Oil & Energy
PHED Blames Windstorm For Power Outage In Rivers, Others
The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company Plc (PHED) has blamed the current power outage being experienced in some parts of the city on the windstorm that occurred last week in Port Harcourt.
This was made known by the Manager, Corporate Communications PHED, Mr John Onyi, in Port Harcourt.
He stated that the windstorm which caused the falling of both high and low tension lines, affected the source of supply from Port Harcourt Main Transmission [Z2] and Port Harcourt Town Transmission [Z4] Stations.
“As a result, Woji, Abuloma, Rumuodomaya, Trans-Amadi, Rainbow, Rumuola and Airport 33kv feeders are out of supply.
“Also, at Port Harcourt Town Transmission Station, the entire station is down due to a fault on 132kv breaker which has affected Rumuolumeni, Borokiri, Amadi Junction, Secretariat, UST, UTC and Silverbird.
“Other areas are; Rumuosi, Rukpokwu, Greater Port Harcourt, UPTH, Bori, Igbo- Etche, Old Oyigbo, Onne, RSTV, and Timber 33kv feeders”, he said.
He added that Cross River State was not left out as Calabar, Amika and Akamkpa 33kv feeders were also affected when ornamental trees fell on top of the feeders which shattered various electrical materials.
According to Onyi, “Champion, Ibesikpo, Abak and Akara 33kv feeders belonging to Uyo Transmission Station were not left out in the natural disaster.
”In Yenagoa, Imiringi, Agudama, Amasoma, Opolo and Government House 33kv feeders were affected by the forced outage”.
The manager, however, said that efforts were already in top gear by PHED technical crew at the various cities to ensure that the faults were fixed in order to restore power to the affected areas.
“PHED, therefore, solicits the understanding and patience of the affected customers while waiting for restoration of power to the affected areas in spite of the statewide restriction of movement”, he said.
Oil & Energy
COVID-19: FG Only Interested In Rivers Oil Revenue – Lawmaker
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Martin Amaewhule, says the Federal Government has no love for the state, but is only interested in the oil revenue from the state.
Amaewhule stated this when he called on telephone to participate in a live radio programme monitored by our correspondent in Port Harcourt.
Amaewhule, who represents Obio/Akpor Constituency 1 in the state legislature echoed what Governor Nyesom Wike said that it was wrong for the Federal Government to be mounting pressure on oil companies for the purpose of drilling oil even at this time when the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) was ravaging every part of the world.
He commended the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for taking the right steps and for being proactive in taking measures aimed at checking the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying, “What the state government has done is in the right direction and it is only important that the Federal Government supports the Rivers State Government in its efforts.
“I want to say that what the governor said in his broadcast that the Federal Government is mounting pressure on oil companies in the state for the purpose of drilling oil only shows how the Federal Government looks at Rivers State. Federal Government only looks at Rivers State as a state that produces oil and brings revenue to the Federal Government.
“The Federal Government has no love for this state and I must say it is quite regrettable that the federal government would look at a state like this that has many multinationals coming in, people coming in from all countries of the world and the Federal Government has not deemed it necessary to bring a testing centre to Rivers State.
“ If there has to be testing centers in this country, about five of them, Rivers State deserves to have one, at least to look at these multinationals coming in, to know their status. That is exactly what the governor is saying. Those who are calling in (phoning into the programme) and supporting the Federal Government are not even thinking far. If these people are coming in from all nooks and crannies of the world, what is their status? Nobody is concerned. We need to know. Have they been tested? What is going to happen if they all flood into the state?”
The State Assembly leader further said, Rivers or any other state that has any case does not need to request assistance form the Federal Government, noting that all the latter ought to do is to be proactive rather than wait till the number of persons infected by the Coronavirus climbs to a certain figure before intervening.
“So much money has been given to Lagos, about N10nillion as we heard. Rivers State Government does not need to make a request. All states that have index cases don’t need to make any request. Federal Government just need to be proactive. Now that the state government is doing so much, all that the federal government needs to do is give support to the state so that whatsoever the state government is doing to make sure that the disease does not spread is maintained; because when that is done, it will reduce the burden of the Federal Government.
“Federal Government will have less work to do because you have a proactive governor like His Excellency, Nyesom Wke. What the Federal Government ought to do is to identify those states that have cases of Covid-19 and give the support in order for them to continue doing what they are doing to curb the scourge.
“If they (FG) don’t do anything and wait for any state to have 50, 100 or 1000 cases before they come, it would have been too late. So I think the Federal Government needs a change of attitude. There should be no politics in this thing because it is a global problem, so all hands must be on deck to tackle this pandemic,” Amaewhule advised.
Oil & Energy
NYCN Lauds NNPC Over Distribution Of Petroleum Products
The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) says it is satisfied with the efforts of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) towards ensuring adequate distribution of petroleum products across the country in the past seven days of the lockdown in some states to curtail the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Council, in a statement by its President, Comrade Solomon Adodo, said that it had set up a monitoring team to assess the situation following assurances by NNPC of availability of petroleum products after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the lockdown in the affected states.
This, the Council said, resulted in Nigerians embarking on a binge of panic buying of petroleum products, despite advice by the NNPC.
“This development necessitated our team to embark on an independent nationwide exercise to monitor the availability and distribution of petroleum products and from results of our field surveys across the country, we can boldly say that the panic buying was needless.
“The NNPC has kept to its word in ensuring constant and efficient availability of petroleum products at recommended prices despite the bottlenecks occasioned by the lockdown”, the statement stated.
While commending the leadership style of the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, the council urged the NNPC to ensure it had more than sufficient petroleum products in thousands of retail outlets across the country and more products stored up in the depots.
Oil & Energy
Oyo To Establish Energy Centre To Generate Electricity
The Oyo State Government will soon establish an Energy Centre of Excellence to generate electricity from dams in every part of the state.
The State Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, gave the hint, on Tuesday in Ibadan, after the weekly State Executive Council meeting.
Olatubosun said the State Executive ratified the decision for the establishment of the centre.
Also speaking on details of the meeting, the Chief Press Secretary to Oyo state governor Mr Taiwo Adisa, explained that the decision to establish an energy centre was part of the fallout of the governor’s trip to the United States between late February and early March.
Adisa made it known that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during the governor’s trip to Finland.
“Some consortium of energy companies in Finland have actually agreed to make Oyo State a centre of excellence, not just in energy, but in mineral resources in the African continent.
“The memo was just presented this time to the Executive Council and the decision was ratified. Within a shortwhile, the Finnish experts will come to Oyo State for some groundbreaking efforts in that regard.
“The Ministry of Energy is driving this project and we believe that it will not just be an avenue to enhance energy capabilities of the state, particularly looking at the result of darkness that our people witness across the locations.
“It will also enhance our capabilities to tap into mineral resources that we have in this state, and that by so doing, enhancing the Internally Generated Revenue capacity of this state,” Adisa stated.
He further stressed that government was going to harness dams in the state for the energy centre, noting that each of the dams has the capacity to generate energy that was not tapped.
Also briefing journalists, the Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, said that the proposal for the Oyo State Coronavirus Disease Emergency Prevention Regulations 2020, was approved by the council.
Oyewo said the state government was aware of the extant laws on health matters, particularly Public Health Act and Quarantine Act on infectious diseases.
He described the COVID-19 Regulations as a special one because of the special nature of the virus.
“The regulations will check the law enforcement agents in the way they deal with people, such that the constitutional rights of the people will not be infringed on.
“It will also empower government to gather infectious cases for quarantine, also the regulations will give legal backing to restriction of movement, curfew and other measures put in place to safeguard lives against the COVID-19.
“In addition, the regulations, will empower government to exercise authority on closure of schools and markets, banning of worship centres from holding services, in specific ways,” Oyewo stated.
He further said that the COVID-19 regulations would also give powers to government to prosecute people that might contravene the regulations.
Trending
-
Features3 days ago
Imperative Of Overhauling Nigeria’s Security Agencies
-
Politics3 days ago
Covid-19: Obuah Slams Wike’s Critics Over Approach …
-
News3 days ago
Proferssor’ Forum Rejects KWASU VC’s Appointment …Says Process Not Fair
-
Sports4 days ago
‘Yekini Was Not In USA ‘94’
-
Business3 days ago
FG Committed To Implementation Of 2020 Budget -Akabueze
-
News3 days ago
Benue Govt To Probe Teachers Service Board
-
Featured3 days ago
Wike Blasts FG Over Fight Against Coronavirus …Inaugurates 24-Man Palliatives Implementation C’ttee, Today …As RSG Begins Move To Distribute Foodstuffs To Residents
-
Business3 days ago
CIBN Holds Virtual AGM, Elects Olugbemi 21st President