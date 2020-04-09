Business
Winners Emerge At Good Governance Hackathon Competition
Winners have emerged at the just concluded utilisation of geospatial data for good governance hackathon competition.
The event which held in Lagos was sponsored by the World Bank, the European Union, United Kingdom Aid (UKAID) KOICA, SEEFOR Project and Bill and Melinda Gate Foundation in collaboration with Co Creative Hub.
Among the winners are Team Native which clinched the Star prize of $10,000. The team was led by one Somto Momah.
Other winners include Team Sight which came second with $6,000 prize, while Team Healthcare for All came third with $4,000.
The competition tagged “Data for Good Gover-nance” was organised as part of the 2020 Social Media Week.
The focus was on the ability of participants to manipulate and analyse available geospatial data into useful information that can be transformed into government policies to impact on the citizenry.
Speaking on the event, the World Bank Task Team Leader (TTL) of SEEFOR Project, Mr Parminder Brar, said the competition was geared at providing opportunities for youths who are ready to solve problems.
“Nigeria is full of talented young people who want to solve the problem of accountability, service delivery and they really want to move ahead,” he said.
He expressed confidence in the youths who within eight days were able to use available data as platform on which solutions to societal challenges can be found.
He commended all participants for their efforts and assured them of the support of the organisers.
Explaining the activities that culminated into choosing three teams that emerged winners, the TTL said 79 teams indicated interest to participate, 22 were short-listed and eight made it to the final.
Speaking on the lessons learnt from the event, the National Project Coordi-nator of SEEFOR Project, Dr Greg Onu, described the competition “as very good innovation and a way of empowering the youths to be involved in governance, using the ICT platform.”
According to him, it is a way of engaging the youth and the feedback mecha-nism is very impressive because it allows project implementers to get feed-back from the citizens about the performance of their projects.
On his assessment of the event, one of the judges, Dr Zakari Lawan, the M&E Director and GRID3, Ministry of Budget and National Planning said the programme gave him hope for the future of the youths. “It gives me a lot of hope that Nigeria has all the potentials to be great with what I have seen today, with the skills and capacity that was exhibited by the young participants, who were just engaged into this particular process, I think it is great and I believe if this young men are given the opportunity and exposure, I think they’re world class materials.”
Mixed Reactions Trail FG’s Order On Distribution Of Contraband Rice
Following the order by the Federal Government that all the contraband rice being seized by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) be distributed among the 36 States in the country to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown, many Nigerians have expressed their views over the order.
While some were of the view that the order was belated, others doubted the sincerity of the Federal Government to evenly distribute the commodity across the 36 states.
Speaking to The Tide on Tuesday, a professional marketer, Gilbert Opurum, said that such seized commodities which have been abandoned by owners for long ought to have been distributed to citizens as palliatives to cushion the effects of the Coronavirus lockdown before now.
According to him, “Such commodities may have been packed at the customs contraband warehouse, lying waste even now that hunger is all over the country for more than two weeks now.
“ If government had been proactive in aspects of citizens’ wellbeing, why wait till now to give such items to the citizens to cushion the effect of lockdown due to Coronavirus?”
In her own opinion, Pastor (Mrs) Mercy Azuatalam expressed concerns on how the commodity would get down to the targeted masses and the needy, across the country, without being hijacked by politicians for their friends and cronies.
“The idea is good, but you know Nigerians, how they will insincerely take advantage of everything as opportunity to enrich themselves, without minding the downtrodden”, she said.
Meanwhile, a trader at Rumuosi Timber Market, Chimzi Ezekiel, in a chat with our correspondent, lamented over what he described as discrimination by the Federal Government among states, where some states are given preference over others.
He referred to the recent outcry of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, over the neglect of Rivers State in the sharing formula of the COVID-19 palliatives by the Federal Government, saying same should not apply to the rice distribution to the 36 states of the country.
It would be recalled that the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, in a press briefing on Monday, said that President Muhammadu Buhari had given order to distribute all the seized contraband rice to the 36 states to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown on the citizenry.
Corlins Walter
FG’s Decision To Withdraw $150m From SWF, Timely – Experts
Financial experts yesterday described as timely the Federal Government’s decision to withdraw $150 million from the Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) for distribution to the three tiers of government.
The financial experts were speaking against the backdrop of the announcement by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, on Monday that President Muhammadu Buhari had given approval for the amount to be withdrawn from the fund for distribution to the three tiers of government.
The financial experts told newsmen in Lagos that the decision was timely and important as it would enable state governments to relieve the people of the effect of the coronavirus in view of the dwindling allocation from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC).
Since January, revenue inflow into the federation account has been on a decline – a situation that has affected the amount distributed to the three tiers of government by FAAC.
A professor of Economics at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, Prof. Sheriffdeen Tella, said “The withdrawal of $150 million to meet some expenses in this regard is welcome, though the money is rather small given that it will be spent on imported goods to meet demand for equipment.”
He noted that the development would make politicians see the need for the country to save and the implications of its insufficiency.
According to him, the current economic realities will make politicians to “support the building of strong buffers for a rainy day”.
A professor of Finance and Capital Market at the Nasarawa State University Keffi, Uche Uwaleke, told our source that state governments needed special support at the moment in view of dwindling allocation from FAAC occasioned by the crash in crude oil prices.
“To this end, the plan to augment the allocation from the stabilisation fund account of the Sovereign Wealth Fund is laudable.
IMF To Meet On Nigeria’s $3.4bn Loan Request
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said its executive board would soon meet over a fresh $3.4billion loan request from Nigeria.
The Federal Government had applied to the IMF for a rapid credit loan as part of measures to cushion the effects of COVID-19 in Nigeria.
The Minister of Finance and Chairman, Special Ministerial Task Force on COVID-19, Zainab Ahmed, had disclosed the fresh loan request at a news conference in Abuja on Monday.
The Federal Government is banking on the IMF credit and similar loan requests from the World Bank and the African Development Bank to cushion the effects of the pandemic on the economy.
The pandemic had led to a sharp fall in the prices of crude oil, Nigeria’s major source of revenue.
In a statement posted on its website on Tuesday, the IMF quoted its Managing Director, Ms Kristalina Georgieva, as acknowledging the request by the Federal Government, adding, “We are working hard to respond to this request so that a proposal can be considered by the IMF’s executive board as soon as possible.”
She noted that the Federal Government had initiated a number of measures aimed at containing the spread of the virus and its impact.
The measures, according to the IMF, include a swift release of contingency funds to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.
It added that the Nigerian government was working on an economic stimulus package that would help provide relief for households and businesses impacted by the downturn.
She said, “Nigeria’s economy is being threatened by the twin shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated sharp fall in international oil prices.”
Georgieva added: “To support these efforts, Nigeria’s government has requested financial assistance under the Fund’s Rapid Financing Instrument.
“This emergency financing would allow the government to address additional and urgent balance of payment needs and support policies that would make it possible to direct funds for priority health expenditures and protect the most vulnerable people and firms.”
