Sports
‘D’Tigress’ll Be Strengthened In 2021 Olympics’
Assistant coach of Nigeria’s women basketball national team, Peter Ahmedu has stated that the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics initially slated for 2020 and now 2021 will have the D’Tigress benefitting as this will help ensure the team gets better with more time in their hands and opportunities to scout for more players.
Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, Ahmedu said the team would no doubt have hoped to build on it form that saw them through qualifying but that the expansion of time have handed the players and interested players too more time to stake a claim for consideration to the national team.
“We hope that with the expansion of time and date, that will also give us more rooms to have training programs, scout and get more Nigerian players into the team that people haven’t seen before. Whatever issue might be on ground, we should give God the glory, God knows better.”
Sports
Green Berates Gernot Rohr …Wants Home-Based Coach
Former technical committee Chairman of the Nigeria Football Federa-tion, Christopher Green has stated that Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr does not deserve a new contract.
According to Green, Genort Rohr has failed in his duties and should be shown an exit door because he has done nothing new all along and he has not surpassed the achievement of the previous home-based coaches who have managed the Eagles team.
“What we gave Rohr and what we got in return is a poor showing at the World Cup and a third-place at the nation’s cup which I think we did not deserve.
“We should have at least gotten to the quarter finals at the world cup to show that he is an expert, an expatriate who is better and bigger than anyone found in Nigeria,” Green told Tidesports source.
Green also lamented against the number of years it takes to build the national team.
“How many years will it take you to build? Do you have to build the team every time for a single tournament?
“With all due respect, he is an average coach, he is as good as any home-based coach and so, why don’t we look inward if we want the kind of result Gernot Rohr has given us in this country?
“We can look inward and give that person the coaching role, and of course, I do tell people if you want to get these Nigeria coaches to handle the national team, you will not pay them the kind of money you are paying Rohr.
“We have Finidi George and Emmanuel Amunike these are people I know they can help our football to grow”.
Sports
NFF Suspends Women’s AFCON Bid
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has decided to put their bid to host the next African Women’s Cup of Nations on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The next Women’s AFCON is set to be staged in November and Decem-ber of this year, though the Confederation of African (CAF) has yet to name a host nation.
Earlier this year, Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea confirmed their interest in hosting the 2020 Women’s AFCON, but the NFF have now put that on the back-burner with all major postponed due to the current crisis.
“The NFF’s priority now is the battle against coronavirus, which is affecting the whole world,” the NFF Secretary-General Mohammed Sanusi told Tidesports source.
“We want to win the battle by getting a cure so that sporting activities will resume.
“We cannot start dis-cussing or lobbying Caf now for the hosting right of the African Women Championship when there is a global health issue affecting the lives of people every day.
“The NFF will take the appropriate decision on hosting the African championship at the right time.”
The 2020 edition of the Women’s AFCON is set to feature an expanded field of 12 teams. Nigeria has previously hosted the tournament in 1998, 2002 and 2006.
Sports
COVID-19: Saiki Laments Missing Football
Rivers Angels and Falconet player, Mary Saiki has lamented missing football which was caused by the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic which conse-quently also is largely responsible for the women league not on as well as all football and sporting activities remain suspended until otherwise stated.
Speaking in a chat with Tidesports source, Saiki said the Covid-19 break is one that has affected her and other teammates as they are unable to train as they should have normally and prays that the world gets to see the end of this trying period for everyone.
“I’ve missed Football, training, I am missing many things on the pitch. I’m praying for mercy, God should just have mercy on Nigeria and let us start our game like let us have a Corona virus free time for everyone in the world,” Saiki said.
