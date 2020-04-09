Niger Delta
Lockdown: Delta Goes Tough On Defaulters
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has threatened to apply stricter measures to check disobedience of the state government’s directives on the lockdown in the state over the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is against the backdrop of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announcement on Tuesday that a confirmed case of the virus had been recorded in the state, the first.
In a broadcast in Asaba yesterday, Okowa commended Deltans who had strictly adhered to the lockdown regulations from April 1, 2020, but warned that enabling laws would be applied on those disobeying the stay-at-home order.
He expressed appreciation to all Deltans and non-Deltans in the state for their cooperation, saying “we are on Day 8 of the lockdown and I know that a lot of our people have been cooperating with the directive of the government.
“Unfortunately, a few persons have tended to disobey orders and I want to urge every Deltan that from today onwards until the 14 days, to please, for the sake of everyone, for the sake of humanity, obey the orders of government, otherwise, they will be caught up by the arms of the law.
“The lockdown order was given because it was necessary; it is also lawful, because, I have already signed into law a regulation which empowers us to take action against those who would disobey the lockdown order.
“I want every Deltan to appreciate that it is for the good of the public; for all Deltans who have cooperated with us, I have sent messages of encouragement; I thank them.”
The governor announced that the State recorded its index case of the pandemic on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, and that the patient had already been moved into one of the four management centres of the virus in the state.
According to him, the person in question has been in Delta for some weeks, so, he did not just come in from another state during the course of the lockdown.
Okowa said, “at the moment, we are doing our tracking; we are getting more information on the case and when we have more information we would be able to communicate to the state, but, it is the right of that person only to be able to publicly tell us that he or she is infected.
“It is not for me to release the name; it is for me to pass information that needs to be passed to Deltans but, the person did not come from another state, he has been within the state in the last few weeks.
“I also want to use this opportunity to appeal to all Deltans to pray for our health staff and to support them to succeed”, he added.
Niger Delta
RSHA Leader Flags Off Oroigwe COVID-19 Sensitisation
The Leader of the 9th Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA), Hon. Martin Amaewhule, has flagged off sensitisation and enlightenment campaign against coronavirus for the people of Oroigwe Kingdom in Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers State.
Addressing stakeholders from the clan over the weekend during the presentation of hand sanitisers to the people of Oroigwe Kingdom at the palace of Eze Chris Tata, Hon. Martin Amaewhule told the people of the clan to be careful in order not to contract the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to him, COVID-19 is real. Therefore it is imperative you wash your hand regularly with running water. Beside, maintain a social distance of two metres. The people of Oroigwe have to be very careful. This is because a lot of people have died from the virus. Again, the only way is that you don’t get infected. My message is that prevention is better than cure”.
Hon. Amaewhule, who represents Obio/ Akpor Constituently 1 at the State Assembly maintained that Nigeria was not prepared to handle the pandemic, if it is severe.
“Nigeria is not prepared. When I said prepared it does not mean that the Federal Government is not doing anything but that the Federal Government is not doing enough. In fact, God knows that in Nigeria we are not prepared as I said earlier, the Federal Government is not doing enough but the Rivers State Government is doing well. We pray that we should not get to that point where we cannot contain COVID-19. What is happening in Nigeria is how God works”, Hon. Amaewhule remarked.
The former leader of Obio/Akpor Legislative Assembly urged the people to do right thing, adding that one of the ways people cannot contract COVID-19 is to avoid social contact.
The Assembly Leader told the chiefs and elders in the clan to minimise frequent meetings and visits.
He promised to carry out similar enlightenment and sensitisation campaign against COVID-19 across his constituency.
Niger Delta
COVID 19: Monarch Distributes Food Items To Rivers Indigenes
As part of measures to cushion the effect of the coronavirus lockdown in his community, the paramount ruler of Iriebe community, Eze Jeremiah Worvenwu, has distributed food items worth millions of Naira to over 70 indigenes of the community.
The food items include, bags of rice, beans, tubers of yam, bags of tomatoes and sanitizers.
Speaking with newsmen, Worenwu said the gesture was in line with Governor Wike directive 6 traditional vulers to provide palliatives to their people over the coronavirus pandemic.
Worenwu said his palace would continue to provide assistance towards cushioning the effect of the pandemic on the people.
The traditional ruler also commended Governor Nyesom Wike for the proactive steps taken to check the spread of the disease in the state.
Also speaking, Chief Godpower Eleto said the community was happy with the measures taken by Worenwu to cashion the effect of the lockdown on the people.
Eleto, who spoke on behalf of the Iriebe Elders Council, said the community would continue to support Eze Jeremiah Worenwu, to enable him do more for the people.
He also urged for government support to the community.
Meanwhile, some beneficiaries of the gesture have commended the Iriebe monarch for his support.
The beneficiaries who are mostly widows said sigesture was one of the best things that had happened to them.
Speaking, the women leader of the community, Mrs Lovely Sunday Wirenwu, said the gesture would help them to take care of their children and siblings.
Also speaking, Mrs. Blessing Sunday Amadi, described Eze Worenwu as one who cared for his people.
She also said the women will continue to pray for long life for their Eze.
Niger Delta
Ayade Enforces Shutdown Order At C’River, A’Ibom Border
Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, took part in the enforcement of the shutdown order between his State and Akwa Ibom State.
The Governor was at the boundary of the two States Tuesday night and personally took part in the enforcement of the ban on human and vehicular movements into the state.
The Governor who arrived the Calabar-Itu head bridge before mid-night on Tuesday, spent several hours with members of the state COVID-19 taskforce, and departing at about 9am yesterday. Consequently, there were long queues of vehicles on both sides of the boundary, as the taskforce prevented movement across the boundary.
Speaking to newsmen, the governor said he was denying himself sleep so that the people of the state can sleep.
According to him, leading the enforcement team himself was to ensure that the boundary was totally locked down in line with his directive to ensure the state remains COVID-19 free.
He said the strict enforcement of the order was necessitated by the reality that all the neighbouring states had recorded incidences of coronavirus infections.
“We will know no sleep so that our people can sleep. It is for the sake of their own security and safety that we are all out here.”
At about 8am the following morning, yesterday the Governor personally screened trapped vehicles, allowing only those on essential services, including newspaper distributors to make it through the boundary, after being tested by medical personnel.
Those considered to be rendering non-essential services were turned back. The governor announced that he would be embarking on a similar exercise at the border between Cameroon and the state.
“Our ambition is to have zero incidence of Coronavirus in the state. While other states are locking down, we are locking out. We are locking out because inside our state, we are safe and free”.
