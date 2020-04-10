Politics
APGA Donates N3m In Fight Against Pandemic
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), yesterday donated the sum of N 3 million to the Anambra State COVID-19 Trust Fund in support of the state government’s fight against the spread of coronavirus in the state.
The APGA National Chairman, Ozonkpu Victor Ike Oye, made this known in a press release made available to journalists.
He explained that the donation was borne out of his personal support for Governor Willie Obiano’s proactive approach toward safeguarding the life and property of Ndi Anambra in this time of the global pandemic.
Oye said that APGA had joined in complementary and collaborative efforts with the government of Anambra State through the launch of ‘APGA Fights COVID-19’ initiative which saw APGA stakeholders pooling resources to ensure that the Ndi Anambra, especially the indigent are provided with free protective materials and food items which will be shared to the 326 political wards of the state, including orphanages and disabled persons.
According to the party chieftain, “APGA is a caring political party. It is during desperate times like this that the true meaning of our party’s slogan of being our brothers’ and sisters’ keeper (onye aghana nwanne ya) becomes evident.
“I have followed the activities of some of our members across all the states and I am happy that they have been donating both cash, food items and medical supplies to their local communities. We will continue to do more for the people collectively and individually”, Oye said.
The APGA National Chairman however, prayed God to heal the nation and the world of this perilous virus threatening the entire humanity.
Politics
COVID-19: PDP Group Accuses Fayemi Of Insincerity On Cash Transfers
Ekiti State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party National New Media Group (PDP-NNMG), has faulted claims by the State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi that 5,000 indigent citizens drawn from 16 council areas of Ekiti State received between N20,000 and N60,000 each on Tuesday, under the federal government Cash Transfer Scheme.
The group noted that; “Only spirits could have counted and distributed over N150 million cash to 5,000 people in Ekiti State in just one day.
“With what did they count over N150 million in one day? Even with three counting machines, N150 million cannot be counted in one day, not to talk of manual counting.”
In a statement on Thursday by the PDP-NNMG Ekiti State Coordinator, Bola Agboola, it was fraudulent for any government to go about sharing cash to the tune of N60,000 to people.
He added that the claim that 5,000 people received between N20,000 and N60,000 each in Ekiti State cannot be substantiated by anyone. The statement read; “There are 177 wards in Ekiti State and with that figure of 5,000 that they gave; it implies that not less than 27 people got the money in each of the 177 wards.
“If we take a town like Igede Ekiti, Irepodun Ifelodun Local Government, for example, it will mean that 81 people got an average of N30,000 each, totaling N2.43 million. Is it possible for N2.43 million cash to enter Igede Ekiti in one day and the impact will not be felt in the whole town?
“Ado Ekiti, the State capital has 13 wards and if 27 people received an average of N30,000 cash in one day, it will translate to 351 people getting over N10.53 million in just one day. Even if the beneficiaries were only members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the impact will still be visible.
Politics
Ekiti APC Youths Reject Olujimi’s COVID-19 Relief Package
Some youths in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State, under the auspices of Ekiti APC Youths Congress (EAYC), have described the food items distributed as COVID-19 relief package by the Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial district, Biodun Olujimi as Greek gift.
The APC youths said even though the Covid-19 pandemic is beyond partisanship, Senator Olujimi cannot be said to have in good conscience, taken food items to APC secretariats in Ekiti South without first distributing relief package to members of her own party, PDP.
According to a press release issued by the youths yesterday and jointly signed by Mr. Tope Ogunkuade and Comrade Tunji Adeleye, EAYC Convener and Secretary respectively, some leaders of the APC in the state, especially Governor Kayode Fayemi, will one day explain to the party members, especially those in Ekiti South how they traded Prince Adeyeye’s mandate, sold it to Senator Olujimi and are now celebrating peanuts from her as relief package.
They said it was “an insult for someone who used her manipulative ways to snatch the Ekiti South Senatorial seat from the party’s original winner, Prince Adedayo Adeyeye, to now turn around and be dropping food items at our party secretariats for distribution to our members”.
The youths urged loyal members of the APC in Ekiti South to reject the food items brought to the party secretariats across the six local governments, noting that Prince Adeyeye would have gone beyond the miserable food items Senator Olujimi brought as Covid-19 relief package if he was still in the Senate.
The EAYC, which described the two APC House of Representatives members in the Ekiti South senatorial district, Hon Yemi Aderamodu and Hon Femi Bamisile as capable of assisting party members in the district, noted that Senator Olujimi will not be allowed to undermine them as she undermined Prince Adeyeye.
Politics
‘Ondo Deserves Better Leadership Than It Is Getting Under Akeredolu’
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Engr. Ifeoluwa Oyedele, yesterday said Ondo state deserves better leadership than it is currently getting under Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with our source, Oyedele, an associate of President Muhammadu Buhari who is the Executive Director, Engineering and Technical services of Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC) said Akeredolu may be trying but his best is not good enough for the state.
Oyedele, a frontline governorship aspirant of the party in the state for the October 10 governorship election also said Akeredolu had failed to use his position as governor to unite APC members in the state, a development that led to the party’s lackluster performance in the 2019 general elections.
“If you are a man of excellence like some of us, you will understand that in Ondo state, we are not where we are supposed to be today. If you are close to the grassroots, you will understand that there are lots of grumblings among our people, the general populace in Ondo on the performance of the governor.
“The rate of unemployment is very high, especially among the youths; it is about 50 per cent. There is decadence in infrastructure and public utilities. You will not be comfortable with the fact that many of our schools don’t have teachers and standard laboratories. Ninety-nine per cent of those schools don’t even have standard IT centres.
“We are not developing sporting giants in Ondo state; we don’t even have a stadium in the State. Agriculture is falling in the state and it is not good for Ondo State to be number 19 on the table of ease of doing business”, he said.
