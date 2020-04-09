News
Lockdown: Police Kill Four, Injure 10 In Kaduna
A clash between operatives of Civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) and some youth in Tirkania community, a suburb of Kaduna over enforcement of the stay at home order of the state government has claimed four lives with many injured. It was gathered that the JTF officials Monday tried enforcing the lockdown order at a local market in the area when the fight occurred.
A source, Alhaji Nuhu Mohammed Marafan Nasarawa, disclosed that “the crisis started between the youth and JTF before the police came in trying to enforce the stay-at-home order.”
The source added that they thought things were over when the JTF officials left the scene, only for them to return and accompanied by the police.
“The Policemen from Kakuri dispersed the aggrieved youth with teargas. Later, we heard shots, live bullets as some youth threw stones at the police.
“Yes, four of our boys were killed and we have buried them. We have 10 others who sustained gunshot injuries; seven are in critical condition as we speak. I called on the Army and other community leaders to calm the angry youth, who had vowed to take revenge against the police,” he said.
“Among the dead is a 30-year-old Musa Aliyu, who was killed after rushing out of the bathroom to see what was happening outside.”
The father of the slain Musa Aliyu, Ali Balteh, who resides at Dogaje Street Tirkania, said that his late son was having his bath when some youth jumped inside their compound.
“Musa rushed out of the bathroom when he saw youth jumping into our compound. So, he went straight to the gate to see who was chasing them that was how police shot him on the left hand and the bullet penetrated into his chest,” he said.
He was taken to a private hospital where he was confirmed dead together with the others.
The Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, said the command will issue an official statement after hearing from the Divisional Police Officer in the area.
News
N1.5trn Spent On Fuel Subsidy In 2019 -FG
The Federal Government has revealed that it spent N1.5trillion on fuel subsidy in 2019.
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, disclosed this in a communiqué in Abuja, yesterday.
The communiqué was issued after a consultative meeting between a Federal Government team led by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and the Association of Artisanal Local Refineries Operators in Nigeria.
The meeting, held March 15, had in attendance Senator Ita Enang; Mallam Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC); Acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Prof Daniel Pondei and the Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Oil Spill Detection Response Agency (NOSDRA), Mr. Idris Musa.
Others are representatives from the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), and the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), and Mr. Godwin Sunday, Chairman of the Association of Artisanal Local Refineries Operators in Nigeria.
Enang disclosed that the amount incurred as subsidy was as a result of the fact that the commodity was imported at points where the landing cost were higher than the regulated price of the commodity in Nigeria.
He, however, warned that with the current crash in the prices of crude oil in the international market, the Federal Government would be faced with dwindling revenue from crude oil sales and other barter arrangements, which would make it impossible for the country to sustain the current subsidy regime.
According to him, “whereas the price of crude oil has drastically dropped to the twenties dollar per barrel and there will be great cost differentials if we still ship very cheap crude abroad, pay export shipping cost and incidentals, get them refined abroad and ship back to Nigeria, paying another shipping and landing, agencies and incidental cost, including fuel subsidy.
“Whereas with the crashed cheap price of crude oil, Nigeria will not have enough revenue from crude sales or any batter arrangement to sustain the subsidy regime currently operating.
News
Coronavirus: 15 Chinese Doctors Arrive In Nigeria
A 15-member medical team from China has arrived at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on a chattered Air Peace aircraft.
The medical personnel, who landed around 5:15 pm, were received by the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr Zhou Pingjian; Executive Director, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, Mr Jacques Liao, senior officials of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health and others.
The personnel, who are experts in infectious diseases, respiratory illness, intensive care, cardiology, neurology, general surgery and anesthesiology, were all wearing face masks as they filed out of the aircraft.
They will spend 30 days in the country.
The visit of the medical team had been mired in controversy with the Nigerian Medical Association and various groups opposing the initiative.
But the CCECC which facilitated the visit said the Chinese doctors were coming to treat its staff, adding that they would be coming with their drugs, and equipment to carry out COVID-19 tests on the company’s workers in the country.
Liao, in a statement, last Tuesday, also disclosed that the medical team would be coming with 16-ton test kits, ventilators, disinfection machine, disposable medical masks, drugs, infrared thermometer and other items ordered by the Federal Government.
He noted, “All members of the working team have tested negative for COVID-19 and shall commence their stay in Nigeria by spending 14 days in quarantine.
News
COVID-19: RSG C’ttee On Foodstuffs Purchase Sets Up Food Bank
The committee set up by the Rivers State Government for the buying and stocking of foodstuffs as part of palliatives for the citizenry over the Coronavirus shutdown says it has begun work by identifying farmers and producers to stock its food bank.
The Committee chaired by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, in a chat with newsmen, yesterday, in Port Harcourt after the body met, said all the 23 local government chairmen have been mobilised to engage farmers and fishermen in their areas to sell products.
Already, Agricultural Desks have been established in the 23 local government areas to liaise with farmers.
It’s expected that in the next few weeks, its food bank will be fully stocked with products from the various parts of the state.
“As we speak today, we have identified the major food baskets and we have started the process of identifying farmers and fishermen, and so, we have worked out a unified purchase system at a reasonable price”, Danagogo assured.
To drive and efficient food bank system, he explained that warehouses will be set up to receive products with the Agriculture Development Project (ADP) office as one.
Contrary to views that the food bank may likely jerk food prices up, the SSG explained that the objective is to mop up agriculture products, and at the same compel farmers to go into more food production.
He insisted that the multiplier effect of the Governor Nyesom Wike’s Coronavirus palliatives is enormous, “the intent of government is to empower farmers, so they can go back to produce more.
“The Rivers State Government did not stop farmers or fishermen from their activities. They should go to the farm, and rivers to fish. That will sustain the continuous flow of food to meet the challenge of the pandemic,” Danagogo stated.
Once the food bank is ready, it will provide foodstuffs for the Amb Desmond Akawor-led committee in charge of palliatives distribution.
In his remarks, the Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Fred Kpakol, said it will reduce waste of perishable foods, and empower farmers in the state to go into more production.
He also explained that all imported food products will be mopped up instead of wasting due to closure of markets.
On his part, Commissioner for Information and Communications, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim said the exercise will last through the shutdown period, as he urged the citizenry to support its success.
Trending
-
Features3 days ago
Imperative Of Overhauling Nigeria’s Security Agencies
-
Politics3 days ago
Covid-19: Obuah Slams Wike’s Critics Over Approach …
-
News3 days ago
Proferssor’ Forum Rejects KWASU VC’s Appointment …Says Process Not Fair
-
Sports4 days ago
‘Yekini Was Not In USA ‘94’
-
Business3 days ago
FG Committed To Implementation Of 2020 Budget -Akabueze
-
News3 days ago
Benue Govt To Probe Teachers Service Board
-
Featured3 days ago
Wike Blasts FG Over Fight Against Coronavirus …Inaugurates 24-Man Palliatives Implementation C’ttee, Today …As RSG Begins Move To Distribute Foodstuffs To Residents
-
Business3 days ago
CIBN Holds Virtual AGM, Elects Olugbemi 21st President