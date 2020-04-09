PHED Blames Windstorm For Power Outage In Rivers, Others

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Martin Amaewhule, says the Federal Government has no love for the state, but is only interested in the oil revenue from the state.

Amaewhule stated this when he called on telephone to participate in a live radio programme monitored by our correspondent in Port Harcourt.

Amaewhule, who represents Obio/Akpor Constituency 1 in the state legislature echoed what Governor Nyesom Wike said that it was wrong for the Federal Government to be mounting pressure on oil companies for the purpose of drilling oil even at this time when the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) was ravaging every part of the world.

He commended the state governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, for taking the right steps and for being proactive in taking measures aimed at checking the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying, “What the state government has done is in the right direction and it is only important that the Federal Government supports the Rivers State Government in its efforts.

“I want to say that what the governor said in his broadcast that the Federal Government is mounting pressure on oil companies in the state for the purpose of drilling oil only shows how the Federal Government looks at Rivers State. Federal Government only looks at Rivers State as a state that produces oil and brings revenue to the Federal Government.

“The Federal Government has no love for this state and I must say it is quite regrettable that the federal government would look at a state like this that has many multinationals coming in, people coming in from all countries of the world and the Federal Government has not deemed it necessary to bring a testing centre to Rivers State.

“ If there has to be testing centers in this country, about five of them, Rivers State deserves to have one, at least to look at these multinationals coming in, to know their status. That is exactly what the governor is saying. Those who are calling in (phoning into the programme) and supporting the Federal Government are not even thinking far. If these people are coming in from all nooks and crannies of the world, what is their status? Nobody is concerned. We need to know. Have they been tested? What is going to happen if they all flood into the state?”

The State Assembly leader further said, Rivers or any other state that has any case does not need to request assistance form the Federal Government, noting that all the latter ought to do is to be proactive rather than wait till the number of persons infected by the Coronavirus climbs to a certain figure before intervening.

“So much money has been given to Lagos, about N10nillion as we heard. Rivers State Government does not need to make a request. All states that have index cases don’t need to make any request. Federal Government just need to be proactive. Now that the state government is doing so much, all that the federal government needs to do is give support to the state so that whatsoever the state government is doing to make sure that the disease does not spread is maintained; because when that is done, it will reduce the burden of the Federal Government.

“Federal Government will have less work to do because you have a proactive governor like His Excellency, Nyesom Wke. What the Federal Government ought to do is to identify those states that have cases of Covid-19 and give the support in order for them to continue doing what they are doing to curb the scourge.

“If they (FG) don’t do anything and wait for any state to have 50, 100 or 1000 cases before they come, it would have been too late. So I think the Federal Government needs a change of attitude. There should be no politics in this thing because it is a global problem, so all hands must be on deck to tackle this pandemic,” Amaewhule advised.