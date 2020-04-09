City Crime
‘Plateau United Will Push Harder After COVID-19’
Plateau United player, Elisha Golbe has stated that the Jos based side will have their work caught out upon resump-tion of the league post Covid-19 after the break that certainly would have disrupted the form of the team before the suspension of all sports activities and subsequently league football in Nigeria.
Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, Golbe said the break will definitely affect the team but that it is one the players also need to get their mind prepared to rise up to so as to ensure they don’t lose their lead on top of the league table to the effects of the break which certainly will be expected and tackled with more work.
“Definitely it’s going to affect us as players because everybody was in good shape and everybody was giving his best before the league was put on hold so definitely it’s going to affect but before the break the coach encouraged everybody to keep fit at home and definitely we have to push on when the league resume.”
City Crime
Banks Recorded N5.28trn Non-Performing Loans In 2019 -NBS
Out of the N65.21trillion loans granted by Deposit Money Banks in 2019, about N5.28trillion of them are non-performing loans.
The figure is contained in the Banking Sector Data report which was released, yesterday by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The Bureau in the report said that for the first quarter, the banking sector gave out loans of N15.54trillion out of which N1.67trillion was classified as non-performing loans.
For the second quarter, about N15.48trillion was provided as loans to the economy, from which NPL was put at N1.44trillion.
In the third quarter of last year, about N16.62trillion loan was advanced by banks to the economy out of which N1.1trillion was categorised as NPL.
For the fourth quarter, the sum of N17.56trillion was granted as loans to the real sector.
From this amount, the sum of N1.05trillion was yet to be repaid.
In terms of volume of transactions, the NBS report said that 893.68million transactions valued at N48.54trillion were recorded in the fourth quarter of last year.
The transactions occurred on electronic payment channels in the Nigeria Banking Sector.
The report stated that NIBSS Instant Payments transactions dominated the volume of transactions recording 342.63million volume of NIP transactions valued at N29.69trillion.
As at the fourth quarter of last year, it put the total number of banks’ staff increased by 2.14 per cent from 101,435 in Q3 2019 to 103,610.
City Crime
COVID-19: Buhari Commissions Emergency Number To Aid Response
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday commissioned the 112 national emergency toll free number.
The newly commissioned number is to help citizens who are under any form of emergency to get immediate aide.
The free toll number will link anyone under a critical condition to hospital ambulance service, Fire Service, Police and others.
Speaking at the commissioning, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Ibrahim Isah Pantami, said the number will be launched in other states across the country.
Pantami pointed out that the toll free line will be of immense help to Nigerians at the period when the dreaded Covid-19 disease is spreading all over the country.
He said: “The emergency centre will link anyone who’s in danger and in an emergency condition to the Fire Service, Police and ambulance services.
“We will take this to other states in the country. In this period of Coronavirus, we are working to see how people can get immediate attention”.
City Crime
Reps Make Case For Local Drug Production
The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to invest more in the National Institute for Pharmaceutical Research and Development to encourage local drug production.
This was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion by Rep. Denis Idahosa (PDP-Edo) at the plenary yesterday.
Moving the motion earlier, Idahosa said that Nigeria was largely dependent on China among other countries for importation of active and non-active ingredients for production of drugs.
He said that China had recently been inflicted with a Corona-virus that paralysed its economy thus rendering it unable to produce or export those necessary ingredients or medicine.
Idahosa recalled that the Director General of National Agency for Food and Administration Drug (NAFDAC) had earlier raised an alarm that the outbreak of Corona-virus in China had the capacity to result in drug insecurity in Nigeria.
He said that one of Nigeria’s National Drug Policy target was to increase local production capacity to a level where 70 per cent of total output satisfied at least 60 per cent of national drug requirements of essential drugs while the balance was exported by 2008.
”It is a fact that Nigeria does not produce drugs locally or the ingredients to make the drugs on a large commercial scale, and that Nigeria import over 70 per cent of the drugs majorly from China”.
Trending
-
Features3 days ago
Imperative Of Overhauling Nigeria’s Security Agencies
-
Politics3 days ago
Covid-19: Obuah Slams Wike’s Critics Over Approach …
-
News3 days ago
Proferssor’ Forum Rejects KWASU VC’s Appointment …Says Process Not Fair
-
Sports4 days ago
‘Yekini Was Not In USA ‘94’
-
Business3 days ago
FG Committed To Implementation Of 2020 Budget -Akabueze
-
News3 days ago
Benue Govt To Probe Teachers Service Board
-
Featured3 days ago
Wike Blasts FG Over Fight Against Coronavirus …Inaugurates 24-Man Palliatives Implementation C’ttee, Today …As RSG Begins Move To Distribute Foodstuffs To Residents
-
Business3 days ago
CIBN Holds Virtual AGM, Elects Olugbemi 21st President