Niger Delta
COVID 19: Monarch Distributes Food Items To Rivers Indigenes
As part of measures to cushion the effect of the coronavirus lockdown in his community, the paramount ruler of Iriebe community, Eze Jeremiah Worvenwu, has distributed food items worth millions of Naira to over 70 indigenes of the community.
The food items include, bags of rice, beans, tubers of yam, bags of tomatoes and sanitizers.
Speaking with newsmen, Worenwu said the gesture was in line with Governor Wike directive 6 traditional vulers to provide palliatives to their people over the coronavirus pandemic.
Worenwu said his palace would continue to provide assistance towards cushioning the effect of the pandemic on the people.
The traditional ruler also commended Governor Nyesom Wike for the proactive steps taken to check the spread of the disease in the state.
Also speaking, Chief Godpower Eleto said the community was happy with the measures taken by Worenwu to cashion the effect of the lockdown on the people.
Eleto, who spoke on behalf of the Iriebe Elders Council, said the community would continue to support Eze Jeremiah Worenwu, to enable him do more for the people.
He also urged for government support to the community.
Meanwhile, some beneficiaries of the gesture have commended the Iriebe monarch for his support.
The beneficiaries who are mostly widows said sigesture was one of the best things that had happened to them.
Speaking, the women leader of the community, Mrs Lovely Sunday Wirenwu, said the gesture would help them to take care of their children and siblings.
Also speaking, Mrs. Blessing Sunday Amadi, described Eze Worenwu as one who cared for his people.
She also said the women will continue to pray for long life for their Eze.
Niger Delta
RSHA Leader Flags Off Oroigwe COVID-19 Sensitisation
The Leader of the 9th Rivers State House of Assembly (RSHA), Hon. Martin Amaewhule, has flagged off sensitisation and enlightenment campaign against coronavirus for the people of Oroigwe Kingdom in Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers State.
Addressing stakeholders from the clan over the weekend during the presentation of hand sanitisers to the people of Oroigwe Kingdom at the palace of Eze Chris Tata, Hon. Martin Amaewhule told the people of the clan to be careful in order not to contract the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to him, COVID-19 is real. Therefore it is imperative you wash your hand regularly with running water. Beside, maintain a social distance of two metres. The people of Oroigwe have to be very careful. This is because a lot of people have died from the virus. Again, the only way is that you don’t get infected. My message is that prevention is better than cure”.
Hon. Amaewhule, who represents Obio/ Akpor Constituently 1 at the State Assembly maintained that Nigeria was not prepared to handle the pandemic, if it is severe.
“Nigeria is not prepared. When I said prepared it does not mean that the Federal Government is not doing anything but that the Federal Government is not doing enough. In fact, God knows that in Nigeria we are not prepared as I said earlier, the Federal Government is not doing enough but the Rivers State Government is doing well. We pray that we should not get to that point where we cannot contain COVID-19. What is happening in Nigeria is how God works”, Hon. Amaewhule remarked.
The former leader of Obio/Akpor Legislative Assembly urged the people to do right thing, adding that one of the ways people cannot contract COVID-19 is to avoid social contact.
The Assembly Leader told the chiefs and elders in the clan to minimise frequent meetings and visits.
He promised to carry out similar enlightenment and sensitisation campaign against COVID-19 across his constituency.
Niger Delta
Ayade Enforces Shutdown Order At C’River, A’Ibom Border
Cross River State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade, took part in the enforcement of the shutdown order between his State and Akwa Ibom State.
The Governor was at the boundary of the two States Tuesday night and personally took part in the enforcement of the ban on human and vehicular movements into the state.
The Governor who arrived the Calabar-Itu head bridge before mid-night on Tuesday, spent several hours with members of the state COVID-19 taskforce, and departing at about 9am yesterday. Consequently, there were long queues of vehicles on both sides of the boundary, as the taskforce prevented movement across the boundary.
Speaking to newsmen, the governor said he was denying himself sleep so that the people of the state can sleep.
According to him, leading the enforcement team himself was to ensure that the boundary was totally locked down in line with his directive to ensure the state remains COVID-19 free.
He said the strict enforcement of the order was necessitated by the reality that all the neighbouring states had recorded incidences of coronavirus infections.
“We will know no sleep so that our people can sleep. It is for the sake of their own security and safety that we are all out here.”
At about 8am the following morning, yesterday the Governor personally screened trapped vehicles, allowing only those on essential services, including newspaper distributors to make it through the boundary, after being tested by medical personnel.
Those considered to be rendering non-essential services were turned back. The governor announced that he would be embarking on a similar exercise at the border between Cameroon and the state.
“Our ambition is to have zero incidence of Coronavirus in the state. While other states are locking down, we are locking out. We are locking out because inside our state, we are safe and free”.
Niger Delta
COVID-19: Edo Govt Responsible For Rising Cases, NMA Alleges
The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Edo State branch has called on the state Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, to immediately close all borders in the State to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.
In a statement signed by the State NMA Chairman, Dr. valentine Omoifo, he said the state government ought to have heeded the advice on the need to close all the borders in and from outside Edo State.
He regretted that Edo State had continued to have increasing number of confirmed cases of the deadly COVID-19 which he alleged was largely from new entrants into the State or those they have had contacts with.
According to Omoifo, “the breakdown shows that Edo State leads other states in the South-South geopolitical zone of the country in the number of confirmed positive cases and deaths.”
Lamenting the challenges faced by medical personnel in Edo State, particularly at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) and Irrua Specialists Teaching Hospital (ISTH), Omoifo said there was an urgent need for the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for doctors and other frontline medical staff in all hospitals across the State.
He said that measures put in place by the state government to enforce sit-at-home order and social distancing order had been largely ineffective.
Meanwhile, the management of the UBTH said it had put in place a nine-bed facility with global best practice to handle cases of COVID-19 in the institution.
On his part, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC) UBTH, Prof. Casmir Omuemu, who represented the Chief Medical Director, Prof. Darlington Obaseki, also told journalists after a tour of facility prepared for patients of COVID-19 at the hospital, that the health workers had been adequately trained to carry out their duties as professionals.
He solicited for Federal Government, spirited individuals and corporate organisations’ intervention to support the hospital in the fight against the dreaded Coronavirus with donation of medical supplies and PPE.
