matches and communicate with them.
“I spend more time in Nigeria than in Europe. I am waiting for them; I am waiting for the proposals.” Rohr concluded.
Meanwhile, Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr says he merely wants to continue doing his job, as he prepares to consider a new contract from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).
EPL Squads Drop £1.6bn In Value
An estimated £1.6billion has been wiped off the value of Premier League squads because of the Coronavirus crisis, according to a football statistics website.
Transfermarkt calculates a player’s value using a variety of data and the aggregated estimates of site users.
It predicts a widespread drop in prices, with Manchester City suffering the biggest loss of around £225m.
“The stock market prices collapsed,” said site founder Matthias Seidel.
“Many clubs could be threatened by insolvency and transfer plans come to a standstill because of the many uncertainties.”
Transfermarkt takes into account a variety of statistics, including a player’s age, length of contract and any previous transfer fees. Those are then discussed in detail with the site’s community, before coming up with an estimated value.
With the coronavirus crisis likely to cause a sharp drop in revenue and therefore put a lot of team’s transfer plans on hold, the site believes there will be a knock-on effect with transfer fees.
It has cut 20% off the value of players born before 1998, with those born after 1998 seeing their value cut by 10%.
This is because the value of players aged 22 or younger generally holds up more than older players, therefore teams who have a lot of key players aged over 22 are likely to suffer the biggest drop in value.
Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, 25, is still valued as the Premier League’s most expensive player, but his price has dropped by £29m to £115m.
In total, City’s squad value has dropped from around £1.1bn to £917m.
Premier League leaders Liverpool have lost the second largest amount, with an estimated £205m wiped off the value of their players, including the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk.
Norwich City are estimated to have suffered the least losses, with their squad value dropping by £21m £119m.
That is primarily because a number of their most valuable players – including Todd Cantwell, Max Aarons, Ben Godfrey and Jamal Lewis – were all born after 1998.
That pattern is followed across football’s other major leagues, with Transfermarkt estimating around £9bn has been wiped off the value of players globally.
Though these figures are estimates, the prospect of transfer fees dropping significantly as a result of the coronavirus pandemic is likely.
EPL: Man Utd Told To Sign Players This Season
Former Manchester United defender, Wes Brown, has urged the club to make a transfer move for Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho, Leicester City’s James Maddison, and Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish this summer.
Brown believes the three players would all do great things for the Old Trafford club.
Sancho, Maddison, and Grealish had all been linked with a move to Man United in the past.
“I’d have all three players! Anyone of them would be great for United,” Brown told newsmen
“Jadon Sancho would probably be number one.
“James Maddison looks fit, ready, and determined. He would also be a great asset to United.
“Jack Grealish is an individual that gets things done. He takes control of the game and has his own style of play. each one would be perfect, I think.”
Meanwhile, Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, on Wednesday acknowledged that the club would seek to exploit clubs when the transfer window starts this summer as Coronavirus continues to disrupt sporting activities across the world.
“Football is going to get back to normality and United have to be ready,” Solskjaer said.
“Indeed, we discuss players, we discuss plans, and we evaluate what we need.
“There might be a situation that Man United can exploit because we are the biggest club, and we are well off.
“I’m sure we are capable of doing the business that we want too.”
